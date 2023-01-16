Legend of La Mama steps down

After 50 years with La Mama, Dr Liz Jones OA will step down from her role as Artistic Director and joint CEO at the end of March, it has been announced.

Jones has been the rock beneath Melbourne’s most beloved grassroots theatre venue since first joining La Mama in 1973, overseeing numerous productions and acting as a mentor and facilitator to generations of theatre makers.

She has also continued to perform herself as well as fundraising the $1.7 million needed to purchase La Mama’s Faraday Street space in 2008 and planning the theatre’s rebuild after the fire 10 years later that almost destroyed the venue.

It’s time, Jones tells ArtsHub. With ‘five beloved children, three brilliant daughters-in-law [soon to be four as her youngest son is engaged] and nine exciting grandchildren,’ Jones wants to spend more time with her family.

‘At times like Christmas there’s an awareness of how little I’ve seen of many of them,’ she says. ‘But also my husband [theatre veteran] Lloyd [Jones] is 86 and he needs more of my time as well.’

While Jones will remain associated with the theatre and on staff as an elder reviewing and assessing scripts, she will now hand over the Artistic Director’s title to Caitlin Dullard, who has shared Jones’ CEO role for the last five years.

With that succession plan in place, the transition began when Dullard became co-CEO, with Jones reducing her hours, but ‘it’s an art, it’s not three days a week, it can’t be three days a week,’ she says. ‘You actually never stop thinking about it.’

She admits she had expected the handover process to be a little quicker, having first made the decision to step away just after the devastating fire in May 2018. Like so many things, it was hampered by COVID ‘when it was like everything got frozen in time,’ Jones explains. Also there was the fact that Dullard has had two children during this period and wasn’t then ready to take the reins single-handedly. ‘But I’m feeling quite ready for it at the moment,’ Jones admits.

She has programmed the remainder of the 2023 season across both of La Mama’s Carlton venues: Theatre HQ in Faraday Street and its sister space, the Courthouse Theatre in nearby Drummond Street.

Lasting legacy

Jones met the theatre’s founder Betty Burstall (1926–2013) in 1971 at a pastoral care conference. ‘We argued, as Betty was a great arguer,’ she recalls. The subject was the degree to which they as educators should be supporting migrant schoolchildren ‘in their deviance from their culture or supporting their parents in attempting to keep them within the culture,’ says Jones.

Later, returning from a trip to England she remembered ‘that exciting woman’ and applied for a job to teach with her at Brunswick Girls High School. Jones was team leader in Burstall’s open classroom group, and soon Burstall invited her to start working and performing at La Mama, the theatre she had founded in 1967.

And once there, Jones knew she had found her home. Burstall talked of never wanting to leave La Mama as it was ‘the kind of theatre she wanted to see’.

‘I had a similar belief, that everyone is innately creative. Everyone should be given the chance to be creative and all voices should be heard.’

Her remarkable 50-year tenure is the result of that belief. ‘When people have asked me if I wanted a career path, was I one day hoping to run the MTC [Melbourne Theatre Company], I said no, that’s not my theatre.

‘I like theatre in small, rough, intimate spaces. Of course I also love enormous durational pieces in festivals, but for me personally as both a performer and leader, this is where I dwell.’

And she intends to keep performing, but guilt free, she says. One of her most recent acting gigs was in Samara Hersch’s Sex and Death at last year’s Adelaide Festival. But unfortunately it was while Dullard was having one of her children. ‘I felt deeply conflicted because it meant that both CEOs were out of action.’

She’s also looking forward to getting back to Pilates, seeing her ‘treasured girlfriends’ and reading more. ‘One of my biggest passions is literature,’ Jones says.

She will also continue her passion project for La Mama, Lost History, attempting to replace or gather artefacts that were lost in the fire or stolen over the years. She talks of diaries covering 40 years and archive boxes of video tapes. There were posters for every single show that the company carefully had laminated thinking that would protect them. Instead, this meant that Melbourne University wouldn’t add them to its archives and the originals then all perished in the fire.

They were photographed, however, and it’s locating the photographs, tracking down videos or footage at places like the ABC and SBS and contacting people who may have things in their personal archives that Jones will continue to do.

The plan is to find everything she can that’s out there and hand all the information to La Mama’s resident archivist Ruiqi Fu.

Highpoints

Five decades inevitably means countless memorable moments, but Jones is able to pinpoint a few that stand out. The fundraising campaign that led to the purchase of the building is one of them.

‘We raised the deposit in a month,’ she recalls. The money came from public subscriptions, philanthropists and the state government incredibly quickly. ‘It was just this extraordinary statement of faith in La Mama’s importance. I just felt so affirmed by that.’

She also recalls a wonderful event in 1977 on the organisation’s 10th anniversary, when every artist who had worked there was brought back, giving her the chance to see shows and work from the six years before she joined.

‘And one of my proudest achievements has been the work we’ve done with First Nations people,’ she adds, recalling collaborations with artists like Richard Frankland and Rachael Maza. ‘We now have our own First Nations producer on staff, Glenn Shea and we just mounted his trilogy at the end of last year.’

Vision for the future

Jones is certain that La Mama will be in good hands. What advice if any would she give to Dullard and those who come after?

‘It’s guarding that initial vision,’ she says. ‘[Musician] Syd Clayton put it beautifully. He said, “For me, La Mama means freedom.” It’s that sense of artistic freedom, that La Mama be open to all colours, that it’s artists-driven, that we don’t impose our vision and try and create a single style.

‘We actually embrace all styles, all communities and people and make very sure that people can create working theatre, when they don’t have their own resources, so that theatre doesn’t become a thing that can be only created by people with inherited wealth or very wealthy husbands.’

And this all sprang from an argument at a pastoral care conference 52 years ago…

‘What I learned from Betty? I learned what you can achieve if you truly believe in yourself and you’re very daring. But you don’t have to be sort of wild, aggressive, angry or flamboyant. You just have to be steadfast because she was so steadfast and so clear. And so she was such a good role model for me.’

Like any grassroots theatre venture, the only downside for Jones has been the lack of resources.

‘I mean, it doesn’t pay well, and you continue battling to keep your funding going and to get everyone else paid. But, you know, that’s the challenge. And the rewards for me have always far exceeded the challenges.’

Disclosure: La Mama’s Committee of Management Chair is ArtsHub’s Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts.