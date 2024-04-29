On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Design Tasmania welcomes new CEO

Awarded arts leader, Jane Haley OAM, has been announced as the new CEO of Design Tasmania.

‘Design Tasmania is honoured to welcome Jane to the team as CEO. Her career of management within, and advocacy for, the creative sector in Australia puts her in great stead to lead the organisation in its next stage of growth as we prepare for our 50th anniversary in 2026,’ says Megan Perkins, Chair of the Board of Directors of Design Tasmania.

‘Jane’s depth of strategic and management expertise, incredible lived experience, national network and respected profile will play an important role in facilitating Design Tasmania’s relationships with government, industry and friends,’ Perkins adds.

Jane Haley OAM. Photo: Supplied.

Haley’s arts leadership roles include CEO of the Australia Business Arts Foundation (AbaF) (2007-2012), Senior Policy Adviser to Mary Delahunty MP (a former Victorian Minister for the Arts), Senior Policy Officer with Arts Queensland and General Manager of the Arts Council of Australia (ACT).

In 2014, after a 30-year absence on the ‘big island’, Haley returned to her home state – Tasmania. Shortly after she took up the role of CEO of Ten Days on the Island, Tasmania’s international arts festival (2015 – 2021). Her 40-year contribution and dedication to arts governance was recognised earlier this year when she received a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Haley says of her new role: ‘Design Tasmania holds a significant and special place in our island’s arts and cultural treasury. I am privileged and delighted as the new CEO to contribute to the organisation’s important role in championing and supporting designers and design in Tasmania.’

Haley will head up a team that includes Artistic Director Michelle Boyde, whose programming has activated the organisation’s galleries over the last 12 months with exhibitions such as the inaugural showcase of Tasmania Makes craftsmanship in design and Silk Stockings at the Babel Island Store, the first dedicated exhibition featuring Tasmanian First Nations fashion and textile design.

Since 1976, Design Tasmania has been championing and nurturing creative practice. Recognised as one of Australia’s leading not-for-profit design organisations, the organisation’s Launceston base is a hub for Tasmanian makers, design and enterprise and, within its galleries, houses the significant Tasmanian Wood Design Collection.

A new Chair for BREC

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (BREC) has welcomed a new Chair: prominent local community member Amanda Yip.

Yip was reappointed to the Board late last year and recently commenced as Chair, taking on the role after long-serving Board member and outgoing Chair Simon Jacob announced his intention to step down from the Board mid-year.

Yip is the driving force behind popular Bunbury community event the Chinese Lantern Festival and has previously served for six years on the BREC Board, including four years as the City of Bunbury’s Elected Member Representative.

Jacob, who has served on the BREC Board for 22 years, including seven as Chair, said of Yip’s appointment: ‘Amanda brings to the role of Chair a deep understanding of BREC’s core community and performing arts purposes. Her recent personal experience with local government and governance and a strong connection to local business will also be an asset to the Board. She is passionate about helping build Bunbury as a vibrant and liveable city and, knowing BREC does a lot to support that aspiration, she will be a strong champion for this well-loved south-west institution.’

The entire BREC team have extended sincere thanks to Jacob for his exceptional service to the community during his time on the BREC Board.

Outgoing BREC Chair Simon Jacob and new Chair Amanda Yip. Photo: Supplied.

Yip says: ‘Under Simon Jacob’s leadership BREC has continued to flourish despite the many challenges of the last few years. His strategic and considered approach has enabled a positive Board culture and supported BREC in generating considerable financial and social returns for the community through a balanced and diverse array of business events and arts programming. I am honoured to be chosen to follow him in leading the BREC Board.’

Executive Director Fiona de Garis adds, ‘I will always be grateful for Simon’s guidance in my first years on the job, and for his belief in the power of the performing arts to change lives and grow community. In particular, his understanding of the importance of the arts being part of every child’s life has encouraged us to expand BREC’s Creative Learning program to reach 3000 students a year, making a real difference in their lives. We will miss Simon mightily, but he leaves us with a clear strategic plan and committed Board in place.’

