News

 > News

Brisbane arts precinct braces for dangerous Cyclone Alfred

As south-east Queensland braces for the dangerous Cyclone Alfred, Brisbane's art precinct, poised on the edge of the Brisbane River, braces for flooding.
4 Mar 2025 14:37
David Burton
A brown river is flooding under arts buildings and a ferris wheel. Cyclone Alfred.

All Arts

Will Cyclone Alfred reach previous flood peaks? Image: Wiki Images.

Share Icon

Brisbane’s premier cultural institutions, including Queensland Theatre, Museum, Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) are bracing for probable flooding ahead of Cyclone Alfred later this week. The venues, all situated close to the Brisbane River, last faced catastrophic flooding in 2022. 

As of Tuesday, QPAC said its shows would continue throughout the week but was updating its site by noon daily

Staff across the multiple institutions told ArtsHub that emergency meetings were scheduled over the weekend for Monday’s first order of business. Since then, staff have proceeded with flood mitigation plans that have been consistently revised and updated since the persistent flooding in 2011 and 2022.

The 2022 crisis posed a significant delay in constructing a new theatre venue for QPAC, the completion date of which was revised to mid-2024. The theatre is yet to open, and Cyclone Alfred could shift its completion back even further. 

Multiple factors, including persistent heavy rainfall, caused the 2022 floods. Cyclone Alfred, recently upgraded to Category 2, will likely feature similar (or more) rainfall, with the added threat of significant winds. 

With multiple days of warning and 2022 as a recent memory, the Brisbane arts community is as prepared as possible for when the cyclone hits landfall locally, which is forecast for early Thursday morning.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

News

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair is returning to the Tanks in 2025

CIAF is on its way back to where it all began for this year's special rendition of its annual program.

Allison Dickie
A close-up of the bottom half of a woman's face with a finger held up over the lips. Mutliple Australian institutions are wrestling with claims of censorship and safety in the shadow of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Features

Resignations and censorship: Australia wrestles with artistic freedom

Creative Australia is not the only institution wrestling with resignations, scandal and claims of censorship.

David Burton
A viral sensation, the premium Japanese strawberry is a 2025 example of Andy Warhol-esque pop art.
News

TikTok sensation: $19 Japanese strawberries transform into a pop art phenomenon

A video of an influencer eating an over-priced Japanese strawberry has gone viral, triggering discussions on pop art, luxury goods…

David Burton
ArtsHub's sweekly On the Move column is an overview of Australian arts sector comings and goings. The photo depicts a person skipping rope at the beach, with the focus being their bare feet as they skip, the sand and the skipping rope itself.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of arts sector comings and goings across industries and artforms and from across the country.

Richard Watts
Photo of a woman with light brown skin and dark brown hair in side profile, standing to the left of a high countertop and a figurative painting of a suburban house on the wall.
News

Opportunities and awards

A $60,000 moving image commission opens, plus the winner of the MECCA x NGV Women in Design and finalists of…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login