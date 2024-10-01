News

 > News

Myles Russell-Cook moves from NGV to ACCA as Artistic Director and CEO

Taking the reins from Max Delany, Myles Russell-Cook looks to cement ACCA as a leader in contemporary Australian art.
1 Oct 2024 14:30
Celina Lei
Myles Russell-Cook to lead ACCA. A young First Nations man with pale skin, short cropped brown hair and beard, wearing large clear frame glasses and a t-shirt with the text 'To look/without fear', standing in front of a colourful painting with dot work.

Visual Arts

Myles Russell-Cook to lead ACCA. Photo: Kyle Archie Knight.

Share Icon

The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) has announced Myles Russell-Cook as its new Artistic Director and CEO, following the news that Max Delany, who held the role for nine years, will depart the organisation in November this year.

Russell-Cook is currently Senior Curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the Gallery of Victoria (NGV), and played crucial roles in projects including QUEER: Stories from the NGV Collection, the Wurrdha Marra exhibit on the ground level of The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia and the First Peoples exhibition, The Stars We Do Not See: Australian Indigenous Art, that is set to tour to the US in 2025.

A descendant of the Wotjobaluk people on his maternal side, Russell-Cook has been strongly engaged in Indigenous studies and championing First Peoples’ agency throughout his career.

ACCA Chair Dr Terry Wu says of Russell-Cook’s appointment, “We are very excited to welcome Myles to the role. As a curator, he has a proven ability to transcend the boundaries of what contemporary art can do and be, and has created numerous successful exhibitions that are progressive and scholarly, while also accessible and inclusive. He is a leading light within the next generation of Australian arts practitioners, with boundless ambition and energy, and an expansive vision that will steer ACCA into the next period of success and growth.”

Read: Melbourne Art Fair 2025 to feature 60 galleries, plus Dawn Ng and Yona Lee commissions

Russell-Cook’s engagement also extends beyond Australia to international curatorial projects. The most recent of which is the group exhibition La terre est bleue, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Paris.

Russell-Cook says he is excited to take on the role at ACCA. “Since its inception, ACCA has been transformative for Australian art, particularly by creating opportunities for artists to make daring and ambitious new work, much of which goes on to be acquired by important state and national collections.

“What’s more, ACCA has always provided audiences with experiences that are utterly of the time, rapidly responding to new artistic developments both locally and internationally. That’s perhaps what I love most about ACCA, the way it has always been ahead of the conversation. I am excited to continue to deliver and expand on this remit and lead such a vitally important institution into the future. The next decade or so in Naarm/Melbourne is filled with opportunity, and I see ACCA as a leader in the newly developed Melbourne Arts Precinct, and beyond.”

Delany’s final exhibition contribution to ACCA, Tenant Creek Brio: Juparnta Ngattu Minjinypa Iconocrisis is now on view until 17 November.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Person in gallery with pastel coloured abstract paintings. Lesley Dumbrell
Reviews

Exhibition review: Lesley Dumbrell: Thrum, five decades of practice at AGNSW

'Thrum' perfectly describes the consistent vibration and pure pleasure at the heart of Dumbrell's practice for five decades.

Gina Fairley
Woman dressed in black looking at art in white galelry space.
News

Revolving doors: galleries close and others expand

ArtsHub looks at recent independent gallery closures, balanced with news of expansions and new venues that have opened.

Gina Fairley
A series of colouful bendy sculptures by artist Renee Kire are enclosed in glass.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Renee Kire: Twist and Turn, Rockhampton Museum of Art

Renee Kire addresses women’s minimalist sculpture.

Pamela See
pink tones of back lighting with group of dancers silhouetted against it. Angelica Mesiti
Reviews

Exhibition review: Angelica Mesiti: The Rites of When, AGNSW

Angelica Mesiti delivers a complex and immersive video work, but it is overshadowed by the architecture of the Tank gallery.

Gina Fairley
Galleries participating in Melbourne Art Fair 2025. Michael Cook (Jan Murphy Gallery), ‘Fake (Broken Down)’, 2023. A photographic work that appears to capture a scene where a car has broken down on the side of the road and two First Nations figures are standing beside a pale-skinned little girl with their luggage.
News

Melbourne Art Fair 2025 to feature 60 galleries, plus Dawn Ng and Yona Lee commissions

Newcomers and initiatives revealed for Melbourne Art Fair 2025 show expanded reach and a focus on strengthening relationships.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login