Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives this week

This week, there are opportunities for writers and artists looking at the collections of the State Library of New South Wales, plus a $60,000 urban sculpture prize in Victoria and a major commission to create an immersive digital work in Western Australia.

Grant. The Create NSW Next Steps program funds professional development for individual artists and arts and cultural workers in New South Wales. Applications can be for between $2000 and $10,000, with the money to go towards skills development.