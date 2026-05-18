Federal Budget 2026-27: Opposition, Greens and A New Approach assess arts funding

The Federal Budget 2026-27, released on 12 May, continues to be scrutinised and analysed by the sector and politicians alike.

Peak bodies have welcomed the stability the budget provides but also found it wanting, as previously reported by ArtsHub.

ArtsHub: Federal Budget 2026-27: the arts sector responds

The National Association for the Visual Arts stated that the 2026-27 Budget ‘does little to address the conditions under which many artists are working’, while Theatre Network Australia noted ‘the absence of new targeted measures for the performing arts, particularly for independent artists and small-to-medium organisations, who are the primary drivers of artistic innovation, employment and audience engagement across the country’.

Here, ArtsHub presents further responses to the Federal Budget from the Opposition, the Greens and arts think tank A New Approach.

Coalition says the arts sector is ‘no longer centre stage’

In a statement sent to ArtsHub on 15 May, the Opposition said the budget has very little new funding for the arts sector, with the majority of the meagre spend going to collecting institutions rather than frontline artists.

The statement said Budget Paper No. 2 revealed $23 million was being allocated to three national collecting institutions for wharves, safety material handling and commemorative activities, with $14 million allocated to 2026-27.

It continued that Creative Australia has had staffing levels increased again, stating the Albanese Government has a track record of increasing bureaucrats at Creative Australia, expanding the Australia Council’s staffing level of 108 in October 2023 to Creative Australia’s current staffing level of 163 in 2026-27. During this time, four councils with a combined 33 committee members were added, in addition to the 13-member Board of Directors (for the Creative Workplaces Council, Music Australia Council, Writers Australia Council and First Nations Board).

The statement also noted that Creative Australia’s grants funding for frontline artists is business as usual, with a standard increase for indexation by a mere $8.8 million for 2026-27, according to Department of Infrastructure Portfolio Budget Statements.

Shadow Minister for the Arts Angie Bell says the budget is very disappointing for the arts sector. ‘Instead of the government’s goal of reviving the sector, they are deflating the sector and just growing public servants,’ Bell tells ArtsHub.

‘Anyone looking at the budget for new funding for artists will be greatly disappointed – our arts community is no longer centre stage.

‘Artists, art businesses and audiences are hurting from Labor’s failed policies that are making the cost of creating and attending festivals, concerts, performances and exhibitions higher.

‘After four years, the Labor Government has not listened to the arts community,’ she says.

Bell says the Coalition will ‘always support funding to frontline artists’, acknowledging that ‘funding for artists generates jobs within the arts industry in addition to the economic activity it drives in retail, culture and tourism’.

She adds that with ‘the Labor Government declaring and demonstrating they are reining in spending’, artists and audiences will now need ‘to make believe and hope … to receive any future support’.

The Greens say ‘artists, musicians, writers and performers have once again been left behind’

The Greens’ arts spokesperson Senator Sarah Hanson-Young tells ArtsHub: ‘The Treasurer’s speech on Tuesday [12 May] night did not mention the arts or creative industry once.



‘At a time when artists and creative organisations are under pressure due to the cost-of-living crisis, this budget offered little for the creative sector.



‘The budget hasn’t acknowledged the struggle Australia’s arts and creative sector has faced for years. Artists, musicians, writers and performers have once again been left behind, with no meaningful new investment for a sector still recovering from years of instability,’ she continues.



‘Our creative sector shapes our national identity and brings communities together, whilst supporting thousands of jobs and driving local economies.



‘We will be watching closely for the updated cultural policy and will be pushing the government to make sure it comes with significant new investment,’ Hanson-Young says.

Budget: New Approach argues ‘more needs to be done’

National arts and culture think tank A New Approach has welcomed the opportunities for Australian culture and creativity delivered in the Federal Budget 2026-27, including:

$14 million for Creative Australia to continue the implementation of the National Cultural Policy Revive, notably, new programs for Music Australia and First Nations Arts.

$23 million across three years to support three national collecting institutions – the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, the National Maritime Museum and Old Parliament House.

Funding for major cultural infrastructure projects including Melbourne Arts Precinct’s contemporary art museum, a new Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Perth and two Holocaust museums in Queensland and Tasmania.

ANA Chair Rupert Myer AO commended the Federal Government for the ongoing support to deliver the existing National Cultural Policy and is looking forward to increased funds for its successor next year. With recent data showing states and territories are outpacing the Federal Government’s expenditure in arts and culture, ANA believes it is critical that the next version of Revive is backed by a long-term vision for Australia, appropriate funding and genuine partnership with states, territories and local governments.

‘While this budget recognises the role of arts and cultural activities in bringing people and communities together, more needs to be done. The next National Cultural Policy provides the opportunity for cross-government collaboration and a long-term, multi-partisan and cross-portfolio approach,’ Myer said.

ArtsHub: Building a new National Cultural Policy – Burke talks to ArtsHub

He explained that ANA has begun actively participating in the consultation process for the new National Cultural Policy, including conducting roundtable discussions with creative leaders and organisations.

‘The consultation process gives a voice to creators, cultural organisations and audiences in helping to shape the framework that will support a vibrant and sustainable cultural future,’ Myer said.

‘Culture and creativity are core drivers of national advantage and flourishing people. We are confident that together we can create a robust arts and culture system that delivers for all Australians.’

ANA’s latest update of The Big Picture: Expenditure on Artistic, Cultural and Creative Activity by governments in Australia in 2007-08 to 2023-24 showed combined state and territory investment reached 39% of the total spend in 2023-24, while federal investment was 36%. Of this, 18% of the overall arts and culture investment was allocated to capital expenditure.

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