Former tropical cyclone Alfred threatens multiple art venues

Many venues fared better than expected, several programs remain suspended in the wake of Cyclone Alfred.
11 Mar 2025 12:35
David Burton
Cyclone Alfred caused havoc for dozens of arts venues.

South-east Queensland and Northern New South Wales have begun a long road to recovery following ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. While much of the Brisbane arts precinct was saved from the flooding that devastated Queensland and Northern NSW in 2022, many of Queensland’s regional venues were significantly impacted.

Below is a list of significant venues and their status on Tuesday 11 March.

Brisbane venues post Cyclone Alfred

After pausing their programming over the weekend, QPAC, QAGOMA, and the Queensland Museum have resumed their regularly scheduled programming. 

While closing over the extended weekend, Brisbane Powerhouse has re-opened from today.

La Boite Theatre was forced to postpone the opening night of Macbeth, but is resuming its normal program this week.

PiP Theatre in Milton managed to avoid cancellations or postponement of its program.

Regional Queensland venues post Cyclone Alfred

Ipswich Civic Centre was forced to postpone some of its programming, but it has resumed its schedule. 

The Empire Theatre in Toowoomba has not paused its programming, although access to the city via Brisbane has only recently been re-opened after the former closure of the Warrego Highway.

Gold Coast venues remain closed in wake of Cyclone Alfred

Many venues across the Gold Coast remain closed in the wake of significant flooding. HOTA is currently re-scheduling all of its affected events. It has yet to announce when it will re-open.

Northern New South Wales venues hit hard by Cyclone Alfred

The Byron Centre in Byron Bay is open as a community hub that provides support and relief for those affected by floodwaters. The adjoining theatre will resume its programming next week.

The historic Star Court Theatre in Lismore paused its programming over the weekend, but has since published a calendar of events that resume at the end of March.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

