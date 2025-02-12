News

 > News

It’s official: romantasy ‘Onyx Storm’ is the fastest selling book in 20 years

The third instalment in Rebecca Yarros' 'Empyrean' series has smashed publishing records.
12 Feb 2025 11:03
David Burton
A publishing phenomenon, the Fourth Wing series is emblematic of a tsunami shift in publishing.

Writing and Publishing

A publishing phenomenon, the ‘Fourth Wing’ series is emblematic of a tsunami shift in publishing. Image: Elin Melaas, Unsplash.

Share Icon

As the effects of romantasy and BookTok continue to shape the publishing industry worldwide, the latest entry in Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series, Onyx Storm, has become the fastest-selling adult title in 20 years. It knocks Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code from the top spot.

The book sold more than 2.7 million copies in its first week and more than 800,000 copies in its first 24 hours of release. Onyx Storm is the third instalment in Yarros’ planned five-book Empyrean series. The other two titles, Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, have meant that Yarros has completely dominated the top three spots on the The New York Times bestseller list

The series, which focuses on a young woman inducted into a military dragon-riding academy, has garnered millions of fans worldwide. It has also been a boon to booksellers across the globe, who hosted midnight launch parties and special events to celebrate the book’s release. 

Strong reviews and the positive audience response to the novel indicate that the remaining books in the series will likely become even more popular. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is author Inga Simpson, who ha short hair and is wearing glasses. On the right is the cover of her book, 'The Thinning', which is covered by the moon in its different phases.
Reviews

Book review: The Thinning, Inga Simpson

A sensitive and exciting apocalyptic tale.

Erich Mayer
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Librettist

If you possess humility, audacity, originality and passion, becoming a librettist may suit you, says playwright, director, dramaturg and librettist…

Richard Watts
A photograph by Ian Wood capturing a badger in an urban setting, illuminated by the street lamp, looking at a graffiti badger holding pistols on the wall.
News

Opportunities and awards

Fringe commissions, literary travel fund, plus CAT Studio Residents announced, plus finalists of Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence.

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is of author Anne Tyler. She is smiling and has her grey hair tied up. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Three Days in June.'. It has an illustration of champagne glasses on a table, with a plate and a vase of flowers.
Reviews

Book review: Three Days in June, Anne Tyler

Fans of Anne Tyler will love this inoffensive but ultimately forgettable book.

David Burton
A book cover for Hannah Kent's Devotion, with blurb endorsements from two other writers.
Features

Book endorsements: yay or nay?

The giving and receiving of literary endorsements is a tricky practice. How does the Australian book community feel about them?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login