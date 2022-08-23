Discover ‘invisible’ AR art around Melbourne

One of Australia’s largest ever, free, augmented reality (AR) exhibitions kicks off this week across Melbourne venues.

AR.Trail has been curated by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and occupies 22 surprising locations which will energise the streets from NGV International to The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Federation Square, ACMI and the Koorie Heritage Trust, with a few select works also on display inside the venues.

For many, it offers a perfect way to have a playful interaction with­ art, if their desire is to favour outdoor spaces as the pandemic continues to loom. Almost half the artworks are outdoors.

London-based Acute Art is responsible for the app technology that enabled the highly successful AR exhibition across New York’s High Line in 2021. They have now brought the concept to Australia as a cutting-edge way to engage with artworks in the urban realm, for the first time.

Tony Ellwood AM, Director of the NGV, said: ‘During the global pandemic, the NGV developed and presented cutting-edge virtual art experiences so that audiences continued to have access to arts and culture – even during the periods of lockdown.’

Ellwood added this continues that initiative and expands how audiences can ‘discover art in a way never-before possible.’

KAWS, WATCHING, 2020, augmented reality, as part of AR Trail. Photo: Eugene Hyland

On invisible art and the future of AR engagement

Swedish art curator and Director of Acute Art, Daniel Birnbaum writes: ‘A few years ago my colleagues at Acute Art and I placed Koo Jeong A’s ice cube – an augmented reality artwork made in 2019 that she has given the title Density – in St Johns Lodge, a hidden garden inside Regent’s Park in London. Nobody saw it, yet it was there.

‘Soon we moved it to other places and other countries without anyone travelling or anything being shipped… For me this modest work, a piece of precise digital engineering, opened entirely new realms for exhibitions and for art,’ Birnbaum continued.

He made the point that while ‘VR works have often been included in biennials and museum exhibitions, usually in ways that obey traditional institutional structures…. [one could] instead imagine virtual works distributed across geographies in novel ways, connecting locals audiences in ways that create entirely new exhibition formats?

Will these technologies change the structure of the art world and make possible new forms of global exchange for a future in which we will be less keen to jump on a plane? Daniel Birnbaum, Director & Curator Acute Art (UK)

While we are yet to know the answer to Birnbaum’s question, his most recent collaboration with NGV and ACMI to produce these new works for AR.Trail, starts to brings some of those considerations into a reality – what he calls ‘a new curatorial toolbox’ for navigating the changing landscape.

How, and what?

It’s simple. Just download the app and turn your smart phone into a vessel for delivering these AR experience via its built-in camera. All you have to do is hold, point and capture, and a whole new world will open up before your eyes via the AR.Trail.

The AR works selected have been chosen to explore connections to the environment, the human condition and how people inhabit modern cities.

Works include Ron Mueck’s never-before-seen Head Space, in which a monumentally sized human skull floats over NGV International’s waterwall entrance.

While the AR work references Mueck’s 2016-17 work Mass (originally commissioned for the 2017 NGV Triennial) and showing inside the gallery, it utilises the AR medium to present the work in a gravity-defying format (aka anti Mass) that would not be possible in real life.

The gallery has commissioned two other new works for the project: Reko Rennie’s OA Warrior I (pink) – also being shown for the first time and his first AR work – and Patricia Piccinini’s Shoeform (Sprouting) located at Federation Square.

Patricia Piccinini with her work Shoeform (Sprouting) as part of AR Trail. Photo: Eugene Hyland

Rennie’s OA Warrior I (pink) represents the strength and power of a Kamilaroi warrior through vibrantly colourful neon pink lines, and can also be viewed in the outside space at Koori Heritage Trust, Federation Square.

The complete list of artists and their AR work includes:

Nina Chanel Abney, Imaginary Friend. (Fed Square – outside) Alicja Kwade, All At Any Time (AR) (Fed Square – outside) KAWS, WATCHING. (Fed Square – outside) Tomás Saraceno, Maratus speciosus. (Fed Square – outside) Reko Rennie, OA Warrior I (pink). (Fed Square – outside) Patricia Piccinini, Shoeform (Sprouting). (Fed Square – outside) Koo Jeong A, density (Ian Potter) Precious Okoyomon, Ultra Light Beams of Love. (Ian Potter) Olafur Eliasson, Solar Friend and Rare Puffin Julie Curtiss, Lune and Olafur Eliasson, Uncertain Cloud. (Ian Potter) Cao Fei, The Eternal Wave AR: Li Nova. (ACMI – outside) Olafur Eliasson, Caring Northern Light (ACMI) Cao Fei, RMB City. (ACMI) Cao Fei, The Eternal Wave AR: Farewell. (ACMI) Bjarne Melgaard, Octo With Ostrich Egg (NGV International – outside) Ron Mueck, Head Space (NGV International – outside) Olafur Eliasson, Lucky Stone (NGV International – outside) Alicja Kwade, Marsmelone (AR) (NGV International) David Shrigley, Worm (NGV International) KAWS, COMPANION 2020. (NGV International) Marco Brambilla, The Four Temperaments AR. (NGV International) Tomás Saraceno, Bagheera kiplingi* (NGV International)

The AR.Trail is a free interactive program that stretched running from 22 August to 30 September 2022.

AR.Trail has been funded through the Victorian Government’s Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund.