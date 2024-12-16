On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Two new members join the ACCA Board

Dr Terry Wu, Chair of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) announced today (Monday 16 December) that leading Australian museum director Charlotte Day and arts philanthropist Lisa Fox will join the ACCA Board in 2025.

Charlotte Day is Director of Art Museums at the University of Melbourne, with oversight of Buxton Contemporary and The Potter Museum of Art. Previously Director of Monash University Museum of Art, Day has more than 25 years’ experience as a curator and arts manager. She was formerly an Associate Curator at ACCA, a Director for Centre for Contemporary Photography, and has held positions on several arts boards and local, state and federal government arts and funding panels.

Philanthropist Lisa Fox is a dedicated advocate for contemporary art and artists. Having driven several major artist commissions, her passion for supporting Australian First Nations art and work by women has been transformative in the Melbourne landscape. Fox divides her time between Melbourne, Paris and New York, and has facilitated several exchange programs for Australian artists in France. As the Chair of the Musée Picasso Foundation and a Board member of the Fox Family Foundation, she plays a key role in the philanthropic efforts of both organisations and her own initiatives.

Wu said Day and Fox bring deep understanding and extensive international and national connections within the visual arts and philanthropic sectors to the ACCA Board.

“Both are highly respected within their fields, and have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancement within the visual arts industry. Charlotte has worked across all levels of visual arts, including as curator of two of Australia’s presentations at the Venice Biennale, and Lisa has played a critical role in driving, shaping and supporting the Australian cultural and social landscape. We look forward to Charlotte and Lisa’s contributions as we continue to embrace new art and ideas, support artists to push the boundaries of their practice, and welcome diverse audiences to share in the appreciation of contemporary art and culture,” he said.

Day and Fox join the ACCA Board as the Southbank gallery embarks on a period of significant change under new Artistic Director/CEO Myles Russell Cook.

“Myles has brought a renewed sense of ambition and purpose to his role at ACCA, and the Board and ACCA team are excited to embrace this new era with vigour,” said Wu.

“ACCA has a celebrated 40-year history at the helm of visual arts in Australia, and the inclusion of Charlotte and Lisa on our Board will enhance our long-term plans to extend our delivery across all aspects of our operations – from exhibitions [to] education programs and in providing vitally important opportunities for artists to make career-defining work of ambition and scale.”

Charlotte Day and Lisa Fox join existing ACCA Board members Sarah Lynn Rees, Andrew Taylor, John Tuck and Gordon Thomson.

Back to Back Theatre’s Executive Producer and co-CEO leaving in 2025

Executive Producer and co-CEO Tim Stitz has advised the Back to Back Theatre Board that he will leave the company in mid-2025. Stitz has made this decision following the appointment of his partner Petra Kalive as Artistic Director and co-CEO of State Theatre Company of South Australia (STCSA), and consequently is moving with his family to Adelaide.

Acting Board Chair, Yoni Prior said: “For the past four years Back to Back has been exceptionally fortunate to have Tim in the role of co-CEO. Together with Bruce Gladwin, Tim has guided the company through a period of great achievement and tumult. During Tim’s tenure the company has successfully joined the National Performing Arts Partnerships Framework, expanded its screen operations, resumed touring to national and international destinations (most recently Venice, Shanghai and Los Angeles, representing broad re-engagement with Asia, Europe and North America) and supported the development of various new works and wider community engagement. We are immensely grateful to Tim for his time with Back to Back.”

Back to Back Ensemble member Scott Price said: “Tim has played an important role at Back to Back Theatre through tough circumstances, and I want to thank him for his contribution, dedication and hard work.”

Co-CEO Bruce Gladwin added: As my co-CEO for the last four years, Tim has expertly managed the company through COVID lockdowns and the unknown territory of reestablishing business as usual. Tim’s skills have brought a great deal of comfort and stability for the staff, and created a healthy and vibrant extended team. I have always found it easy, effective and fun working with him. I’m sad to see Tim go, but congratulate him in supporting Petra’s career. I wish Tim and his family the best in their move to Adelaide.”

