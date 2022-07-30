Four First Nations artists you need to know

For 38 years, the Telstra NATSIAA (National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Art Awards) have been taking the pulse on the state of making for contemporary First Nations artists.

All eyes – be they peers and colleagues, curators from our state institutions, private collectors, or even international museums – will be focused on this year’s finalists, this Friday 5 August, when the winners across six $15,000 categories will be announced, alongside the main prize winner of $100,000.

So what defines this year’s crop of finalists? Who is new to the NATSIAA? Who has made the list again? And who is exploring new expressions across contemporary materials? ArtsHub speaks to four artists to learn what it means to be part of this important event.

Juanella McKensie: A first time finalist

‘Years ago I saw the Telstra NATSIAA and it was something I always wanted to be a part of,’ first time finalist Juanella McKensie told ArtsHub.

McKenzie was born in 1990 in Port Augusta (SA) and is an Adnyamathanha (Flinders Ranges) – a great influence on her making – and Luritja (Central Desert) woman. She grew up learning from her Elders out bush, immersed in her culture.

‘Over the years I worked my way up and built a lot more confidence. It’s like a bucket list goal for me. To finally be a part of that show it doesn’t feel real. In a deadly way. I was speechless,’ McKensie continued.

McKensie has been nominated this year for the Wandjuk Marika Memorial 3D Award category.

Juanella McKensie, 2022 Telstra NATSIAA Finalist. Image supplied.

Always hanging around the old ladies weaving as a small child, McKensie relayed that her nanna described her as ‘very inquisitive’. But she didn’t start weaving until much later, when she recognised a need to keep the tradition alive for her daughters.

Speaking with ArtsHub this week, McKensie said: ‘I believe my grandmother and old ladies are looking down, and are very proud of me. I used the hemline of my nanna’s favourite dress in this work. I am proud to be bringing honour to these women and our culture.’

She turns to weaving traditions, sourcing a lot of her materials from Country, such as feathers, nuts, seeds and echidna quills, as well as ochre and animal fats. But she also adds a contemporary inflection to her works – bits of cloth or hair – effectively embedding or intertwining her DNA into her works.

McKensie says her career break came when she was included as a finalist in the prestigious 2021 Ramsay Art Prize at the Art Gallery of South Australia – a venue she visited as a child with a sense of awe. It gave her the confidence to apply to the Telstra NATSIAA this year.

‘It was a stepping stone of artists’ confidence. It will be my first time in the Northern Territory, where my Great Grandmother came from,’ she said.

‘I have to pinch myself that so many people I admire as Indigenous artists – Butty Muffler and Sally Scales and Gale Mabo – will be there. They are really good role models for mob, to be doing this and to be a finalist alongside them I feel like I have already made it.

‘Hopefully I can give other people that incentive. We are taking my young niece, and she says “Auntie you inspire me”. It makes my spirit happy that these young people are getting into culture and sharing it.’

77 emerging artists entered Telstra NATSIAA this year, which shows that the Awards and Exhibition are an unparalleled platform for conveying new talent and ideas.

Kent Morris: An often returning finalist

Based in Melbourne, Kent Morris (1964) is no stranger to NATSIAA. He told ArtsHub: ‘This year will be the sixth time I have been shortlisted and am always very grateful to be included.’

A Barkindji artist, curator and educator of Barkindji and Irish heritage, Morris makes large-scale photographic works that are spectacularly beautiful and visually striking. They often also take the form of video works, as with his entry for this year, which has been selected as a Finalist in the Telstra Multimedia Award category.

Morris said of the ongoing experience: ‘The exhibition provides a powerful platform to engage with a diverse array of First Nations art, artists and curators from across the country and to learn and exchange stories, experiences and knowledge.’

He added that he feels ‘very humbled to be part of the national conversation on First Nations art and Culture that takes place at the NATSIAA’s on Larrakia Country each year.’

Kent Morris, 2022 Telstra NATSIAA Finalist. Image supplied.

