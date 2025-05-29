News

 > News

Griffith University Art Museum celebrates 50 years of collecting contemporary Australian art

Landmark exhibition showcases 190 works from Griffith University Art Museum's nationally significant collection.
29 May 2025 14:06
David Burton
A painting that is part of the Griffith University Art Museum's collection. It is a painting of a lithographic studio, complete with work benches and tools. There are four windows that look out onto dry Australian bushland.

Visual Arts

Cressida Campbell’s ‘The Litographic Studio’ is one of the many works to be showcased in ‘Collecting the Future: 50 Years of the Griffith University Art Collection’. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM) has launched a major new exhibition, Collecting the Future: 50 Years of the Griffith University Art Collection, marking 50 years of contemporary collecting and cultural influence. The exhibition is part of the University’s 50th anniversary celebrations and runs from 29 May to 16 August 2025 at its South Bank campus in Brisbane.

Curated by Queensland College of Art and Design (QCAD) alumna Lizzie Riek, the exhibition showcases over 190 works from the University’s collection, tracing the evolution of Australian artistic practice across mediums and generations. It features early video art, political posters, contemporary Australian First Nations works and key developments in photography, painting and sculpture.

“It’s an opportunity to honour the remarkable artists who have influenced Australia’s artistic landscape over the past half-century and celebrate Griffith University and the Queensland College of Art & Design’s substantial cultural legacy,” said Angela Goddard, Director of GUAM.

The exhibition includes significant works by Vernon Ah Kee, Davida Allen, Christopher Bassi, Gordon Bennett, Cressida Campbell, Fiona Foley, Tracey Moffatt, Julie Rrap, Michael Zavros and others. It also features a 2017 self-portrait by Dr Julie Fragar, recent winner of the 2025 Archibald Prize and QCAD alumna and staff member.

Read: David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

Alongside the exhibition, Griffith University Art Museum will launch an interactive anniversary website, curated by QCAD alum Patrick Lester, exploring the institution’s journey from its origins in the 1970s to the present day.

A public program of talks and events featuring QCAD and Contemporary Australian Indigenous Arts (CAIA) alumni will accompany the exhibition, with additional programming to be announced.

Collecting the Future: 50 Years of the Griffith University Art Collection also recognises the contribution of donors in helping build the Collection’s national profile over five decades.

For more details, visit the Griffith University Art Museum website.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

A colourful cubist artwork of the same woman seen from multiple perspectives, painted in shades of white, yellow, orange and blue. The painting is framed by the blurred bodies of two men who are looking at the artwork: the photo is taken over their shoulders. The painting is part of the exhibition 'Cézanne to Giacometti:' at the National Gallery of Australia.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Cézanne to Giacometti, National Gallery of Australia

A highly contextualised, thoughtful, and conversational exhibition which maps out a decades-long conversation of modern ways of seeing.

Erin Stewart
Jack Ball (A tall figure with short cropped hair smiling, wearing a black tshirt and pants) standing next to their large-scale installation featuring blurry photographs hanging from the ceiling and a purple pile of fabric to their right.
News

Photographic installation responding to Australian Queer Archives wins $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize

Perth-born artist Jack Ball takes out the $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize with a work exploring queer histories.

Celina Lei
Two people are watching a large video installation in a gallery. The work shows shapes of glaciers, part of an environmental artwork called 'End & Being' by Jacobus Capone.
News

Australia’s first National Centre for Environmental Art to open in Gariwerd/Grampians

A new destination in regional Victoria will house the country’s first gallery dedicated to environmental art, launching with a major…

David Burton
A picture of a wall at the National Gallery of Australia, featuring three modernist artworks. The wall is green. The floor is pine, and the three artworks are small in the frame of the photo. They show abstract works in bold colours.
News

Modernist greats land at National Gallery of Australia in exclusive Cézanne to Giacometti exhibition

National Gallery of Australia partners with Berlin’s Museum Berggruen to present a landmark display of 20th-century European and Australian modernist…

David Burton
Familiar Sesame Street characters are peering over a pink fence. The artist David Bromley has positioned the viewer behind the characters. From left to right we see a young boy, Elmo, a young girl and Grover.
News

David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

A new exhibition merges David Bromley’s signature style with Sesame Street’s beloved characters, opening in Melbourne before touring nationally.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login