Griffith University Art Museum celebrates 50 years of collecting contemporary Australian art

The Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM) has launched a major new exhibition, Collecting the Future: 50 Years of the Griffith University Art Collection, marking 50 years of contemporary collecting and cultural influence. The exhibition is part of the University’s 50th anniversary celebrations and runs from 29 May to 16 August 2025 at its South Bank campus in Brisbane.

Curated by Queensland College of Art and Design (QCAD) alumna Lizzie Riek, the exhibition showcases over 190 works from the University’s collection, tracing the evolution of Australian artistic practice across mediums and generations. It features early video art, political posters, contemporary Australian First Nations works and key developments in photography, painting and sculpture.

“It’s an opportunity to honour the remarkable artists who have influenced Australia’s artistic landscape over the past half-century and celebrate Griffith University and the Queensland College of Art & Design’s substantial cultural legacy,” said Angela Goddard, Director of GUAM.

The exhibition includes significant works by Vernon Ah Kee, Davida Allen, Christopher Bassi, Gordon Bennett, Cressida Campbell, Fiona Foley, Tracey Moffatt, Julie Rrap, Michael Zavros and others. It also features a 2017 self-portrait by Dr Julie Fragar, recent winner of the 2025 Archibald Prize and QCAD alumna and staff member.

Read: David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

Alongside the exhibition, Griffith University Art Museum will launch an interactive anniversary website, curated by QCAD alum Patrick Lester, exploring the institution’s journey from its origins in the 1970s to the present day.

A public program of talks and events featuring QCAD and Contemporary Australian Indigenous Arts (CAIA) alumni will accompany the exhibition, with additional programming to be announced.

Collecting the Future: 50 Years of the Griffith University Art Collection also recognises the contribution of donors in helping build the Collection’s national profile over five decades.

For more details, visit the Griffith University Art Museum website.