Tim Stitz said: “Working at Back to Back is one of the greatest highlights of my career. The quality of the company’s work is unparalleled and I continue to be marvel at the rigour of the Ensemble, Bruce and wider group of creatives and collaborators. I’m immensely grateful to the Back to Back staff and Board, and am honoured to have worked with such a committed, talented and full-of-heart team.”

Stitz’s mid-year departure will allow sufficient time to support a smooth transition and recruitment, and also to oversee the delivery of various 2025 projects. Recruitment for a new Executive Producer and co-CEO will commence early in the new year.

Stitz joined Back to Back Theatre as Executive Producer and co-CEO in August 2020. He previously held various positions within the arts sector include at the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM), Arts Centre Melbourne and Creative Partnerships Australia. Stitz was Creative Director and CEO of Chamber Made from 2013 to 2018, and played a key role in raising $3.2 million for the rebuild of Melbourne’s iconic La Mama Theatre, following the devastating 2018 fire. He is a graduate of the University of Melbourne, an alumnus of the Asialink Leaders Program and the Australia Council Emerging Leaders Development Program, and a passionate advocate for access, inclusion and representation across all parts of the creative industries. Stitz is currently a Board Member of Theatre Network Australia.

Tutti Arts Board embarks on new era

South Australian disability arts organisation Tutti Arts commences the first year of its ambitious Creative Plan, which received multi-year investment from Creative Australia, in 2025. Tutti will also begin the year with a refreshed and energised Board.

In 2024, respected South Australian arts leader Beth Neate was elected as the new President of the Tutti Arts Board. Neate has recently been announced as the new CEO of Guildhouse, South Australia’s peak body for visual art, craft and design, and was previously Head of Production and Development at the South Australian Film Corporation.

South Australian architect and founder and Managing Director of Das Studio, Dino Vrynios, was appointed to the role of Vice-President at the same time.

The Tutti Board recently welcomed its newest member, Dr Fiona Kerr, who is globally recognised for her work on the neurophysiology of interaction and proximity (between humans, and with technology).

Tutti Arts is seeking to increase representation and the diversity of perspectives on its Board and to continue to demonstrate best practice arts organisation governance. Tutti especially welcomes and encourages applications from disabled people and First Nations people to join the Board.

President Beth Neate says, “Tutti Arts is an evolving and growing disability arts organisation with a firm commitment to disability equality. Our Board is highly skilled, collaborative, relationship-focused and engaged. We invite expressions of interest from qualified individuals willing to share their expertise in support of Tutti’s vision – that learning disabled and neurodivergent people seize their rightful place at the centre of arts and culture.”

Expressions of interest regarding joining the Tutti Arts Board can directed to the organisation’s Executive Director Linda Williams: linda.williams@tutti.org.au.

Theatre Republic farewells Artistic Director

After almost eight years, Corey McMahon is stepping down from his role as Artistic Director of Adelaide’s Theatre Republic.

Co-founded by McMahon in 2018 with original producer Manda Flett, Theatre Republic was designed as a vital second tier theatre company for South Australia – a place for professional playwrights, artists, designers, actors, and directors to make work, extend their practice and engage new audiences.

“I’ve always thought of Theatre Republic as a big little company. We’re a small operation with just two part-time staff, but we have big ambition – we wrestle with big ideas, we don’t compromise on quality or craft, and we work with the best artists that South Australia has to offer,” McMahon said.

“There are a lot of amazing artists in South Australia who have something vital to say. The well of talent here is staggering and it’s been a privilege to work with so many of wonderful artists throughout my time at the company.”

Under McMahon’s leadership, Theatre Republic has become a home for provocative and engaging new writing. In its eight years of operation, the company has staged three South Australian premieres (Lines by Pamela Carter, The Bleeding Tree by Angus Cerini and The Almighty Sometimes by Kendall Feaver). The company has also developed, produced and presented two full-length world premiere works by South Australian playwright Emily Steel (How Not to Make it in America and The Garden).

