Is romantasy killing Australian literature?

When Simone* met with her Australian publisher last month, she wasn’t expecting a rejection of her latest manuscript. Several years into a multi-book contract, Simone had always been happy with her publisher and their appetite for her unique fiction books. But recently, she’s noticed changes.

The number of full-time staff had shrunk, and their rejection of her latest manuscript came after more rejections of other short pitches. ‘They were pushing me towards more commercial books without using the word commercial,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘They said they wanted broad appeal. They wanted me to write romance or romantasy.’ (Romantasy is a combination of romance and fantasy.)

Simone isn’t alone. Several writers have told ArtsHub of a quiet but powerful shift in Australian publishing that matches international trends. The explosive growth of romantasy has meant small to medium Australian publishers are forced to reconsider their catalogues. A binary has emerged between high-end literary award-winners and formulaic genre novels that will appeal to social media audiences. There is less room for writers who fall in between the binary than five years ago.

The explosion of BookTok and its disruption of the publishing industry has been a boon for writers who neatly fit into well-defined genre categories. Most recently, the romantasy genre has become the fastest growing genre in literature, exploding 42% between 2022 and 2023. In 2024, adult fantasy exploded by 84%. The growth is tied directly to TikTok and the reading community on YouTube and Instagram, where books go viral and benefit from a massive boost in sales.

Recently, Hachette Publishing made a direct plea for manuscripts on TikTok, with editor Sophie Hamley specifically calling for romance and fantasy. Almost every Australian publisher is on TikTok, attempting to harness its marketing power. Overall, it’s a success story for publishing internationally. More books are being sold and printed than in the last 20 years, even breaking records around the heady days of the Harry Potter and Twilight booms. This is largely down to TikTok’s influence.

How TikTok impacts the romantasy genre

The dominance of TikTok has other side effects. Most users on the platform are Millennials or Gen Z, and the US is the biggest user. When Australian publishers attempt to compete in the TikTok market, the market is mainly young and overseas. This affects the type of writers (and novels) being developed by Australian publishers.

‘What’s most concerning,’ Simone tells ArtsHub, ‘is a rejection of progressive politics.’ She and other writers who talked to ArtsHub had explored a range of topics in previously published work, including body size, bisexuality, non-monogamy, neurodivergence, disabled bodies and more. ‘The request for books with broad appeal means more conservative politics, particularly in the romance genre,’ Simone says.

While romance is undoubtedly a broad church with many rich sub-genres, mainstream romance and romantasy (those that are most likely to experience a viral marketing moment on a social media platform), are heterotypical stories designed to be tolerable for the widest swathe of readers. As a genre, it has historically reflected the values and politics of heterosexual, white, North American women.

Sarah J Maas and the explosion of romantasy

Just as Twilight, Harry Potter and The Hunger Games became genre “bibles” for the rise of the young adult genre from 2000 to 2010, and Fifty Shades of Grey provoked a rise in erotic romance, Sarah J Maas is the godmother of the romantasy genre.

In 2024 alone, Maas sold more books than the top 10 new BookTok books combined. This has meant historic growth for publisher Bloomsbury. In terms of contemporary literary influence, Maas is alongside other record-breakers such as Stephen King and J K Rowling.

Maas’ biggest seller is usually A Court of Thorns and Roses, the start of a series based on Beauty and the Beast. While it’s impossible to deny the book’s popularity, it is also emblematic of many criticisms that face mainstream romance. Protagonist Feyre is undoubtedly intelligent and independent; however, she is held hostage by an alpha male faerie warlord. The two eventually fall in love. Domination is used frequently in Maas’ sex scenes, as it is in most contemporary romance. The series has been criticised for its confusing messages about consent, particularly for younger readers.

Regardless, Maas’ influence on international publishing is a phenomenon, and Australian publishers want a share of the market. It means new opportunities for young writers. Others, like Simone, are being asked to adapt their style to suit market trends.

Australian authors and romantasy

So far, an Australian author has not been able to become an internationally bestselling romantasy author. This is unsurprising for some publishers, such as Penguin Random House publisher Ali Watts.

‘I believe it’s mathematically impossible to generate a bestseller, a TikTok phenomenon from Australia,’ Watts told the ABC. ‘Our population here is so much smaller that we just haven’t got the vast numbers of people all reading it at once and making the algorithm spike. So it’s very hard to break into that space.’

But this won’t stop Australian publishers and authors from trying, helpless against a tsunami of market demand, spurred on by TikTok. For writers like Simone, the question becomes whether to adapt their writing style or move on.

‘It’s frustrating because nothing about me has changed,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘I am still writing the kind of books my publisher loved a few years ago, but now, they want something very specific. I understand why. They’re a business and they need to make money, but it’s a very difficult position to be in.’

* not her real name