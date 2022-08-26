Multi-arts precinct ’pixie dusted’ with largest outdoor exhibition

Turning COVID restrictions into inspiration, Interspecies and Other Others opening tonight (26 August) at Abbotsford Convent is the multi-arts precinct’s newest outdoor, after-dark offering and the largest in its history.

Housed among the 16 acres of inner-city Melbourne Convent grounds, Interspecies features four commissions by Abdul Abdullah and David Charles Collins, Megan Cope, Atlanta Eke, and Lyndal Jones among works by Tony Albert, Dylan Martorell and many others.

The scale of the event means that you can see everything from performance in an installation replicating the 16th century royal tennis court to an astronaut fallen from Mars, soon to be overtaken by organic elements such as moss.

The night time activation is like sprinkling ’pixie dust’ over the architecture and atmosphere of Abbotsford Convent, curator Kelli Alred told ArtsHub.

‘We’ve placed these complex and layered works in this complex and layered place,’ Alred said.

Curator Kelli Alred on site checking the install of Edge Of The Garden (2020) by Shan Turner-Carroll. Photo: Mick Richards.

Ranging from film and photography to contemporary dance, the presented works are ’principally about relationships, our connectedness to one another and the natural world,’ said Alred.

‘It explores the entanglement of human beings and other species as a device to probe broader environmental, cultural, and social-political concerns.’

An exemplar of these entanglements is The Interloper (2022), a series of self-portraits by Abdullah, and a fourth collaborative work with Collins.

Abdullah said: ’The idea of The Interloper, or that almost universal feeling of imposter syndrome, is about introducing something to a space that doesn’t belong, but is trying to belong.’

Abdul Abdullah and David Charles Collins, The Interloper, 2022. Photo: ArtsHub.

Wearing the mask of a fox – part realistic, part theatrical – Abdullah positioned himself among sheep, holding hens and carrying a baby goat.

Alongside Collins’ collaboration featuring a horse mannequin among horses, the photographs – set in the arches of the Store Forecourt – explore the power dynamics between human/animal, outsider and insider.

Connecting with history

Before European settlement the Convent’s site was a meeting point for the peoples of the Kulin Nation, and the office of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation is still based at the Convent today.

The site was later colonised by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, an order of the Roman Catholic Church, who occupied the site from 1863 to 1975.

It subsequently became a campus of La Trobe University in 1989 and was thereafter earmarked for development by a major property developer, until a major community-led campaign resulted in the site being preserved as a heritage listed multi-arts precinct in 2004.

Many of the works on show in Interspecies and Other Others are embedded into this history and the Convent’s atmospheric architecture.

Cope’s Rematriation (2022) for instance, takes its physical form from a roof slate salvaged from the restoration of the Convent’s Sacred Heart building in order to interrogate mining practices; similarly, Martorell’s Sonaflora Drift Yarra (2019-22) is a sound installation based on plants from the Convent’s Heritage Garden.

Megan Cope, Rematriation, 2022. Photo: Mick Richards.

Near the Convent entrance, the Video Art Lounge invites viewers to watch and reflect on the works of Zanny Begg, Karrabing Film Collective, Almagul Menlibayeva, Marianna Simnett, and Yeo Siew Hua, projected onto the red bricks of the St Euphrasia wall.

Alred said that with a show of this scale, ‘audiences are invited to self-navigate a curious nocturnal world, to encounter a set of apparitions and imaginaries, provocations and physical forms’.

Interspecies and Other Others is open Wednesday to Sunday, from after dark until 10pm for six weeks until 2 October.

So when is the best time to visit? ’6:37pm to be precise, or 7pm as a safe bet,’ said Alred.

Interspecies and Other Others launches with an opening event tonight (26 August). Entry is free.