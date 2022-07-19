New Asian arts institute aims for new networks

The Art Gallery of Western Australia’s (AGWA) Simon Lee Foundation Institute of Contemporary Asian Art (SLF ICAA) moves into the public eye this week after several years in development.

The Institute has been made possible with a $1 million donation, given over five years, from the philanthropic Simon Lee Foundation.

Lee is a Singaporean businessman and philanthropist known for his strong support of the Western Australian arts scene, having previously engaged in significant philanthropic work with WA Ballet and WA Museum.

His Foundation’s support of AGWA’s new Institute will allow the Gallery to deepen its relationships with artists in the Asian region and diaspora, and grow AGWA’s collection of contemporary Asian art.

The Institute is being led by curator Rachel Cieśla, who was appointed as its lead artist in August 2021.

Cieśla, whose previous roles include positions with PHOTO 2021 and the Melbourne Art Foundation, said the Institute’s vision is guided by AGWA’s intention expand its curatorial vision across the Asian region.

‘AGWA is uniquely positioned, both geographically and culturally, to foster a deeper engagement with contemporary Asian art and artists, creating new conversations founded on curiosity, possibility, and connection,’ she said.

‘Western Australia has a very different set of connections with Asia that the east coast does,’ she continued, noting that while Asian artists are already well represented by some significant Australian institutions, SLF ICAA will have several points of difference.

Cieśla explained: ‘The Institute will increasingly focus-in on the practice of individual artists, including younger and established artists, who have not yet received significant institutional recognition in Australia.

‘And while we’re taking a broadly expansive view of Asia, we have begun to focus some of our attention by looking upwards and westwards [from WA], if you like,’ she said.

Details of the Institute’s 20222/2023 exhibition program will be announced at its launch on 22 July, but Cieśla hinted that its inaugural program will feature new and notable artists from across Asia including China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

‘Our 2022-2023 program was conceived from the outset as a means of connecting people with the ways artists are mobilising themselves to think through the social, cultural and personal fallout of the political, social and environmental crises that increasingly define the present moment.’

Cieśla said the Institute’s exhibition, public program, publication and digital model will offer audiences year-round engagement with contemporary Asian art, as opposed to presenting biannual or triennial showcases, and find ways to embed this knowledge and artists’ networks into AGWA and the community.

‘The work is deeply informed by place and local histories, and at the same time each artist positions their work as an open inquiry into the world buoyed by an incredibly generous creative and critical spirit,’ Cieśla said.

The contemporary art bent of the Institute is also intended to help AGWA grow its existing audience base.

‘AGWA is certainly wanting to engage with younger audiences, and I think the Institute’s focus on contemporary art will help achieve that,’ Cieśla told ArtsHub.

Over time, the program aims to build stronger networks between Asian artists and Western Australian artists, she added.

‘Now that the borders are open again, we will be bringing some of the exhibiting artists to the Gallery, and through that, we hope to create stronger networks between those artists and WA artists,’ Cieśla said.

‘We are very keen to see this program benefit Western Australian artists, as well as the artists from the Asian region.’

SLF ICAA’s first exhibition program will be announced on 22 July at a launch event at AGWA where the newly commissioned installation work puberty, 2022, by Hong Kong-based artist Wong Ping – an artist known for his colour-saturated surrealist observations of contemporary Hong Kong life – will be unveiled.

The launch will also feature a performance of the politically charged work Mental Machine: Labour In the Self Economy, 2022, by Thai artist Kawita Vatanajyankur made in collaboration with Thai technologist Pat Pataranutaporn from Fluid Interface at MIT Media Lab.