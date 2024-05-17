100 Story Building has a new address in Melbourne’s west

After two years of planning and dreaming, 100 Story Building (100SB) has moved into new premises.

The new permanent hub, located in Footscray, Victoria, was co-designed with the organisation’s

“Futuremakers”, a committee comprising young people aged between nine and 14 years.

As the first and only non-profit creative writing centre for the young in Victoria, 100SB has been host to over 50,000 participants and thousands of teachers over the past 11 years through its free and low-cost programs. Its mission statement is ‘to provide opportunities for the most marginalised children and young people in our community to build the literacy skills, confidence and sense of belonging that are fundamental to future success’.

Since 2019, the organisation has also been supporting schools to create Story Hubs, unique creative centres within schools, to foster collaboration and creativity among students and teachers.

An attendee at 100 Story Building’s new digital studio. Photo: Evan J Martin.

The new building includes a digital studio that supports new forms of storytelling and the digital delivery of programs; such facilities will also boost capacity for after-school creative writing programs and allow for more young people to visit and create in Melbourne’s west.

Participant Darvey To reveals what it is like to be involved and grow alongside the organisation. ‘I joined 100SB back in 2013 when it first opened,’ she says. ‘However, I actually was affiliated with the former CEO Lachlann [Carter] when I was part of the Early Harvest program. So I’d like to say my connections with 100SB run really deep, and I’m forever grateful for being a part of the organisation’s growth. As someone who wanted to express my creativity (both as a young writer and now into my adulthood), I believed that 100SB would offer me a safe space to be free to explore my imagination and find new ideas of storytelling,’ she adds.

To says she gained much confidence from her experience at the centre. ‘I was a very shy person that was too scared to say a single word. But participating in workshops and programs, eventually co-facilitating some of them when I got older, helped my self-esteem and belief in myself. I’m now able to speak up more (maybe a bit too much nowadays!) to share my ideas, as well as confidently ask for an iced latte at any cafe,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Her experiences led To to represent 100SB at the 2018 International Congress of Youth Voices in San Francisco. She was initially hesitant about flying off to the other side of the world, but her time at the centre taught her to grasp any opportunities offered. ‘I’m glad that I did because this experience is something I can never forget. It was amazing to meet other young writers from around the world, share what we were most passionate about and listen to the words of honourable guest speakers, such as Rep John Lewis.’

To is passionate about trying to advocate for more Asian representation and mental health education in creative writing. ‘I do love to co-facilitate writing programs to encourage other writers to follow their passions while sprinkling a bit of my own into their thoughts,’ she says.

Having won the inaugural Young Volunteer of Fraser Award in 2023 for her contribution to youth literacy and creative writing, To acknowledges her debt to 100SB. ‘I hope that this achievement will be another milestone into encouraging more writers to never be afraid of change.’

100 story building is now open at its new premises in Nicholson Street, Footscray, Melbourne.

The space is also available for workshop bookings: info@100storybuilding.org.au.