Yip is supported in her new role by Vice Chair Paul Springate and current board members Dr Lynette Narkle, Saira Zahiruddin, Jackie Ross, Monica Birkner and Holly Hastie.

Replacing Yip as the City of Bunbury Councillor Representative is Dr Parthasarathy Ramesh, a first-term City of Bunbury Councillor. Ramesh is the President of the South West Indian Group (SWIG) and is a consultant and doctor specialising in geriatrics.

In related news, nominations opened this week to join the BREC Board. Individuals with skills and experience in philanthropic and sponsorship development, legal, marketing, human resources, lobbying, advocacy and having a professional arts practice are welcomed. Community members from First Nations, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) and LGBTQIA+ communities are strongly encouraged to apply. Further information, board self-assessment guidelines and nomination forms can be obtained by emailing mail@bunburyentertainment.com or calling BREC on (08) 9792 3111.

Federal Government announces appointments to Public Lending Right Committee

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the reappointment of Steven Carroll and the appointment of Clare Thorpe to the Public Lending Right Committee.

Carroll has been reappointed as an author representative for a two-year term, while Thorpe has been appointed as an Australian libraries representative for four years.

The Committee is responsible for the administration of the Public Lending Right Scheme, which ensures Australian book publishers and creators are compensated for the free multiple use of their work in Australian public and educational lending libraries.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke says the appointees’ extensive experience and knowledge will be assets to the Committee.

‘Making sure Australian writers and publishers receive the funding they deserve is a key part of Revive – Australia’s national cultural policy,’ he says

‘That’s why we’re modernising the Public Lending Right Scheme to include audiobooks and eBooks for the first time. The Committee’s work will be crucial to this.

‘I know Steven will continue to make a strong contribution to this work and am excited to see Clare bring her strong experience to the role,’ Burke says.

Carroll is a full-time writer and award-winning author, with 15 novels published since 1992. He has won the Miles Franklin Award, the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for the South East Asia and South Pacific Region, and the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Fiction. He has been an author representative on the Public Lending Right Committee since 2018.

Thorpe has 25 years’ experience leading libraries in the higher education, arts and government sectors. She is an executive committee member of Open Access Australasia and previously held a number of roles at the Australian Library and Information Association, including Board Director (2020-2024), Vice President (2022‑2023) and Chair of the Finance Committee (2022-2024).

Opera Australia Orchestra appoints new Concertmaster

Opera Australia has announced the appointment of French violinist Matthieu Arama as Concertmaster for the Opera Australia Orchestra (OAO) after a worldwide search. Arama will join the OAO in August this year.

Currently Concertmaster of the orchestra of the Opéra National de Bordeaux, Arama has performed as guest and soloist with some of the world’s most renowned conductors.

Arama will be responsible for leading the OAO to achieve artistic excellence throughout its extensive annual program of more than 250 performances of opera, ballet, musical theatre and concerts for OA and The Australian Ballet.

Recently Arama performed as Guest Concertmaster for OA on La Traviata and Swan Lake with The Australian Ballet, and also delivered a solo recital including excerpts from opera and ballet repertoire as well as chamber music.

Acting Concertmaster Huy-Nguyen Bui says, ‘The OAO is excited to welcome an exceptional violinist and musician as our new Concertmaster. We look forward to reaching the highest levels of music-making through Mr Arama’s artistic leadership.’

The appointment was also endorsed by OA CEO Fiona Allan, OA Artistic Director Jo Davies, The Australian Ballet’s Music Director Jonathan Lo and a range of additional stakeholders.

‘Mr Arama’s appointment is brilliant news. He’s an accomplished player and recognised orchestral leader and it was vital we found a Concertmaster befitting of the expert standard of OAO and each of our musicians, all of which the Company is very proud. I believe Mr Arama will be an inspiring leader and a fantastic ambassador for the OAO for both OA and The Australian Ballet,’ says Davies.