Through its new-writing incubator program, FUTURE:PRESENT, the company has produced the world premiere of eight short plays by South Australian writers, with a focus on supporting the development of diverse and emerging artists.

“Running Theatre Republic has not been easy – we’ve punched above our weight in terms of the scale and quality of our output. And we’ve done so with very few resources. Sometimes it’s felt impossible to keep going. But the people have made it worth it. The community of artists, audiences, donors, supporters and friends have enabled us to grow into an important part of South Australia’s theatre scene,” said McMahon, who will continue working alongside the company’s producer, Annabel Matheson, over the coming months.

Recruitment for Theatre Republic’s new Artistic Director will commence in the new year.

“Theatre companies thrive on change and renewal, and I feel now is the right time for someone with drive, energy and a new vision to take Theatre Republic forward into the future. My hope is that whoever takes the job does something bold and unexpected. I can’t wait to see what’s next for the company,” McMahon said.

Theatre Republic Chair, Terence Crawford, said, “Corey has made an enormous and gutsy contribution to South Australian theatre. He deserves to be counted among the state’s great theatrical ‘givers and growers’. He built this company, and it now behoves us to honour that enormous effort and keep it growing. We recognise that all great theatrical epochs throughout history have been defined by their writers and their writing. Presenting new Australian work is – we believe – playing in the First Division. Everything else is Reserve Grade. We look to appoint a new Artistic Director who respects that proposition, and leads Theatre Republic to great and growing success through many seasons ahead.”

Three new Board members for NORPA

NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has welcomed three new members to its Board, as the organisation commits to creating a new, long-term home at the historic Hampton and Larsson factory in central Lismore.

Kate Stroud is a vision hunter, a visual communicator, artist, signwriter and large-scale muralist, whose joyful, provocative and sometimes rebellious works are synonymous with the outspoken and creative spirit of the Northern Rivers region. A fierce advocate for community-led development and a vibrant creative economy, Stroud’s work is a constant celebration of identity and survival.



Bringing an extensive professional history in theatre technical production, Bill Harris’ professional roles have included Production Director for the Adelaide Festival, Head of the Production course at NIDA (National Institute for Dramatic Art), Head of Programming at Sydney Festival and Executive Producer for Global Creatures. Harris was also an adviser and contractor in the early stages of delivery of the Arts and Culture Plan at Barangaroo and is excited to be contributing to plans for NORPA’s new home, The Joinery.



NORPA collaborator and local businessman Luke Sullivan is an active patron of arts events and co-owner of local pub, the Eltham Hotel. Sullivan, together with his partners in the Mosey On In Group, also run two restaurants in Bangalow and holds a shared passion for gathering community around music, food, entertainment and the arts.

Stroud, Harris and Sullivan join current Board members Damian Kassabgi (Acting Chair, stepping into the role following the death of David Wolff, NORPA’s Chair since 2014, in July this year), Jill Eddington (Secretary), Mitzi Zaphir (Treasurer), Julian Louis (Artistic Director) and Meredith Wray.

New Board and Trust appoints at NSW cultural institutions

A year after launching the state’s first arts, culture and creative industries policy, the NSW Government has made a range of key Board and Trust appointments to drive implementation of the policy and grow the creative industries in NSW. The appointments recognise the role the NSW Cultural Institutions play in supporting the arts and creative industries.

Released in December 2023, the Creative Communities policy commits to a whole-of-government approach to sustainably grow the creative industries – to advocate for, invest in and enable the creative and cultural ecosystem across the state to realise its potential.

Collectively, the state’s Cultural Institutions – Art Gallery of New South Wales, Australian Museum, Museum of Applied Arts and Applied Sciences (the Powerhouse Museum), Museums of History NSW (MHNSW), State Library of NSW and Sydney Opera House – reach across all disciplines within the creative industries, engaging almost 19 million visitors annually through their doors, and supporting over 2500 direct jobs.

