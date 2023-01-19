New public artworks to seek out

Public artworks have the capacity to shift our view of the world through everyday encounters that make us rethink a site and our relationship to it.

It is not surprising, then, that its popularity continues to be on an exponential growth path, with more artworks commissioned by local governments, sponsors and developers every year. Their presence adds to those concepts championed today as selling points – walkability, liveability and ‘creative cities’ – with Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane all heavily investing in public art to win favour.

ArtsHub takes a look at some new public artworks recently unveiled, and others slated for 2023.

Lindy Lee, Brisbane, Qld (2023) and Canberra, ACT (2024)

In recent years, Lindy Lee’s name has become the ‘must have’ on the desired public art list. She has consistently delivered major works since 2015, proving popular in China (Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Sanya Bay Hainan Island, Qingdao, Hong Kong and Xi’an all have had major pieces in the last five years). Adding to this are Brisbane’s Moonlight Deities (2018), Secret World of a Starlight Ember at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney 2020, and Life of Stars at the Art Gallery of South Australia (2018) – making her arguably Australia’s most successful artist working in the public domain.

Last year she added to that list The Spheres for the 2022 Brisbane Festival (September 2022) – an immersive installation aboard Brisbane’s Art Boat (UAP), and One Bright Pearl at Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf (November 2022), which is described as ‘a 260-kilogram mirror-polished stainless steel sculpture, measuring two metres in diameter [that] reflects on new beginnings and modern migration.’ There are now five public artworks works in the One Bright Pearl series internationally.

A $1 million budget project that hit the skids, however, was her controversial Drum Tower for New York City’s ­Chinatown, a commission awarded in 2019 that remains undelivered (there is no mention of it on her website). When announced, it received some pushback, with locals asking, ‘How does that represent Chinatown?’

Artist’s impression of the ‘Ouroboros’, National Gallery of Australia. Image: Supplied.

Lee has had a long relationship with Brisbane company UAP to fabricate her major artwork – it is currently working on major commissions for Lee to be delivered this year, including D-bar (which skins a building on the Gold Coast (2023), Being Swallowed by the Milky Way (a 2023 public work for Brisbane’s Queen’s Wharf) and, of course, her $14 million commission to celebrate the National Gallery of Australia’s 40th anniversary – Ouroboros. The 13-tonne, four-metre high sculpture of recycled metal is due to be installed by 2024. It is the NGA’s most expensive commission in its history. Lee will turn 69 in 2023.

Judy Watson, Dubbagullee (Bennelong Point), Sydney, NSW (2022)

Judy Watson’s ‘Bara’ was unveiled May 2022. Courtesy the artist and City of Sydney. Photo: Brett Boardman.

Commissioned in 2018 and unveiled in May 2022, Bara (meaning shell hook) was delivered by Waanyi artist Judy Watson to honour the Gadigal of the Eora Nation. It is located on the Tarpeian Precinct Lawn above Dubbagullee (Bennelong Point) and Warrane (Circular Quay), and was commissioned by the City of Sydney.

The six-metre high marble monument was inspired by the shell fishing hooks handcrafted and used by local Aboriginal women for generations. ‘The crescent shape is a beautiful expression of Aboriginal technology… The bara is like a reflection of the moon in the sky, the bays in the harbour, the sails of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge,’ Watson said of the work.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore added in a formal statement: ‘This stunning artwork is about recognising the destructive impact of invasion on the Gadigal people, honouring Sydney’s first inhabitants and their descendants and promoting respect for the Aboriginal people that make this city what it is today.’

Ghost Net Collective, Barangaroo Exchange Square, NSW (2023)

Impression of installation by Ghost Net Collective commission at Barangaroo South. Image: Supplied.

Curated by Nina Miall, a group of stingrays will hover above the bustling South Barangaroo’s Exchange Square at the base of the Wynyard Walk in the coming month, becoming one of the largest hand-crafted, public artworks in Australia. It has been created by the Ghost Net Collective and Erub artists, among them Jimmy John Thaiday, a 2022 NATSIAA Prize-winner.

Titled Mermer Waiskeder (Stories of the Moving Tide), the massive public artwork will be unveiled in early 2023. Miall told ArtsHub in an earlier interview: ‘Situated at the harbour’s historical tide line, the artwork engages with Barangaroo’s earliest history as a place for fishing by the Gadigal people, having developed out of respect for the deep and continuing connection of First Nations people to the site, as well as the rich tradition of civic spaces as places of shared knowledge and community engagement.’

Around eight tonnes of sea waste was collected with the assistance of Tangaroa Blue (a not-for-profit dedicated to the removal and prevention of marine debris), to create these artworks – which was largely done during 2022 in both Cairns and on Erub Island. Barangaroo docklands was also a site for roping factories, adding another layer of connection, along with some salvaged nets from Sydney Fish Market. The project was commissioned by Lendlease.

Charles Robb, Australian War Memorial, ACT (2023)

Charles Robb, ‘Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel’ (maquette), 2021. Image: Supplied.

Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel, a nurse who served during World War II, will become the first sculpture of a woman commissioned by the Australian War Memorial council. Designs for the commission were revealed in December 2022, with the sculpture to be installed later this year.

Head of Art at the Australian War Memorial Laura Webster said in a statement: ‘Artist Charles Robb is creating a moving sculpture, which features a life-size portrait of Vivian Bullwinkel in a standing pose in working summer uniform. Her hands are gently clasped, in a pose that reflects her dignified composure and unrelenting dedication to nursing principles of care.’

On her return from the war Bullwinkle became Director of Nursing at Melbourne’s Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital. Brisbane-based artist Dr Charles Robb was appointed the commission following a limited invitation design competition in 2020. The sculpture will include 22 stainless steel discs, representing the 22 women killed in the Banka Island Massacre, which Bullwinkle survived. The discs will be arranged at the base of the sculpture as a reflection of the stars that would have been visible in the night sky on 16 February 1942, the date of the massacre.

Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro, Parramatta Square, NSW (2022)

Healy and Cordeiro’s ‘Place of the Eels, Parramatta Square. Image: Copyright the artists.

Unveiled in late September last year, the Place of the Eels takes its name from the Gadigal word – Baramattagal. Artist couple Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro are no strangers to major public commissions, with works for Green Square Library Tower, City of Sydney and QT Designer Hotel, Melbourne being key pieces.

They said of this work’s concept: ‘It is near impossible to say the two words “Parramatta” and “Eels” in the same sentence without thinking about rugby league,’ adding that the upended 1960s repurposed bus is a tribute to local football legends and the ‘can-do’ vision of Coach Jack Gibson, who bought a Leyland Worldmaster to ensure his team could get to training and win the premiership.

Sitting in Parramatta Square, it presents like a trophy, reaching for the stars. It also speaks to the square’s role as a transport hub. Passers-by can catch their image in its mirrored-surface, becoming part of this place’s history and contemporary narrative. Taking it a step further, the surface showcases other moments in Parramatta’s history with text and markings.

Alex Seton, Australian War Memorial, ACT (2023)

Alex Seton, ‘For every drop shed in anguish’ (artist concept). Image: Mr.P Studios.

In June 2021 it was announced that Alex Seton had been awarded a major commission with the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. The proposed work, For every drop shed in anguish, will be installed in the Sculpture Garden in 2023. It will comprise a field of sculpted Australian marble droplets suggesting blood, sweat and tears to recognise the sufferings of war and service.

Seton’s proposed work ‘was unanimously selected by veterans and their loved ones,’ said the Museum.

Artists to be announced, Sydney Metro–Western Sydney Airport line, NSW (2024)

With EOIs invited in September last year, the new Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport line is in the process of commissioning nine new artworks that will span its length and feature in each station. The line will service Greater Western Sydney and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, and will become the transport spine for the Western Parkland City’s growth for generations to come.

Public art budgets are planned to range between $600,000 and $1.8 million for each of the nine commissions. With artists advised last month, the project enters Stage Two this year, with the installation for the public artworks planned for 2024-2026.