Resident at the Sydney Opera House, the OAO is internationally recognised as an ensemble of the highest calibre performing with some of the world’s finest conductors, vocal artists and dancers.

Arama is thrilled to join the OAO, having set his sights on working at the Sydney Opera House since his first visit. ‘It’s a dream come true, I feel very honoured and excited to join Opera Australia,’ he says.

New appointment to Australian National Maritime Museum Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Leo McLeay as a member of the Council of the Australian National Maritime Museum for a three-year term.

The Australian National Maritime Museum explores Australians’ relationship to our oceans, rivers and waterways and celebrates stories of migration to Australia.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke says the appointment will strengthen the Council of one of the country’s most significant national collecting institutions.

‘Our maritime history plays a key part in our cultural heritage. It’s important to support the Australian National Maritime Museum to tell that story,’ he says.

‘Leo’s previous service as Director and Deputy Chair of the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust means he is well-placed to manage the interaction between heritage, major events and tourism, which form so much a part of the work of the Australian National Maritime Museum Council.’

McLeay is the former MP for Grayndler (1979-1993) and Watson (1993-2004). During his time in Parliament, he served as Speaker of the House of Representatives (in 1989 and 1990-1993), was the first Australian Deputy Chair of the International Parliamentary Union (1990-1995), and co-founded the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum with former Prime Minister of Japan Yasuhiro Nakasone in 1992.

His previous executive and board positions include terms as Director and Deputy Chair of the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust (2011-2017), Chair of the Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust in Sydney (2010-2017) and Director of advisory services firm Enhance Group (2006-2010).

Swapping Canberra for Aotearoa New Zealand

After two years as Head of Programming at Canberra Theatre Centre, Daniel Clarke has announced he is leaving the ACT to take up a new executive role as Director Performing Arts at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. He will start in the position on 22 July.

Controlled by Auckland Council, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited serves as Auckland’s economic and cultural agency, developing a coordinated, region-wide program to maximise cultural, social and economic benefits for residents and visitors alike. The organisation runs major assets such as the zoo, theatres, stadiums, galleries and other facilities.

‘I am particularly excited by the opportunity to think about the potential of performing arts across the city. In addition to presenting audiences with innovative, entertaining and original content in the stunning Auckland Live venues, I have been inspired to think about the city as a canvas, and how we might collaborate on a city-wide vision for performing arts that connects with the diverse communities of Tāmaki Makaurau,’ Clarke said in a LinkedIn post.

‘It is day of mixed emotions as I will be leaving Canberra Theatre Centre in mid-June. I have adored my time working with the exceptional team here and our creative partners locally, nationally and globally,’ he added.

Appointment to the Board of Old Parliament House

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Niki Savva as a member of the Board of Old Parliament House for a three-year term.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke says Savva’s extensive experience and knowledge of Parliament, politics and the media would be a great asset to the Board.

‘As a journalist in Old Parliament House, an adviser in the new Parliament House and an author on Australian politics – Niki Savva brings unrivalled experience to the Board,’ Burke says.

‘Having people on the Board who’ve lived and breathed the history of Old Parliament House is integral to making sure those stories are told.’

Savva is an accomplished political journalist, author and former political adviser, and has worked in both Old Parliament House and the new Parliament House. She has held positions with a number of media organisations, including Political Correspondent and Bureau Chief in the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery (1974-1990), the News Limited Washington correspondent (1991-1992), political editor at the Herald Sun (1993-1996), political editor at The Age (1996-1997) and a columnist for The Australian (2010-2021).

Savva also held Senior Adviser positions in the offices of the former Treasurer, Peter Costello and former Prime Minister John Howard, between 1998 and 2007.

She is now a columnist with The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and a regular panellist on the ABC TV program Insiders.

Old Parliament House is the home of the Museum of Australian Democracy, which provides Australians with an enriched understanding and appreciation of the political legacy and intrinsic value of Australian democracy.