The new appointments are:

Michael Rose AM, Chairman of the Committee for Sydney and Greater Sydney Parklands Authority, appointed as President of the Art Gallery of NSW Board of Trustees

Peter Collins, former Minister for the Arts and former Treasurer, appointed to the Art Gallery of NSW Board of Trustees

Emile Sherman, Academy Award-winning producer, appointed to the Art Gallery of NSW Board of Trustees.

Dr Cathy Foley AO PSM, Australia’s Chief Scientist, appointed to the Australian Museum Trust

David Borger, former Minister for Education and Minister for Transport, appointed as Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences Trust President

Linda Scott, former City of Sydney Deputy Lord Mayor, appointed as Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences Trustee

Professor Barney Glover AO, Commissioner of Jobs and Skills and former Western Sydney University Vice-Chancellor, appointed as Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences Trustee

Bob Carr, former NSW Premier, NSW Minister for the Arts and former Minister for Foreign Affairs, appointed as Chair of the Museums of History NSW

Rob Stokes, former Minister for Cities, Minister for Education, Minister for Planning and Public Spaces appointed to the Museums of History NSW Board

Bob Debus AM, former Minister Assisting the Minister for Arts, appointed as Library Council President

Professor Jennifer Barrett, University of Sydney Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic of Dhanggati heritage, appointed to the State Library of NSW Library Council, and

Troy Bramston, senior columnist with The Australian newspaper, appointed to the State Library of NSW Library Council.

Notably, the appointments include members identified with both the Liberal and Labor parties.

NSW Minister for Arts John Graham said: “I wish to thank each of the outgoing trustees and presidents. The government and the people of NSW are fortunate that you have generously volunteered your time, your expertise, your networks and your passion.

“In particular, I would like to acknowledge the work of the outgoing chairs and presidents – David Gonski, Peter Collins, George Souris and Mary O’Kane. As an incoming Minister I have relied upon each of you for your advice. Your contributions are a gift of public service to support culture.

“A year after the launch of Creative Communities, the NSW Arts, Culture and Creative Industries policy, I am pleased to have an opportunity to appoint a number of new Chairs and Boards of key state institutions. I look forward to working with them to implement the policy and grow the creative industries in NSW,” Graham said.

Incoming chair of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Michael Rose said: “The Art Gallery of New South Wales plays an important role in the cultural and creative life of Sydney. Its influence and significance have strengthened under David Gonski’s leadership.

“I am honoured to be appointed to succeed David as President of the Board of Trustees and I am looking forward to working with the trustees and the Art Gallery’s executive team as the Art Gallery continues its extraordinary work and extends its invitation to even wider audiences across Sydney, Australia and the world.”

Outgoing chair of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, David Gonski said: “The Art Gallery of New South Wales is in my view the beating cultural heart of Sydney. Every director, president, trustee, staff member and artist who has, over the Art Gallery’s more than 150-year history, walked its floors has contributed to the evolution of this beloved and vital institution. It has been a privilege to witness the Art Gallery’s transformation into a truly world-class art museum enriching Sydney’s cultural life and positioning itself to continue to serve the people of New South Wales for generations to come.”

Incoming chair of the Museums of History NSW, Bob Carr said: “My affection for and fascination with history is well-known. I spoke last week at my first board meeting about elevating history in NSW, engaging with the public about history. Not about any single enforced narrative, but on the basis that history is many stories and they jostle with one another.”

Outgoing chair of the Museums of History NSW, Mary O’Kane said: “It has been my privilege to chair the Board of Museums of History NSW, the state’s first cultural institution dedicated to the preservation and appreciation of our history.

“Museums of History NSW has an important role in making history accessible, through our archives, heritage properties and collections.

“Bob Carr is the perfect appointment for MHNSW. I wish him and the Board well in their continued work in enhancing opportunities for people to understand and participate in the history of NSW,” she said.

Incoming chair of the State Library of New South Wales, Bob Debus said: “I cherish the great cultural institutions of our state and it’s a particular honour to be moving to this position at the State Library. I think libraries are getting more important, not less, as the technological revolution continues.”

