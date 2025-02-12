It’s official: romantasy ‘Onyx Storm’ is the fastest selling book in 20 years

As the effects of romantasy and BookTok continue to shape the publishing industry worldwide, the latest entry in Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series, Onyx Storm, has become the fastest-selling adult title in 20 years. It knocks Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code from the top spot.

The book sold more than 2.7 million copies in its first week and more than 800,000 copies in its first 24 hours of release. Onyx Storm is the third instalment in Yarros’ planned five-book Empyrean series. The other two titles, Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, have meant that Yarros has completely dominated the top three spots on the The New York Times bestseller list.

The series, which focuses on a young woman inducted into a military dragon-riding academy, has garnered millions of fans worldwide. It has also been a boon to booksellers across the globe, who hosted midnight launch parties and special events to celebrate the book’s release.

Strong reviews and the positive audience response to the novel indicate that the remaining books in the series will likely become even more popular.