Concerts touring to Australia April to June: Katy Perry, Cyndi Lauper, The Offspring, Rag’n’Bone Man and more

Australia’s live music scene will continue to welcome a swarm of major international artists in mid-2025, including Cyndi Lauper x The Veronicas, English singer Rag’n’Bone Man – whose ‘Human’ music video has over 1.9 billion views on YouTube, Southern California-based punk rock band The Offspring, and Katy Perry.

Read: Concerts touring to Australia January to March 2025: Billie Eilish, Cigarettes After Sex, Dua Lipa and more big names

ArtsHub has compiled a list of the biggest international acts coming to Australia in the second quarter of 2025.

30 March at ICC Sydney Theatre (NSW)

2 April at John Cain Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

2 April at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

5 April at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

7 April at Newcastle Entertainment Centre (NSW)

8 April at Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

10 April at Adelaide Entertainment Centre (SA)

12 April at RAC Arena, Perth (WA)

2 April at Oxford Art Factory, Sydney (NSW)

4 April at Prince Bandroom, Melbourne (Vic)

5 April at The Triffid, Brisbane (Qld)

5 April at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

11 April at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

19 April at Enmore Theatre, Sydney (NSW)

20 April at Bluesfest, Byron Bay (NSW)

23 April at Forum Melbourne (Vic)

25 April at Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide (SA)

27 April at Metro City, Perth (WA)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

1 May at Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (NSW)

3 May at John Cain Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

2-4 May at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

6-7 May at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

9-11 May at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

13 May at Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena (SA)

16-17 May at RAC Arena, Perth (WA)

4 May at Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena (SA)

7-8 May at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

11 May at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

14-15 May at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

5-6 May at Forum Melbourne (Vic)

9 May at Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (NSW)

18 May at Red Hill Auditorium, Perth (WA)

20 May at Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre (SA)

22 May at John Cain Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

24 May ICC Sydney Theatre (NSW)

4 June at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

7 June at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

9-10 June at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

12-14 June at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

17-18 June at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

22-23 June at RAC Arena, Perth (WA)

26, 27, 29, 30 June at Adelaide Entertainment Centre (SA)

22 June at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

25 June at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NSW)

28 June at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Vic)

2 July at RAC Arena, Perth (WA)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Other upcoming artists include Tyler, The Creator (August-September) and Oasis (October-November), look out for ArtsHub‘s updates.