First Nations display renews in vision and scope

Starting today (12 October), visitors to The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia will be able to experience the new ground floor First Nations exhibition space. Named Wurrdha Marra, meaning ‘Many Mobs’, by the Wurundjeri Council, the space will be home to an ever-changing display of First Nations works spanning painting, design, photography, weaving and more.

Drawn from the NGV’s First Nations art and design collection, Wurrdha Marra brings a fresh outlook to works by iconic artists, as well as present unexpected inclusions. Each piece is a symbol of the vast breadth of practice upheld by First Nations creative practitioners, while underscoring how every artist imbues something of themselves even into traditional techniques.

One example greets visitors at Wurrdha Murra’s entrance – a display of 10 an-gujechiya (fish traps) by Burrara women from Maningrida that was acquired into the NGV collection last year. Senior Curator, Australian and First Nations Art, Myles Russell-Cook says: ‘One of the things that I particularly love about this type of weaving is you sense so much of the artist’s personality through this style. They can be tight and orderly, or loose and gestural.’

Opposite the weavings are large-scale paintings by First Nations artists in a range of vibrant tones that hold deep Ancestral Knowledge. Of particular note is Ngurrapalangu (1994) by eight Pintupi/Pitjantjatjara artists, displayed on ground level. The canvas thrums with the energy of First Nations storytelling, almost in sync with Ngayarta Kujarra (2009), a sublime work by 12 Manyjilyjarra artists on view directly behind Ngurrapalangu – it’s a powerhouse pairing.

Further along Wurrdha Marra visitors will encounter a “lounge space”. If they sit on one of the stylish chairs they will be circled by the works of Kent Morris (Barkindji), Christian Thompson (Bidjara), Brook Andrew and the youngest artist in the show, Keemon Williams (Koa/Kuku, Yalanji/Miriam Mir). Overhead, PET Lamp Ramingining: Bukmukgu Guyananhawuy (Every family thinking forward) casts a warm and welcoming glow for people to gather and contemplate.

L: Brook Andrew, ‘Polemics’, 2000. R: Kent Morris, ‘Capital no. 1’, 1988. Installation view of Wurrdha Marra on display at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia from 12 October 2023. Photo: Tom Ross.

Williams’ work presents a series of colourful 3D-printed resin boomerangs with quirky phrases such as ‘Golden Child’, ‘Frequent Flyer’, ‘Intersex’ and ‘No Returns’.

Williams says: ‘For me, I’ve always been really fascinated with the idea of the value that’s placed on Indigenous culture and how others view it… A lot of the language [used in the work] is tongue in cheek and about lived experience, but also a lot of them are slurs. As a queer Indigenous artist I think it’s important that when we talk about representation, we talk about language and how other people’s language affects us.’

This sense of fun and quirk runs through Wurrdha Marra, alongside wisdom, knowledge and reclamation. Russell-Cook brings some of his own camp aesthetic into play, especially in the First Designers section where Nicole Monk’s Walarnu (boomerang chair) (2013) is placed on a rotating platform, next to pieces like Sik Utem (Sleeping Bed) by Miriam Mir artists and Tony Albert’s (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku Yalanji) translucent lamps recast from racist “Aboriginalia”.

In the section Horizonless Encyclopaedias, paintings by Papunya Tula and Pintupi artists flank the walls, offering visitors insight into Country and songlines. Meanwhile Banumbirr (Morning Star Poles) by Gali Yalkarriwuy (Galpu) and Mixed tribes, an eye-catching installation made from a discarded poker machine by the Tennant Creek Brio collection, sit comfortably in the dynamic space.

Installation view of Wurrdha Marra on display at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia from 12 October 2023. Photo: Tom Ross.

Works on display for the first time at the NGV include Albert’s History Repeats (2023), Mijal (2021-22) by Gwenneth Blitner (Marra/Nunggubuyu) and Amrita Hepi’s (Bundjalung/Ngapuhi) emotive video work Scripture for a Smokescreen, Episode 1: Dolphin House, commissioned for ACMI’s How I See It exhibition earlier in the year. There are also timeless favourites, such as Kaylene Whiskey’s Seven Sisters Song (2021) and Marlene Gilson’s The landing (2018).

Wurrdha Marra ultimately begins even before visitors step into the ground floor gallery, with Ancestral memory I by Maree Clarke and Wire bag (2013) by Lorraine Connelly-Northey situated in the atrium foyer gallery. The opening also coincides with a rehang of the The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia’s permanent collections on level two and three.

What visitors can expect at Wurrdha Marra are new encounters, where not only the display will change, but works themselves will evolve over time.