US-Australian cultural exchange launched with major First Nations exhibition in Washington

Over 200 works by legendary and contemporary First Nations artists are drawn from the NGV collection to land in Washington DC.
20 Sep 2024 15:53
Celina Lei
Artist Naminapu Maymuru-White at Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala. First Nations art exhibition presented by National Gallery of Victoria to open at National Gallery of Art, Washington DC. Photo of a senior Aboriginal woman among painted poles.

Artist Naminapu Maymuru-White at Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala. Photo: Leicolhn McKellar.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of people who have died.

The Stars We Do Not See: Australian Indigenous Art is the largest exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art ever presented internationally, and will have its world premiere on 18 October 2025 at the National Gallery of Art, Washington DC.

The exhibition kicks off a cultural exchange partnership between the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and the National Gallery of Art, Washington DC, that will see key works shared from the permanent collections of both institutions.

The Stars We Do Not See is curated by the NGV and features major works from the NGV Collection. Over 200 pieces by more than 130 artists will be featured.

“Never before has a volume of works of this size and national significance toured internationally,” says NGV Director Tony Ellwood AM, adding that “this is a truly rare opportunity for North American audiences to experience and appreciate these globally important works up close.”

Portrait of Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV, wearing a smart navy suit standing in front of two large First Nations paintings, one on the wall behind him and one laying on the ground in front.
Portrait of Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV. Photo: Tim Carrafa.

Senior Curator of Australian and First Nations Art at NGV, Myles Russell-Cook says, “It is impossible for any exhibition to fully capture the diversity and complexity of Australian Indigenous art.

“Since long before the invention of the written word, First Nations people have transmitted important cultural knowledge through a combination of art, song, dance and story. These works represent 65,000 years of culture, sharing the unique and special qualities of First Peoples art in Australia with the world,” explains Russell-Cook.

Highlight artworks include Emily Kam Kngwarray’s largest painting, 1995’s Anwerlarr Anganenty (Big Yam Dreaming), which measures three by nine metres, and a four-channel sound installation exploring the loss of First Nations languages, Burdi Burdi (Fire Fire) (2021) by Christian Thompson.

Snow Storm (2005) by the late Destiny Deacon will also travel, showcasing a critical perspective on First Nations material culture in a clinical museum environment.

Read: How culture can build a better world

The title of the exhibition, The Stars We Do Not See, pays tribute to the late senior Yolŋu artist Gulumbu Yunupiŋu (1943–2012), who become known as the ‘Star Lady’ for her extensive paintings of the night sky , in which crosses represent the visible stars and dots symbolise the stars we cannot see.

The exhibition also celebrates the work of contemporary First Nations artists working today, such as Brook Andrew, Richard Bell, Reko Rennie (whose retrospective exhibition opens at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia on 10 October), Ricky Maynard, Maree Clarke and Lorraine Connelly-Northey.

The Stars We Do Not See seeks to showcase the diverse and distinct visual iconographies of First Nations Australia, with works that span from the Tiwi Islands and Arnhem Land to Far North Queensland, the Torres Strait, the Central Desert, Southwestern Australia, the Kimberley, the Southeast, and more. 

Several themes guide the exhibition, from ‘Masters of the Strongybark’ and ‘Conceptual Maps that Transformed Country’ to ‘String Fibre, Weaving and Nets’ and ‘Embracing New Media’.

The exhibition’s debut in Washington DC will be followed by a tour across the United States and Canada from 2025-2028.

The touring dates are:

  • National Gallery of Art, Washington DC: 18 October 2025 – 1 March 2026    
  • Denver Art Museum, Colorado: 19 April – 26 July 2026    
  • Portland Art Museum, Oregon: September 2026 – January 2027   
  • Peabody Essex Museum, Massachusetts: February – June 2027    
  • Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada: July 2027 – January 2028  

The Stars We Do Not See will be accompanied by a major publication produced by the NGV and the National Gallery of Art, inlcuding over 30 contributing authors and an essay on the history of First Nations art in Australia by Russell-Cook.

Check out the announcement video. Supplied.
Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

