New initiative opens the door for indie theatre-makers

A new initiative by Queensland Theatre will hand over the keys to the company’s intimate black box space, the Diane Cilento Studio, providing independent Queensland theatre-makers with the opportunity to make and stage new productions.

Named Door 3, after the signage on the studio door, the program is currently open to expressions of interest from Queensland-based individuals, collectives and/or companies.

Queensland Theatre Artistic Director Lee Lewis notes that the Door 3 initiative acknowledges the enormous effort it takes to move a work from the page to the stage.

‘Theatre creatives across all stages of their career know that getting a show up, in front of an audience, is a process that has many hurdles. We want to throw as many of these hurdles out the window with Door 3 and give more Queensland creatives the space, infrastructure and support needed to bring their stories to life,’ says Lewis.

In its pilot year, Door 3 is focused on text-based works. Three successful applicants to the program will receive a $5000 cash contribution to fund their productions as well as 100% of box office takings.

Participants in the Door 3 program will receive administrative, production and marketing support, allowing the three selected productions and their participants to focus on what they do best – making theatre.

The program will also provide the successful applicants with six weeks of access to Queensland Theatre’s expansive furniture, prop and wardrobe store, and company support, from the start of rehearsals through to the final production.

Read: How to establish an indie theatre company that endures

Queensland Theatre’s Associate Artist Daniel Evans is a writer, director and producer, and the co-founder of theatre collective The Good Room – one of many remarkable companies to emerge out of Queensland’s independent sector.

‘Queensland is home to some of the most exciting indie theatre companies in the country: Matrix, Polytoxic, Imaginary, Little Red, Dead Puppet Society, Blak Social, Belloo Creative, Grin & Tonic, Counterpilot, Shock Therapy, Ad Astra [and] THAT Production Company, to name a few, have all created trail-blazing work that started here in Queensland and found their audiences across the nation and overseas,’ he said in a media statement.

‘Working with Queensland Theatre to develop this program over the past year, we’ve thought about how generous we can make this invitation, how we can lighten the load and allow makers to spend as much time in the room where the magic happens. To create stunning, immediate and daring work for audiences.’

One of the most valuable aspects of Door 3 for Queensland artists will be the fact that it guarantees them access to both rehearsal and production space, Evans tells ArtsHub.

‘There’s a real space issue here at the moment. It’s hard. While performance might be easy and there are places like Anywhere Theatre Festival where you can do your theatre wherever, and there are Fringe venues and opportunities, it’s hard to find the space to actually create. And I think that was the big key impetus for us to go, “We need to create an opportunity that lets artists avail themselves of a process inside of a building where you can loan your props, you can leave your sets set up – that this is your place of work,’ he emphasises.

The independent theatre sector is where ‘exciting work happens. This is where forms are pushed, where new stories are told,’ Evans continues.

‘We are ready for some explosive, daring work to sit in this space. And [Door 3] also acknowledges – maybe like [MTC’s] Neon and other programs before it – that some work doesn’t belong in the big main houses. Some works, some small bruising works, need a small, intimate, up-close space … somewhere really studio-like and chamber-like to draw up a different contract with the audience. And I think those spaces have disappeared up here, so it’s nice to be able to actually open the door to the Diane Cilento Studio and go, “This is where you should come if you are a Queensland artist with an amazing idea, and you’ve got a work that is ready and needs to be seen”,’ Evans explains.

The Good Room’s ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’. Photo: Supplied.

Programming three independent works in the Diane Cilento Studio alongside Queensland Theatre’s mainstage offerings will also provide a more diverse range of theatrical offerings for the company’s audiences and subscribers, while simultaneously growing audiences for the independent sector.

‘The idea is that you can say to an audience, “Hey, you’re seeing a show in the Playhouse. It’s big, it’s bold, it’s got sumptuous costumes. But next week, why don’t you come and see this stripped-back, really muscular, acting at the forefront work from a playwright who you’ve never heard of before, and that’s going to actually gut-punch you, or tear your heart open, in a completely different way to what you’ve seen before?

‘Theatre is diverse, it’s a big family, it’s a large church. And there’s room for all those things,’ Evans tells ArtsHub.

Queensland Theatre Executive Director Criena Gehrke describes Door 3 as an important addition to the local arts ecology.

‘As the state theatre company, we have a deep responsibility to support a strong theatre ecosystem in Queensland. Door 3 is a way for us to provide not only assistance and resources to our independent theatre-makers, but to champion Queensland artists on Queensland stages,’ she says.

‘We are also very grateful to the Jelley Family Foundation, whose support for this initiative has made Door 3 possible’, Gehrke concludes.

Applications to the Door 3 initiative are now open, with expressions of interest closing on Sunday 4 February 2024.