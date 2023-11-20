News

Music programs for youths on the fringe

Addressing the widening gap in music education for youths with a different demographic in mind.
20 Nov 2023
Celina Lei
Music. Image is of a group of people mostly dressed in black looking at the camera and smiling.

Australian Children’s Music Foundation’s Juvenile Justice Music Program has been running for 21 years. Image: ACMF music program participants at Cobham Youth Justice Centre. Photo: Supplied.

When we think about music programs for young people, music curriculua in classrooms or festival offerings may be what most often come to mind. There are, however, other youth demographics that have been missing from this picture.

The Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF) has been delivering long-term music programs in youth justice centres around Australia over the past 21 years and championing for the critical impact music has on behaviour rehabilitation.

The power of art in the rehabilitation process for adults has been recognised throughout prisons in Australia, creating positive outcomes for mental health and engagement between prisoners and staff. For youths in detention centres, music can provide much needed mental and emotional support, as well as social connection.

ACMF Founder and CEO, Don Spencer OAM says: ‘Our commitment to supporting the lives of young,
troubled individuals through music remains steadfast, and our work in juvenile justice centres across
Australia is at the heart of the Foundation’s ethos. Supporting some of the most vulnerable children in our community, particularly Indigenous youth, is imperative.’

One successful example is the ACMF music program at Banksia Hill Juvenile Detention Centre in WA, led by ACMF music teacher, David Johnson. In ACMF’s 2022 Impact Report, a Juvenile Justice Centre (JJC) staff member commented: ‘What Dave does is priceless. Essentially what he does is plant a seed in [the young participants] that can be harvested over time. Once they know that they can do something positive that they like, they will keep coming back.’ Another added that the biggest impact for detainees is ‘self-regulation’ and ‘self-confidence’. They continued: ‘It gives them a place of refuge in this environment where they can focus on themselves and get away from all the noise around them.’

ACMF’s Youth Justice Music Programs will continue to grow in 2024, with programs about to commence in Darwin, Alice Springs and Tasmania. The weekly programs teach young people music skills and engage in creative activities such as song-writing, performance and recording. Some participants have gone on to enrol in music industry training programs after their release.

Another program aimed at addressing the gap in music education is the new Schoolies Music Camp for school leavers, set to run from 13-17 February 2024 at Hawthorn Arts Centre. Hosted by Skunkworks Community with guest conductors including Ben Northey and Leonard Weiss from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the non-residential music camp is tailored for 2023 Year 12 school leavers, though others who have studied an instrument during secondary school are also welcome.

Director of Skunkworks Community, Phillipa Edwards OAM and her team have pointed to the alarming decline in school music programs as the drive behind Schoolies Music Camp, while also acknowledging that young people leaving school will no longer have access to these already limited opportunities.

Edwards further added in a media release shared with ArtsHub that community initiatives play an important role. In order to ‘combat the decline in music education and access to musical experiences for school leavers, several steps can be taken,’ wrote Edwards. These include:

  • Increased Funding – governments and educational institutions should allocate more resources to support music education programs, ensuring they are available in schools across the country.
  • Teacher Training – there should be encouragement and support for the training of music educators to address the shortage of qualified teachers.
  • Community Initiatives – local communities can establish music programs and provide access to instruments for school leavers.
  • Advocacy – parents, teachers and students should advocate for the importance of music education and the role it plays in personal development and cultural enrichment.

Edwards concluded: ‘Music education is an essential part of a well-rounded education and a vital component of a thriving society. The decline in music experiences for school leavers in Australia is a troubling trend that needs immediate attention. By investing in music education, we can ensure that future generations have access to the transformative power of music and the myriad benefits it offers. Let’s work together to reverse this decline and ensure that the sound of music continues to resonate in the lives of Australian school leavers for generations to come.’

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