Outgoing chair of the State Library of New South Wales, George Souris said, “The Library’s reputation and its position in the CBD of Sydney makes it a magnet for scholars, researchers and students alike, and its regular exhibitions offer the people of NSW and tourists something that always astounds the visitor by the unexpected extent of the treasures held. I applaud the appointment of former Arts Minister Bob Debus; he is the perfect appointment to continue to enhance the standing and place-making of this greatly loved public institution.”

Incoming President of the Powerhouse Museum Trust, David Borger said: “After serving on the Powerhouse Museum Trust for the past six years, I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of President. The Powerhouse Museum is Australia’s largest museum group and occupies a special place in the cultural landscape of NSW.

“Over the new few years, we will open Powerhouse Parramatta, the state’s first cultural institution in Western Sydney, which will engage audiences of all ages with spectacular exhibitions across the applied arts and sciences. This iconic new museum will transform Parramatta’s CBD and attract visitors from overseas and interstate to Western Sydney. We will also reopen the much-loved Powerhouse Ultimo after a heritage revitalisation, reorienting the museum’s entrance to enliven the local area and attract a new generation of visitors,” said Borger.

Outgoing President of the Powerhouse Museum Trust, Peter Collins AM KC said, “The Powerhouse Museum Trust President is entrusted with guiding the nation’s leading applied arts and sciences museum, and it has been my great honour and privilege to serve in this role for the past four years as this 143-year-old institution undergoes an unprecedented renewal. The Powerhouse is a beloved institution, and it will be a transformative presence in Western Sydney when the visionary new museum Powerhouse Parramatta opens.

“I’m pleased to hand over the baton as Trust President to my fellow Trustee David Borger who I know will do a wonderful job guiding the museum in the lead-up to opening Powerhouse Parramatta and reopening Powerhouse Ultimo,” Collins concluded.

Destination NSW has also seen a refresh of its Board.

Green Music Australia appoints new Treasurer and Community Organiser

Australia’s peak body for music and the environment, Green Music Australia (GMA), has welcomed two new appointments to the organisation, with musician and broadcaster Tim Shiel joining as a Community Organiser and Lisa Smith appointed as the incoming Treasurer, replacing outgoing Treasurer Jen Rowe.

Shiel has worked with a wide range of Australian artists including Flight Facilities, Georgia Fields, Gotye and Huntly, and is also known to many music fans around Australia due to his work at radio stations including Three Triple T, triple j and Double J over the past 15 years.

Shiel will bring his passion and expertise to lead the organisation’s ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ campaign, which aims to activate climate action through the voices of artists, making climate a central issue in the upcoming federal election.

“Musicians are storytellers, community-builders, dreamers and truth-tellers – and these are all skills that the global climate movement desperately requires. It’s such a hard time to be an artist right now. But with our communities crying out for leadership on climate, now is the time to empower artists to speak up for the planet when others won’t. As a long-time admirer of Green Music Australia, I can’t wait to work with artists and their teams, to help them inspire their communities towards better futures,” Shiel said.

Smith, currently the Chief Financial Officer at Support Act, brings a wealth of skills in financial management and accounting expertise to Green Music Australia and is a long-time supporter of environmental causes and music.

“I am thrilled to be joining Green Music Australia as Treasurer and can’t wait to start contributing my skills and experience to an organisation that’s striving to improve our industry’s environmental performance while creating deep cultural change. Environmental causes have long been close to my heart and I’m honoured to have this opportunity to work with an inspiring group of like-minded people,” said Smith.

Green Music Australia Board Chair, Tracee Hutchison, confirmed the Treasurer appointment at GMA’s most recent Annual General Meeting in late November.

“Green Music Australia is thrilled to welcome Lisa Smith to our voluntary Board as Treasurer. Lisa comes to us as a lifelong music lover and highly skilled number cruncher as Chief Financial Officer at Support Act, and is passionate about making a positive impact in the world. Lisa joins us as we move into a time of expanded challenges for our organisation and our Board and we’re looking forward to Lisa’s steady hand overseeing our finances,” Hutchison said.

