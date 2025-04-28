Music and live performance sectors still in pain: what do they want from the next four years of government?

The Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke said it himself in a statement last week: “Venues and festivals are under huge pressure at the moment.”

With Australia’s persistent cost of living crisis making it difficult for audiences to support their favourite artists as ticket holders, and live arts business owners buckling under the weight of skyrocketing raw production costs – it’s clear that something has to give.

But what exactly does the live performance industry want to see from the Federal Government going forward?

What has the Labor Federal Government done so far?

Over the past four years, the Albanese Government has responded to the sector’s woes by launching various new support measures – many of which have targeted the Australian live music scene.

As part of its 2024-25 Budget it launched the Revive Live grant program for live music venues and festivals, investing $7.8 million in the activities of 112 live music businesses, including 63 music festivals and 49 live music venues.

Now, as part of its pre-election pledge, Minister for the Arts Tony Burke has announced that, if re-elected, a Labor government would extend Revive Live, adding another $16.4 million to the scheme.

This extension marks a significant increase on its previous investment and is a move that has been strongly endorsed by Australian music peak bodies APRA AMCOS and the Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC).

ALMBC Chair Howard Adams has described the Labor Government’s pledge as “another example of strong policy in the live music sector from this government, which has already gone above and beyond any other administration in living memory”.

APRA AMCOS’s Chief Executive Dean Ormston has echoed Adams’ sentiment, saying the investment “builds on the momentum of last month’s federal budget, which made clear that music is not just a creative pursuit, it’s a national asset driving jobs, tourism, export and local communities”.

Australian Greens want tax offsets for live performance sector

Meanwhile, as part of the Australian Greens’ election campaign, that party is pushing for a Live Performance Tax Offsets scheme as part of its overall support for the arts. The Greens say this scheme will reduce upfront costs for live arts venues and touring productions, and give venues an incentive to spotlight Australian artists.

In a statement, Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the policy will “boost our arts sector and provide a tax incentive for Aussie pubs and clubs to host local artists and provide the platform for emerging talent”.

At a cost of $700 million, the scheme would see live music venues be able to claim a 10% tax offset on the cost of hosting live music events, while artists could claim a 50% tax offset on travel costs associated with live performance. Plus live theatre productions could claim a 40% tax offset on the costs of those productions – in a structure that mirrors the already established Australian film sector’s screen producer tax offset scheme.

This aspect of the Greens’ arts policy framework has already drawn support from performing arts peak body Live Performance Australia (LPA), which endorsed the tax offset scheme in a statement issued on 11 April.

‘Vote Music’ and value live performance this election

Alongside these political parties’ pledges, in the lead-up to the Federal Election, a group of music industry organisations are demonstrating just how serious they are about seeing government-backed sector change in a combined effort to steer a public awareness campaign of their own.

The Vote Music initiative presents a five-pillar statement describing the key aims the music sector wants to see achieved over the next four years. These aims include seeing increased funding available to develop and promote artists, and help given to grow Australia music exports, as well as having tax rebate schemes for venues, festivals and touring artists, and introducing an under-25 ticket subsidy to make live music more accessible for young people.



Parallel to these efforts, LPA has voiced its own vision for the wider live performance sector in a statement issued last week.

In that statement, LPA Chief Executive Eric Lassen notes that artists and arts businesses are currently operating in a very challenging business environment, “with significantly higher costs for production and touring, skills shortages, shifts in audience behaviours and cost of living pressures squeezing discretionary spending”.

To address these issues, LPA is advocating for Federal Government policies that include having a 40% Live Theatre Production Incentive for commercial and not-for-profit theatre producers – a plan that mirrors The Greens’ proposed tax offset scheme.

It would also like to see a Business Innovation and Sustainability Fund and a Reserves Rebuild Fund established to “strengthen the financial stability of performing arts organisations” and help these organisations “restore their financial reserves run down during the pandemic”.

Read: Labor and Greens commit to supporting ANAM redevelopment

In addition, LPA is suggesting that government extend the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission’s (ACNC) definition of a Public Benevolent Institution (PBI) to allow a wider range of arts and cultural organisations to benefit from the tax concessions and deductible gift recipient (DGR) status for which these organisations qualify.

For the complete list of LPA’s recommended government policy priorities, read its full pre-election statement here.