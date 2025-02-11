La Boite Theatre celebrates a century with a bold new take on ‘Macbeth’

It is difficult for some to imagine any production bringing anything new to Shakespeare’s oft-produced tragedy Macbeth. Just a month after the Australian Shakespeare Company’s production opened in Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens, La Boite Theatre in Brisbane promises an entirely different imagining in Brisbane, helmed by three women of colour.

The first production in the company’s 100th year, the three-hander will centre on the three witches. The cast includes Aunty Roxanne McDonald (descendant of the Mandandanji, Wangan and Darumbal tribes of Central Queensland), Filipino actor Nicole Hoskins and Mel Ree, an actor of Pacific Island and Papua New Guinea heritage.

The production is co-directed by Artistic Director Courtney Stewart and Lisa Fa’alafi, whose work includes celebrated productions with Polytoxic and Hot Brown Honey. This production marks the first time Fa’alafi will have worked with Shakespearean text.

“I’m excited about the next 100 years. La Boite is opening the door to more of us – more people of colour, more ways of seeing the world – and I feel so excited about what’s coming,” Fa’alafi says.

The directors promise a streamlined, 90-minute show that keeps much of the original text.

“We have tried to make the script contemporary without contemporising the language and losing what is special,” Stewart explains. “It’s so important to keep the language intact and, instead, focus on the edits, stripping things back down to their essence. The design has been crafted to support that edit of the story.”

The production’s opening coincides with International Women’s Day, 8 March 2025. For more information.