“We’re also super excited to welcome broadcaster, musician and climate advocate Tim Shiel to our staff in the newly created role of Community Organiser. Tim joins as we launch our ‘No Music on A Dead Planet’ campaign and his expertise, passion and deep relationships with artists and industry will be an invaluable addition to our team. We’re looking forward to working with Tim as we continue to empower more artists to speak up on climate over the coming months,” she added.

The Green Music Australia Board also acknowledged long-serving Treasurer Jen Rowe, and Board member Stu Watters, who both stepped down from the Board in 2024.

“We take this opportunity to thank our outgoing Treasurer Jen Rowe, who has served with incredible passion, dedication, smarts and heart during a time of significant growth for our organisation over four years. As Chair, I’ve watched the positive impact of Jen’s financial expertise provide a solid framework to set Green Music up for an exciting new phase of projects and programs. Thanks Jen, we’ll miss you,” said Hutchison.

“We also acknowledge the valuable contribution of Stu Watters who stepped off our Board to focus on his work as a Board Director of The Push and as General Manager Creative, Programming and Production at Queensland Music Festival. Thanks Stu, we look forward to crossing paths in future.”

Lisa Smith joins an accomplished Board of Directors including GMA founder and director of the Green Institute, Tim Hollo; Board Chair Tracee Hutchison; Djugun singer-songwriter and sustainability educator Nidala Barker; QMusic Program Director Mandi McIntyre; climate executive Bella Wiggs; and award-winning environmentalist and musician Jessica Panegyres.

The new appointments wrap up a significant year of impact for Green Music Australia. In 2024, the organisation launched the landmark Music Product Stewardship Alliance, delivered its third successful music training course, the Green Action Program, celebrated the launch of the updated Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide, and most recently launched its first ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ t-shirt fundraising campaign featuring Midnight Oil and Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers.

Australian Book Review’s editor stepping down after 23-year tenure

After 23 years at the helm of Australian Book Review (ABR), Editor and CEO Peter Rose will depart in 2025. Appointed at the start of the millennium and the beginning of the digital and media revolution, Rose is the sixth Editor in ABR’s second series (which began in 1978). His tenure has seen the magazine’s transformation into a multi-platform publication with significant international networks and profile.

Across almost 250 issues, Rose has commissioned, edited and published at least 1500 writers, platformed hundreds of emerging writers, and mentored countless young editors and interns. At a time when numerous other publications have fallen victim to the challenging media landscape, his role has shaped the publication into the role it currently plays as one of Australia’s leading literary and cultural publications.

Over the past two decades, Rose has steered ABR through significant development, including digital publication, the creation of three international literary prizes, and the significant addition of ABR Arts in 2013. The success of ABR’s Patrons program has underpinned many of the magazine’s innovations.

During his tenure, ABR has maintained financial strength, ensuring not only the longevity of the magazine but also, crucially, proper payment for writers – a key ingredient for a vibrant writing and publishing culture.

“What a privilege it has been to lead Australian Book Review. Working with so many brilliant writers has been a highlight of my professional career. After years of renewal at ABR, I am struck by the magazine’s energy and standards, and by the immense loyalty it generates among readers, subscribers and donors. I look forward to reading and supporting the magazine for years to come,” Rose said.

Sarah Holland-Batt, ABR Chair, said: “Peter has been an incredible force in championing Australian authors and critics over the past 23 years at the Australian Book Review. During his time as Editor, he has enhanced Australian cultural life immeasurably through his mentorship of generations of writers, his commitment to the art of criticism, and his profound editorial vision, which has transformed ABR into a cornerstone of our shared literary culture. There will be much more to say about Peter’s invaluable contribution over the next few months, but for now we extend our gratitude for his leadership and vision these past 20 years.”

As ABR prepares for this transition, the magazine remains committed to the publication and promotion of creative and critical writing of the highest standard, supporting Australian writers and fostering the next generation of critics.

A search for Rose’s successor is now underway and will continue into early 2025. An extended handover period will ensure continuity and a smooth transition.

