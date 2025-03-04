Brisbane arts precinct braces for dangerous Cyclone Alfred

Brisbane’s premier cultural institutions, including Queensland Theatre, Museum, Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) are bracing for probable flooding ahead of Cyclone Alfred later this week. The venues, all situated close to the Brisbane River, last faced catastrophic flooding in 2022.

As of Tuesday, QPAC said its shows would continue throughout the week but was updating its site by noon daily.

Staff across the multiple institutions told ArtsHub that emergency meetings were scheduled over the weekend for Monday’s first order of business. Since then, staff have proceeded with flood mitigation plans that have been consistently revised and updated since the persistent flooding in 2011 and 2022.

The 2022 crisis posed a significant delay in constructing a new theatre venue for QPAC, the completion date of which was revised to mid-2024. The theatre is yet to open, and Cyclone Alfred could shift its completion back even further.

Multiple factors, including persistent heavy rainfall, caused the 2022 floods. Cyclone Alfred, recently upgraded to Category 2, will likely feature similar (or more) rainfall, with the added threat of significant winds.

With multiple days of warning and 2022 as a recent memory, the Brisbane arts community is as prepared as possible for when the cyclone hits landfall locally, which is forecast for early Thursday morning.