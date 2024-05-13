NT Writers Festival interrogates the past and reimagines the future

Alternating between Arrernte country in Mparntwe/Alice Springs and Larrakia Country in Garramilla/Darwin, and once again presented by the NT Writers Centre, this year’s Northern Territory Writers Festival returns to the Territory’s tropical capital from 27-30 June.

The majority of the festival program takes place at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), with additional events taking place elsewhere in Darwin, including Browns Mart Theatre and the Northern Territory Library.

The 2024 festival theme is ‘reverberations’, which NT Writers Festival Artistic Director Rita Horanyi describes as ‘a timely one, asking us to pay attention to the reverberations of the past, thereby helping us to understand the present moment’.

‘[T]he theme also asks us to look forward, to consider the impacts our actions have on the world and on future generations. To do that, we need to think about ourselves and the world relationally, to see how we are all interconnected,’ Horanyi says.

Across a range of readings, panel discussions, book launches and events, the program encourages festival-goers to see the world relationally and consider the interconnected nature of life, while also listening to the echoes of the past in order to imagine a better future.

Program highlights include a special event at Fannie Bay Gaol (which operated from 1883 until 1979) featuring historians and artists sharing stories about the former prison, and a discussion between local historians Richard Creswick and Derek Pugh OAM about their new oral history, Tracy – 50 Years, 50 Stories with Jared Archibald, Curator of Territory History at MAGNT, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Cyclone Tracy later this year. Another event blends storytelling, science and lecture in an immersive walk through Darwin’s mangrove swamps, while the ethics of true crime stories podcasts are explored in the panel Aftermaths.

Two significant Festival events have been programmed by First Nations guest curator Melanie Mununggurr, a Djapu poet, performer and spoken word artist: First Nations Orators and The Juggle is Real. Both events amplify the voices of First Nations artists and artists of colour.

Additional guest curators Marieke Hardy (the former Artistic Director of Melbourne Writers Festival) and poet Emilie Zoey Baker bring their popular spoken word salon, Better Off Said: Eulogies for the Living and the Dead – a night of shared responses to the prompt ‘the words I wish I’d said’ – to Darwin audiences for the NT Writers Festival this year.

Another panel features Burruberongal novelist of the Darug Nation, Julie Janson, discussing her latest novel Compassion with Dr Robyn Smith, a historian of the colonial frontier, while other Festival events imagine the future and the ways in which fiction can help reimagine the world.

Interstate guests include bestselling author Julia Baird discussing her latest book, Bright Shining, a timely and insightful exploration of the nature of grace in the modern world; Stella Prize-winner Charlotte Wood; Walkley Award-winning journalist Dan Box, Aboriginal author, poet and scholar Tyson Yunkaporta, multi award-winning author Debra Dank; queer author, journalist and screenwriter Benjamin Law, and (via livestream) Miles Franklin Award-winning author Shankari Chandran.

‘Writers’ festivals are places where words reverberate – ideas are exchanged, stories are shared, perspectives aired. The words we hear at a writers’ festival can echo in our minds long after the sessions have ended, connecting and inspiring us,’ says Horanyi.

‘It’s very exciting to have exceptional writers from around the country, such as Charlotte Wood, Julia Baird, Benjamin Law and Tyson Yunkaporta, joining us in Darwin for this year’s NT Writers Festival,’ she adds.

The 2024 festival program was developed in consultation with the Festival Advisory Committee: Marie Munkara, Mililma May, Sally Bothroyd, Penny Drysdale, Kylie Stevenson, Tisha Tejaya and Bernadette Ryan.

Learn more about the 2024 Northern Territory Writers Festival.