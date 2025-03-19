No Music on a Dead Planet: Aussie musicians sing ‘vote climate’

Since 2015, extreme weather has forced cancellations of over 50 Australian music festivals. Climate change is producing fires, storms and floods, which are gravely affecting the nation’s music scene. Just last week, ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred was responsible for the closure of over 26 gigs and festivals across Queensland and New South Wales.

Australian musicians are leading the call for music fans to ‘vote climate’ in the upcoming Federal Election by jumping on board with Green Music Australia’s (GMA) No Music on a Dead Planet campaign. GMA notes that ‘voting climate’ includes considering whether candidates and parties will make the climate crisis a priority by supporting 100% renewable energy, saying ‘no’ to nuclear, and ending government support for fossil fuels.

Loud and proud, some of the nation’s biggest names in music are sporting GMA’s recently launched custom T-shirts, and are taking to social media to support the No Music on a Dead Planet campaign. Redesigning the classic logo, GMA has partnered up with Lime Cordiale, Midnight Oil, Missy Higgins and more, to create some new tees that are currently on sale.

Green Music Australia CEO, Berish Bilander, says, “We’re proud to be elevating and supporting the voices of artists who are demanding strong climate action. Without a healthy planet, we can’t have a healthy and thriving music scene. Musicians, as powerful storytellers, are uniquely placed to connect with people and shift public consciousness, creating a groundswell that politicians can’t ignore.”

L-R: Missy Higgins, Peter Garret of Midnight Oil, Anna Ryan of Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Lime Cordiale. Photo: Supplied.

With a history of advocating for social justice and environmental issues, Australian rock band Midnight Oil’s drummer Rob Hirst is no stranger to taking a stand.

“With climate change leadership set to fail in the US, it’s even more urgent for the rest of the world to step up. I’m proud to be a patron of this progressive and positive organisation,” he says.

Busy advocating, GMA has been present this year at St Kilda Festival, Tasmania’s Party in the Paddock and at the shows of Billie Eilish’s recently wrapped Australian tour to talk to the crowds. And soon, GMA will release a full report containing data from these shows describing how extreme weather is affecting the live music experience and purchase behaviour.

Four workers pose in a campaign stall at Party in the Paddock. Photo: Zoe Lowry.

According to the ‘2023 Ticket Attendance and Revenue Report‘ from Live Performance Australia, Australia’s peak body for live arts and the entertainment industry, festivals brought in $355.1 million in revenue for the year 2023 with over two million attendees. Surpassing pre-pandemic figures, the Australian music scene is evidently growing, but ticket prices will continue to surge if the industry is continuously threatened by the insurance premiums, energy and transport cost increases that climate inaction is causing. From 2022-2023, the cost of non-festival live performance tickets increased by 47.4%, causing non-festival tickets to sell at an average cost of $128.21 in 2023.

With the likes of Tame Impala, Jimmy Barnes, The Rubens, King Stingray and many more already in tow, GMA’s campaign is circulating online. Australian artists are heeding and leading the call for climate action, urging fans to join them. More information about No Music on a Dead Planet is available on the campaign’s website.