News

 > News

La Boite Theatre celebrates a century with a bold new take on ‘Macbeth’

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the new version of 'Macbeth' centres on the narrative of the witches.
11 Feb 2025 15:20
David Burton
La Boite open's its centenary season with a female-led, three-hander Macbeth. (Image: David Kelly)

Theatre

La Boite opens its centenary season with a female-led, three-hander Macbeth. Image: David Kelly.

Share Icon

It is difficult for some to imagine any production bringing anything new to Shakespeare’s oft-produced tragedy Macbeth. Just a month after the Australian Shakespeare Company’s production opened in Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens, La Boite Theatre in Brisbane promises an entirely different imagining in Brisbane, helmed by three women of colour. 

The first production in the company’s 100th year, the three-hander will centre on the three witches. The cast includes Aunty Roxanne McDonald (descendant of the Mandandanji, Wangan and Darumbal tribes of Central Queensland), Filipino actor Nicole Hoskins and Mel Ree, an actor of Pacific Island and Papua New Guinea heritage.

The production is co-directed by Artistic Director Courtney Stewart and Lisa Fa’alafi, whose work includes celebrated productions with Polytoxic and Hot Brown Honey. This production marks the first time Fa’alafi will have worked with Shakespearean text.

“I’m excited about the next 100 years. La Boite is opening the door to more of us – more people of colour, more ways of seeing the world – and I feel so excited about what’s coming,” Fa’alafi says.

The directors promise a streamlined, 90-minute show that keeps much of the original text. 

“We have tried to make the script contemporary without contemporising the language and losing what is special,” Stewart explains. “It’s so important to keep the language intact and, instead, focus on the edits, stripping things back down to their essence. The design has been crafted to support that edit of the story.”

The production’s opening coincides with International Women’s Day, 8 March 2025. For more information

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

An elderly woman (Nancye Hayes) is standing in a living room filled with books. She's wearing a white dress. A 20 something man is seated on a couch (Shiv Palekar)
Reviews

Theatre review: 4000 Miles, Wharf 1 Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company

This staging of Amy Herzog’s play is elevated by the formidable acting talents and experience of the great Nancye Hayes. 

Peter Hackney
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Librettist

If you possess humility, audacity, originality and passion, becoming a librettist may suit you, says playwright, director, dramaturg and librettist…

Richard Watts
Two men. One has his hand on the chest of another, who is wearing a white t-shirt and black leather jacket. There is white make up on his face with a red streak over his eyes.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Flea, New Theatre, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 

In its annual contribution to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, New Theatre explores the consequences of sexual repression…

Peter Hackney
Three women with elaborate bouffant blonde hairstyles. The one in the middle is pointing a pink gun directly in front of her.
Reviews

Musical review: Ruthless! the Musical, MC Showroom, midsumma festival

Interwoven tales of raging ambition for theatre stardom, with songs, sequins and satire.

Beth Child
Three women, two are seated and one is standing in a production of 'Anatomy of a Suicide.'
Reviews

Theatre review: Anatomy of a Suicide, Meat Market Stables

Alice Birch's prize-winning play is presented in Melbourne for the first time.

Kim Hitchcock
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login