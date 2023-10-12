New Powerhouse commission places writers in museums

This week, Powerhouse released the first text by of a collective of writers from Australia and abroad, who have been commissioned by Powerhouse to bring to life stories of objects from the museum’s collection as part of the new program, Writing Objects.

The inaugural commission kicked off with a text by the esteemed global authority on artificial intelligence (AI), Professor Toby Walsh, who responded to a letter from Ada Lovelace to 19th century computer pioneer Charles Babbage.

Over 100 years before AI was created, Lovelace is credited as the world’s first computer programmer. Walsh is Chief Scientist at the University of New South Wales AI Institute, and his text The Universal Machine: Uncovering Ada’s Legacy explores her remarkable gift for imagining the future of technology more than century before the birth of smartphones and AI.

More about Ada Lovelace and her love affair with technology

The machinations of AI is the subject of Walsh’s new book, Faking It: Artificial Intelligence in a Human World, released this week to coincide with Ada Lovelace Day (10 October) aimed at raising awareness of the contributions of women to the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

‘Ada Lovelace was the first computer programmer. And someone who dreamed about our digital future two centuries ago. She was known as the “Enchantress of Numbers” and I was enchanted to discover a trove of objects in the Powerhouse collection that connect her to the present day,’ says Walsh.

Jemma Birrell, Powerhouse Head of Writing, adds: ‘Feminist and tech icon Ada Lovelace should be fascinating to many. We hope sharing stories behind objects will bring in a range of new readers and audiences, depending on the object, the subject and the writer.

‘For Toby’s commission, I had some fascinating conversations with Acting Director of Programs Matthew Connell, for example, who provided (always intriguing) stories and feedback. He has been here for over 30 years and has a treasure trove of stories relating to the collection.’

Birrell continues: ‘Part of the exploration involved my colleague going to our Castle Hill site, where a diary was stored, in order to carefully photograph it, and share details the writer was interested in – we get embroiled in these intriguing commissions!’

Read: Sharp rise of AI: artists’ friend or foe?

More about the Powerhouse Writing Objects series

Writing Objects brings scientific, historic and personal perspectives to the museum’s newly digitised collection of more than 500,000 objects. The Powerhouse digitisation project is one of the largest digitisation projects currently underway internationally.

‘The objects within the Powerhouse collection connect in multiple ways with how we continue to imagine and invent our futures. This series of writing commissions brings these extraordinary connections to life,’ says Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah.

Birrell tells ArtsHub: ‘To have a Head of Writing role at a museum is unprecedented (as far as we’re aware) and it’s truly inspiring to be here in this role, helping weave writing and writers within exhibitions and around the museum’s strategic direction. We also have a brilliant team of publishing and editorial staff.’

She continues: ‘The writing program will be a combination of direct commissions and expressions of interest in response to the museum’s program. In terms of the Writing Objects commissions, each author responds differently – some write vignettes linked to objects, others write seamless essays around objects and connected themes. It’s pretty open, but we do want writers to engage directly with the objects themselves.

‘They generally look through the collection online, which is digitised (if they’re local they can also visit in person) and we may talk through ideas or directions. They send through thoughts, questions and requests for information, and then there’s a lot of investigating in the process. We work with colleagues across curatorial and collections as well as the registration and digitisation teams,’ explains Birrell.

A selection of the objects included in this writing commission by Professor Walsh are now on display as part of the major exhibition Atmospheric Memory at Powerhouse Ultimo until 5 November 2023.