Gertrude Street Projection Festival stumbles

An ongoing funding stoush between Gertrude Street Projection Festival (GSPF) and the City of Yarra in Melbourne will see the Festival team pressing pause on this year’s program. GSPF is presented by the Centre for Projection Art and has been curated annual event since 2008. The Festival, at least this year, joins an ever-growing list of casualties within the festival and live event industries.

ArtsHub was alerted to the ongoing situation by an artist who forwarded email correspondence they received on Tuesday 2 July.

As the Festival’s primary funder, City of Yarra continues to provide seed funding to the Festival; however, this funding amount has been locked in at $35,000 per annum for the past six years.

As the funding has not increased in line with inflation and rising production and live event costs, this has created an ever-widening gap in the Festival’s budget. Describing it as ‘unsustainable’, Centre for Projection Art’s Chair Bernie Phelan tells ArtsHub there has been an increasingly desperate search to top up Festival coffers.

Celebrate Yarra funding

Under the same funding umbrella, Celebrate Yarra, the City of Yarra also supports and delivers Johnston Street Fiesta and the Victoria Street Lunar Festival, which both receive additional funding from the State Government. Together, these three festivals share $105,000 in funding per annum. GSPF estimates that each year its program’s running costs sit between $120,000 and $160,000. Unlike the other two festivals, it receives no additional funding from State Government.

Phelan explains that, due to the complexities of delivering GSPF differing widely to the other festivals under the Celebrate Yarra umbrella, GSPF has been ‘historically underfunded’.

‘We apply for funding through Creative Victoria, but are considered too local, too City of Yarra focused,’ he says. ‘That’s the problem we have at the moment.

‘We have been getting the same amount of funding for the last six years, whereas the costs of everything have been increasing, including the costs [the City of Yarra] impose on us to run the program.

‘By the time we pay for equipment – a lot of which we have to hire – after we pay our techs and the few staff on the payroll, we have nothing left over to pay the artists or cover our overheads,’ says Phelan.

‘We keep going back to City of Yarra, saying, “This isn’t sustainable – we are going to reach a point where we can’t deliver a program, because you are strategically and consistently underfunding us”.’

Over 15 festivals, the GSPF has continued to grow to where it is now a highly anticipated and firmly established event on Melbourne’s bustling cultural schedule. Its absence this year will not go unnoticed.

Centre For Projection Art adapts

GSPF’s parent organisation, the Centre For Projection Art, has continued to diversify its portfolio of program and artist opportunities. As Phelan explains, ‘We have been running a number of other programs, some of them commercial, but the vast majority are just grant processes we have applied for and worked on, so that we can actually deliver GSPF every year.

‘We skeletonise other programs to keep the Festival going. We have always had a policy of paying our artists and teams.

‘We do everything we can to raise this money to deliver the program and pay the artists. This year we got to a point where we just can’t do it. That’s the point we have reached.’

With GSPF in hiatus in 2024, the Centre For Projection Art will instead be presenting off-site work in the coming months, including a program at Federation Square, and further offerings during the upcoming Melbourne Fringe Festival program.

While details of this remain under embargo until 8 August, Melbourne Fringe CEO, Simon Abrahams, says he sympathises with the situation faced by GSPF. He tells ArtsHub, ‘It’s a deeply challenging time to be presenting any festival at the moment, with unpredictable income, increasing expenditure and a changing media landscape.

‘The best pathway forward at this moment is through cooperation and collaboration, alongside increased advocacy to voice the powerful role of festivals in bringing our community together to celebrate.’

GSPF has also faced internal issues recently – with the former CEO stepping down earlier this year.

‘As an organisation we needed that to happen; the preparation work had not been done for GSPF 2024,’ Phelan explains.

The festival team did look for a replacement, but have so far been unsuccessful.

‘Every potential new executive producer we brought in, they looked at what had to be delivered and the budget that we had to deliver it with, and they said “we can’t do this, not in the time frame, or within budget”,’ says Phelan.

For now, GSPF is being led by acting CEO Kym Ortenburg. As the Festival’s founder, Ortenburg worked in a variety of capacities across the Festival’s first 10 years. She will hold this interim position until December.

Communications with City of Yarra

Discussions between GSPF and the City of Yarra have been ongoing since earlier this year. A spokesperson for the City of Yarra tells ArtsHub, ‘In late May, Council was informed by the Centre for Projection Art that they would be unable to deliver their scheduled festival activation planned for July.

‘This had been funded through the Council’s Celebrate Yarra grants program. Since then, we have been working with the organisation to find a way forward.’

According to Phelan, the City of Yarra initially rejected GSPF’s suggestion of rolling this year’s funding into next.

However, following ArtsHub questions regarding the ongoing situation, a spokesperson for City of Yarra, on Friday 6 July informed this platform that, ‘Council has agreed that the Centre for Projection Art will now run the Festival in 2025 and Council will roll over the 2024 funding without any reduction or change in funding levels.

‘In line with Council’s current funding contract guidelines, the organisation was asked to submit a variation application.

‘Council also offered the organisation the option of returning the funds if this was their preferred way forward. This is standard practice when dealing with grants, to ensure a fair and equitable approach is applied to all applications, and everyone in our community has the same access to funding.

While City of Yarra permitting a rollover of 2024 festival funding into the 2025 Festival will result in a much more robustly funded program next year, Phelan stresses that the Council refuses to acknowledge that festival funding has not actually increased year to year.

‘It just doesn’t address the issue,’ Phelan says, ‘which is that they have been giving us $35,000 a year for a festival that costs us $120,000 to $160,000 a year to deliver. There is a thing called wage theft. Basically what they are doing is saying, “You can run this festival, as long as you don’t pay people properly”.

‘But that’s not OK with us. As an organisation, we respect the artists and techs we work with. They deserve to be paid for what they produce.’

In conclusion, Phelan says, ‘Ultimately the conversation we are trying to have with City of Yarra is, do they really want this to continue?

‘Do they really want what has been 15 years of this volunteer-led not-for-profit organisation delivering a program that costs them so little money and has delivered so much value for money for them, or do they want to see it fail?

‘The ball is still very much in play.’