Melbournians may remember Morris’ work which graced the city’s architecture during tough COVID years. Making works that engage with, and reconstruct the built environment through a First Nations lens, he speaks of the continuing presence and patterns of Aboriginal history, culture and knowledge in the contemporary Australian landscape, despite ongoing colonial interventions in the physical and political environments.

His images often merge and cycle infinitely in his video works, symbolically reflecting the transferral, maintenance and reconstruction of culture throughout the generations, and expressing the continuity of knowledge over time.

Morris is the only finalist from Victoria this year. Thirty three finalists are from the Northern Territory with 12 from Western Australia, 11 from South Australia, and six from Queensland including one from Torres Strait Islands.

Tyrown Waigana: One of the youngest finalists

At just 26 years old, Tyrown Waigana is one of the youngest Finalists in this year’s NATSIAA. He says: ‘I felt it would be the right time and place to divulge a few of these big ideas around contemporary Indigenous identity in urban areas.’

A Wardandi Nyungar (Aboriginal) and Ait Koedal (Torres Strait Islander) multidisciplinary artist and graphic designer, he is based in Perth.

Waigana added: ‘ I entered the Telstra NATSIAA because I thought it would be great for my career and exposure as an artist, if I was to become a finalist.’

That he has been, in the Telstra General Painting Award category.

Waigana’s art investigates identity, politics, experiences and feelings of the everyday, moving between painting, illustration, sculpture, animation and graphic design.

Tyrown Waigana, 2022 Telstra NATSIAA Finalist. Image supplied.

He continued: ‘Growing up, many Aboriginal kids did things because that’s what they believed an Aboriginal person did. This mentality becomes very destructive when they believe an Aboriginal person is a criminal, violent, drunk or unable to do positive things such as hold a job.’

Through his work he aims to counter negative perceptions and narratives. To do so, he approaches his works with dry humour and poetry, to trigger questions. Over the years he has created the brand Crawlin Crocodile, working with design, illustration and animation.

Waigana won the 2020 National NAIDOC Poster Competition and was named the 2020 NAIDOC Artist of the Year. His work is held in the Art Gallery of Western Australia’s collection, and in late 2021 he also completed a major art commission for the gallery, creating a large mural for its foyer.

He is a first-time finalist in the 2022 Telstra NATSIAA.

Simone Maree Arnol: An artist forming interesting connections

Coming from the home of Indigenous Fashion, it is not surprising that multidisciplinary Cairns artist and curator Simone Maree Arnol (b. 1975) is doing interesting things.

Her practice spans painting, photography and fashion design, and she has been showcased at Cairns Indigenous Art Fair’s Fashion Performance for the last five years and co-curated the event for the last three years.

Read: How grassroots creativity fostered Indigenous fashion

Descended from the Gunggandji peoples (Yarrabah) through her father, she uses her strong connection to family and Country as a foundation for her art, saying ‘keeping it grassroots while respecting the Elders, the keepers of knowledge,’ is key to her making.

Arnol told ArtsHub: ‘Truth telling will lead to healing. It’s not about blame, it’s about recognition and reconciliation.

Simone Maree Arnol, 2022 Telstra NATSIAA Finalist. Image supplied.

‘Winning the Telstra NAATSIA award would be affirmation for me that my practices continue to challenge the reluctance to accept truth telling, to correct falsehoods and demand acknowledgement of what colonisation and development of this land meant to our old people,’ she continued.

In 2017, Arnol was the first Indigenous Designer at the Australian Eco Fashion Week in Perth, and in 2021 was announced the winner of the National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) – Environmental and Sustainability contribution category.

She is a first-time finalist in the 2022 Telstra NATSIAA, and has been nominated in the Telstra Work on Paper Award category.

Works by 63 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across Australia make up the 2022 Telstra NATSIAA, the longest running and richest art prize in the country.

The Finalists exhibition is presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) and opens 6 August.