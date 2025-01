Concerts touring to Australia January to March 2025: Billie Eilish, Cigarettes After Sex, Dua Lipa and more big names

Australia’s live music scene will welcome a swarm of major international artists in 2025, including Billie Eilish, Kylie Minogue, Cigarettes After Sex and Drake, following the momentum of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2024, which reportedly injected over $500 million into the economy.

According to an analysis by travel company Stage and Screen, the number of major concerts coming to Australia in 2025 far surpasses those in 2024. This trend will likely see audience numbers rise, as a third of young Australians surveyed by Stage and Screen said they preferred a headline act in a city stadium as compared to music festivals.

This upward trend is expected to continue into 2025. ArtsHub has compiled a list of the biggest international acts coming to Australia in the first quarter of the new year.

24-25 January at Suncorp Stadium Brisbane (Qld)

31 January – 1 February at Accor Stadium Sydney (NSW)

7-8 February at Marvel Stadium Melbourne (Vic)

6 and 15 February at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

7 February at Adelaide Entertainment Centre (SA)

9 February at RAC Arena Perth (WA)

12 February at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

13 February at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

10 February at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

11 February at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

14 February at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

13-14 February at Hordern Pavilion Sydney (NSW)

16 February at Riverstage Brisbane (Qld)

18 February at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

15 February at RAC Arena Perth (WA)

18 February at Adelaide Entertainment Centre (SA)

20-22 February at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

26-27 February at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

1-3 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

18, 19, 21 and 22 February at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

24, 25, 27 and 28 February at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

4, 5, 7 and 8 March at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

24-25 February at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

9-12 March at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (VIC)

16-19 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

25-26 February at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

28 February – 1 March at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

4-5 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

1 March at Marvel Stadium Melbourne (Vic)

3 March at ENGIE Stadium Sydney (NSW)

5 March at Cbus Super Stadium Gold Coast (Qld)

7 March at John Cain Arena Melbourne (Vic)

8 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

11 March at RAC Arena Perth (WA)

13 March at Adelaide Entertainment Centre (SA)

14 March at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

16 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

18 March at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

11-12 March at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

14-15 March at ICC Sydney Theatre (NSW)

17 March at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Qld)

11 March at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (Vic)

13 March at Sydney Opera House Forecourt (NSW)

15 March at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (Qld)

Plus music festival appearances in WA, SA and Vic

17, 19, 20, 22 and 23 March at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

26, 28 and 29 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

20 March at RAC Arena Perth (WA)

25 March at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney (NSW)

27 March at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne (Vic)

Also slated for later in the year are Cyndi Lauper (April), Katy Perry (June), Tyler, The Creator (August-September) and Oasis (October-November). Look out for ArtsHub‘s upcoming what’s on lists.