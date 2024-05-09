First Nations delegation to represent Australia in Hawai’i

Creative Australia has announced a cohort of First Nations artists and cultural practitioners who will travel to Hawai’i in June to participate in the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) – ‘the world’s largest celebration of Indigenous Pacific Islanders’.

Held every four years, FestPAC brings together artists, cultural workers and government officials from 28 Pacific nations, including Australia, American Samoa, Fiji, Nauru, Aotearoa New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Taiwan and more.

The event is a gathering place for music, dance, art, crafts and storytelling, as well as a platform for strengthening cultural bonds among Pacific Island communities. The first festival took place in 1972 and each year it is hosted by a different Pacific Island nation.

FestPAC is also an opportunity to underscore urgent topics of discussion across the regions, such as rising sea levels and protection of Indigenous Traditional Knowledge Systems and Cultural Property Rights.

A total of over 50 Australian delegates will unite in Hawai’i. They hail from across the Torres Strait Islands, and all states and territories in the country. They include 10 delegates from the Arpaka Dance Company, eight from Injalak Arts and Crafts, three from Jannawi Dance Clan, five First Nations Art Centre Delegates and five Indigenous Fashion Show Delegates, four from Carclew Youth Arts, two from MoZzi X Inkatja – A New Moon, as well as independent practitioners Constantina Bush, Nornie Beto, Paul Girrawah House, Zoe Rimmer and more.

For the first time in 2024, FestPAC will include a Youth Ambassadors program and two Australian delegates have been selected: Rulla Kelly-Mansell and Siena Mayutu Wurmarri Stubbs.

Creative Australia Executive Director, First Nations Arts and Culture Franchesca Cubillo, says in a media release shared with ArtsHub, ‘We are proud to support this impressive delegation of First Nations artists and cultural practitioners at FestPAC. The delegates will showcase the richness and diversity of First Nations art and cultural practice at this important global gathering.’

Creative Australia CEO, Adrian Collette AM adds, ‘FestPAC is a significant international cultural event and provides a unique opportunity not only to showcase and celebrate Australia’s First Nations arts and cultures, but to learn from and share with other First Nations communities from across the Pacific.’

The Australian creative program will respond to the 2024 FestPAC theme of ‘Hoʻoulu Lāhui: Regenerating Oceania’.

Full list of Australian delegates for FestPAC 2024

Arpaka Dance Company (Torres Strait Islands – Moa)

Aroha Pehi (Torres Strait Islands)

Brianna Kemmering (Torres Strait Islands)

Casey Natty (Torres Strait Islands)

Chandler Connell (Torres Strait Islands)

Dar’nell Williams (Torres Strait Islands)

Dennis Newie (Torres Strait Islands)

Harlisha Newie (Torres Strait Islands)

Helen Anu (Torres Strait Islands)

Masepah Banu (Torres Strait Islands)

Neville Bonney (Torres Strait Islands)

Benjamin Warlngundu Ellis Bayliss (Northern Territory)

Carclew Youth Arts (South Australia)

Tilly Tjala Thomas (South Australia)

Katie Aspel (South Australia and Victoria)

Lilla Berry (South Australia)

Nathan May (South Australia)

Constantina Bush (Northern Territory)

First Nations Art Centre Delegates (supported by the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation, Northern Territory)

Eunice Yu (Western Australia)

Lynette Yu-Mackay (Western Australia)

Solomon Booth (Torres Strait Islands)

Ishmael Marika (Northern Territory)

Sabrina Granites (Northern Territory)

Indigenous Fashion Show Delegates (supported by Indigenous Fashion Projects, Northern Territory)

Maminydjama “Magnolia” Maymuru (Northern Territory)

Cindy Rostron (Northern Territory)

Lyllardya Houston (New South Wales)

Lucy Simpson (New South Wales)

Liandra Gaykamangu (Northern Territory)

Injalak Arts and Crafts (Northern Territory)

Cody Namundja (Northern Territory)

Connie Nayinggul (Northern Territory)

Doreen Djorlom (Northern Territory)

Joel (Joey) Ngandmirra (Northern Territory)

Lachlan Nabegyo (Northern Territory)

Merril Namundja (Northern Territory)

Owen Naborlgorlh (Northern Territory)

Robbie Burrilil (Northern Territory)

Jannawi Dance Clan (New South Wales)

Peta Strachan (New South Wales)

Hannah Hanson (New South Wales)

Serene Yunupingu (New South Wales)

MoZzi X Inkatja – New Moon (South Australia)

Dre Ngatokorua, aka MoZzi (South Australia)

Lavene Heather (South Australia)

Muggera Cultural Enterprise (Queensland and New South Wales)

Brock Tutt (Queensland and New South Wales)

Darren Compton (Queensland and New South Wales)

Joshua Sly (Queensland and New South Wales)

Nornie Bero (Torres Strait Islands – Meriam)

Our Islands Our Home (Torres Strait Islands)

Yessie Mosby (Torres Strait Islands)

Dylan Mooney (Torres Strait Islands)

Waniki Alofipo (Torres Strait Islands)

Paul Girrawah House (Australian Capital Territory)

Sonja, Freja and Elisa Jane Carmichael (Queensland)

Stephen and Chase Pigram (Western Australia)

Youth Ambassadors Program Representatives

Rulla Kelly-Mansell (Tasmania)

Siena Mayutu Wurmarri Stubbs (Northern Territory)

Zoe Rimmer (Tasmania)