Installation view Francis Upritchard, Sydney Modern. Photo: ArtsHub.

Francis Upritchard, Sydney Modern, NSW (2022)

Unveiled in December 2022 for the opening of the new Sydney Modern, the bronze sculpture Here Comes Everybody, by the New Zealand-born artist Francis Upritchard, can be enjoyed anytime in the gallery’s Welcome Plaza, positioned between the old and new wings of the Art Gallery of NSW.

The playful figures seem to hold up and dance around the Plaza’s enormous awning, caught between folklore and figuration. Installed just a couple of months now, the piece is proving to be a popular one for people to engage with, and take the mandatory ‘selfie’ alongside.

Natasha Johns-Messenger, Southern Way McClelland Commission, Vic (2023)

In August last year, installation artist and filmmaker Natasha Johns-Messenger was awarded the $300,000 Southern Way McClelland Commission 2023 for her dynamic sculpture project, Compass 23, which will be installed on the Peninsula Link freeway in Melbourne’s south-east in October this year.

It will replace Lover Flower (by John Meade with Emily Karanikolopolous), which will be relocated to McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery, to join its permanent collection.

Compass 23 will be a 12-metre high simple powder-coated and stainless steel geometric form based on the navigation pillars of north, south, east and west. The artist says that the sculpture speaks to the way ‘we all play a role in authoring our world’, adding, ‘engaging perceptual shifts inside simple geometric framing, my artworks aim to question our expectations of space and three-dimensional form.’

It will be the seventh work in the series run in partnership between McClelland Sculpture Park and Southern Way, with the program wrapping up in 2037.

Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan, NSW (2023)

Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan working with the UAP team in Brisbane to realise their new major public artwork for 2023. Image: Courtesy of the artist, Rachel See @rachelseephotos and UAP | Urban Art Projects.

Filipino-born Australia-based artist duo, Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan have made Brisbane home. For years they have been exploring the meaning of ‘home’ and a sense of ‘belonging’, and are known for their large installations using found objects and often cardboard. Over the past 12 months they have been working with UAP in Brisbane to help develop a major new commission in New South Wales this year. Details are to be announced soon.

Dinni Kemarre Kunoth, Sydney Football Stadium, NSW (2022)

Dinni Kemarre Kunoth ‘One Big Mob, All Mixed Up’, was completed last year in the peak of COVID, for Sydney Football (Allianz) Stadium. Image: Courtesy of the artist, Rachel See @rachelseephotos and UAP | Urban Art Projects.

Dinni Kemarre Kunoth’s One Big Mob, All Mixed Up, was completed last year in the peak of COVID, for Sydney Football (Allianz) Stadium.

With curation by Cultural Capital, the stadium will become home to a number of new public artwork commissions, which will continue to be rolled out.

Fabricated by UAP, in collaboration with the artist and Mossenson Art Projects, One Big Mob, All Mixed Up has been described as speaking ‘to afternoons bonding over a friendly match, the fierce pride that comes with watching your team win, and the friendships forged through a universal love for the sport’.

Essentially, it is about celebrating the role sport plays in bringing communities together.

Linda Marrinon, National Gallery of Australia, ACT (2022)

Linda Marrinon, ‘Woman in Jumpsuit’, 2022, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra. Commissioned with the generous support of Art Makers. Image: Courtesy of Linda Marrinon and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery.

Melbourne-based artist Linda Marrinon’s practice includes painting and sculpture to explore social types and challenge neoclassical tropes. The artist, now in her 60s, uses a mixture of wit, irony and feminist critique, with her works being described as ‘anti-heroic and anti-monumental’.

A new commission by the National Gallery of Australia, titled Woman in Jumpsuit, joined the NGA’s Sculpture Garden in September 2022. It is made from bronze and emulates Marrinon’s characteristic delicately painted plaster and terracotta figurative style with a sense of hand surfacing. Again, it was a project realised by the Brisbane-based UAP, and was the first in the company’s Art Makers commission series. It will be on display until September 2023.

