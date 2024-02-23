Flying Fruit Fly Circus announces NexGen partnership with Cirque du Soleil

A new partnership aimed at uncovering exciting new circus talents has been formed between Australia’s national youth circus school, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, and internationally recognised Canadian circus company, the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

The NexGen partnership forged between the two companies was officially announced today (Friday 23 February) and sees “the Fruities” (as they are affectionately known) become one of just six circus training centres worldwide to establish such a relationship with Cirque du Soleil.

The five other NexGen training partners are located in Portugal, Hungary and France, with another two in the US.

Richard Hull, Flying Fruit Fly Circus CEO, tells ArtsHub that the NexGen partnership was a logical extension of the existing relationship between the two companies.

‘We’ve had a relationship with Cirque du Soleil for a number of years, and that’s really based on the increasing number of Fruities’ graduates that have been picked up by Cirque du Soleil and have performed with them,’ Hull explains.

‘The year before last, we had seven graduates in Montreal, either performing in a new show Echo, or training with Cirque du Soleil, and that was the largest international contingent from any single institution. And we’ve got another five graduates from last year’s cohort auditioning at the National Circus School in Montreal right now,’ he adds.

On the company’s website, Cirque du Soleil describes the NexGen program as an opportunity to share expertise and best practices in the field of human performance, and provide high-calibre training opportunities to emerging talent. It focuses on early detection of talent in performers as young as 16, high-calibre training, and identifying and nurturing young circus artists as they prepare for a career on stage.

‘For an organisation of the scale of Cirque du Soleil, talent is everything. They’re the biggest contemporary circus producer in the world,’ says Hull. ‘They have over 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities, and currently 2.5% of those are from Australia. We want to grow that pool of talent with them and they’re a hungry organisation. They have so many productions and so many artists, but they’re on a continual search for new talent.’

He adds that Cirque du Soleil is especially interested in artists with specific circus skill sets. ‘Initially, over the next two years, they want to develop some particular disciplines with us that we already teach to a high standard, and that includes teeterboard – which, for those who don’t know, is that seesaw that flings acrobats into the air – hoop diving and tramp[oline] wall… These are the disciplines that they have the biggest challenge for in terms of finding new upcoming talent of the standard they require, to be able to work with the existing teams that they already have around the world.’

A tramp wall sequence from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ 2023 Grad Show. Tramp wall performers are especially sought after by Cirque du Soleil. Photo: Ian Sutherland.

Senior Director of Casting at Cirque du Soleil, André Lachance, said in a statement: ‘Flying Fruit Fly Circus has an outstanding reputation in the circus community for nurturing highly skilled artists. With over 45 years of experience, they have established themselves as a top tier organisation for developing new talent, some of whom are currently working at Cirque du Soleil. With 2.5% of our artists coming from Australia, we look forward to increasing the talent pool via the NexGen partnership, and are excited to participate in the creation of the next generation of circus artists.’

Cirque du Soleil has been criticised in the past for its productions not being unionised, for banning critical reviewers from its opening nights and for the ‘dilution of the quality of their product,’ to quote former circus executive David Rosenwasser in The New York Times, among other issues. Simultaneously, the company has brought joy and inspiration to over 90 million people around the world.

Hull diplomatically declines to comment on ‘historical matters’ but adds: ‘We have found Cirque to be really very genuine and generous collaborators with the graduates that that we have sent their way – and the experience those young people have had working for Cirque du Soleil has been so positive. I mean, three of them came back on a two-week break from Echo, which is currently touring the world, and spent a couple of weeks with us, and they’re living the dream! It’s what they work so hard for, for 10 years here at the Fruities, and nothing about the reality of the experience has disappointed them.’

He also notes that the Flying Fruit Fly Circus has already had a detailed and rewarding conversation with Cirque du Soleil about the question of gender in circus.

‘Our student cohort is predominantly female, probably 60/40, maybe a little bit more than that, female. And all our graduates that so far have been picked up by Cirque du Soleil have been male. And so that is a disproportionate outcome, really, for the wider student body that we have here. So we did have a conversation about, “What are the opportunities for female circus artists?”, because increasingly, as you know, we do have this predominantly female student body. The graduates will be female, and I think that was a very interesting conversation to have with Cirque and they were very open to that,’ Hull tells ArtsHub.

The newly announced NexGen partnership between the Fruities and Cirque du Soleil is intended to facilitate a valuable sharing of expertise and best practices in human performance, and also provide high-calibre training opportunities to emerging talents. It will connect full-time Flying Fruit Fly Circus students to world-leading career opportunities and build advanced teaching techniques for trainers in various disciplines, consequently having flow-on effects for the Australian circus sector more generally.

The Fruities’ key focus, Hull adds, is to support and collaborate with Australian artists and companies, ‘such as our partnership with Circa, which helps us deliver our annual National Training Project – also designed to develop Australian talent – and our expanding Borderville Creative Residency program.

‘Cirque [du Soleil] is complementary to our existing partnerships, and enhances them. This is an opportunity that will benefit the sector,’ he explains.

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus was founded in 1979 and is a member of the ARTS8 Group, the eight elite training organisations funded by the Federal Government. The other ARTS8 members include the Australian Ballet School, the Australian Film Television and Radio School, the Australian Youth Orchestra, the National Institute of Dramatic Art, the National Aboriginal and Islander Skills Development Association ( NAISDA) Dance College, the National Institute of Circus Arts and the Australian National Academy of Music.

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus is nationally and internationally recognised for its dedication to the circus arts, ground-breaking collaborations and award-winning touring shows.

In December last year, the company opened The Borderville Theatre, a purpose-built, $3.3 million, 100-seater theatre designed specifically for circus, in Albury. The new theatre replicates real-world performance spaces in order to assist Fruities’ students in not only developing new work, also but honing their skills in lighting, rigging and other technical skills.

Since Cirque du Soleil’s creation in 1984, more than 400 million people worldwide have been inspired by its many circus productions. Based in Montreal, the company’s performances famously blend acrobatics, theatre, dance, visual arts, costumes and original music compositions.

The first Cirque du Soleil NexGen workshop – which will be attended by Cirque trainers – will be held at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ state-of-the-art training facility in Albury later in 2024, and will be open to circus artists, students and graduates from around Australia.