New music venue to host classical concerts with a twist

The production company Live at Yours has announced that its 2024 season will debut in Melbourne this February in a new music venue. The season will gather local and international talent at an exclusive, heritage-listed venue open to the public for the first time: the Toorak Synagogue.

The season begins on 28 February with Midnight in Paris featuring concert pianist Konstantin Shamray, followed by performances from James Morrison and pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk.

‘We are incredibly excited to bring our shows to the vibrant people of Melbourne in one of the most architecturally iconic venues in the city. No matter your views or involvement in classical music — our shows will change your thinking. They’re unique, immersive and truly a multi-sensory experience,’ says Vladimir Fanshil, Founder of Live at Yours.

Cited as ‘the most beautiful acoustics in the country’ by the Chief Conductor of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Umberto Clerici, the Toorak Synagogue’s stained glass windows, towering ceilings and intricate geometric design offer audiences a unique environment in which to enjoy the performances.

Audiences should expect a relaxed, free-flowing show from the season opener, Konstantin Shamray, the first-ever concert pianist to win both First Prize and the People’s Choice award at the Sydney International Piano Competition. Shamray interweaves commentary and Q&A throughout this show, removing the traditional barrier between the artist and the audience and creating a more intimate setting for connection.

‘It won’t be a rigid performance. Even though it is called Midnight in Paris, it won’t be completely dedicated to that illusion. It’s colourful and contrasting, and there will certainly be some surprises,’”’ he says.

‘We all like to talk during the concerts, and we want to make it feel like there is no ramp between the audience and us. I usually find it quite bothersome; it has an old-fashioned feel when the artist is completely detached.’

The artist-led event organiser Live at Yours began in lounge rooms and backyards during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a successful Sydney series in 2023, the organisation claims it remains committed to delivering the finest live music experiences to diverse audiences in 2024. The team promises a star-studded line-up throughout the upcoming seasons in Melbourne and Sydney, showcasing local talents and world-class musicians.

