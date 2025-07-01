Comme des Garçons fashion blockbuster to premiere in Melbourne

Two fashion icons, British designer Vivienne Westwood and Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo have always cut the cloth in ground-breaking ways. They will be the subject of a new exhibition this summer at the National Gallery of Victoria International that brings the best in radical global fashion to Australia.

This next summer exhibition – opening 7 December 2025 to 19 April 2026 – will present over 140 innovative and ground-breaking designs created by Westwood and Kawakubo, and will take audiences on a wild sensorial overload delving into fashion’s radical edge, heightened by bespoke exhibition design and famed outfits worn by the world’s superstars.

What we love about this exhibition is that idea of shifting lenses – Westwood and Kawakubo were born just 18 months apart (8 April 1941 and 11 October 1942 respectively) in different countries and cultural contexts. Plus, they are both largely self-taught, and yet turned how we think of fashion as a personal expression on its head.

“Each brought a rule-breaking radicalism to fashion design that subverted the status quo,” says the NGV. “Today, their critically acclaimed collections are celebrated globally for questioning conventions of taste, gender and beauty, as well as challenging the very form and function of clothing.”

The exhibition draws from the NGV Collection – including a recent gift of 40 garments by Comme des Garçons especially for this exhibition, and selected by Rei Kawakubo herself – alongside holdings from New York’s Metropolitan Museum, The Victoria & Albert Museum, Palais Galliera in Paris and the Vivienne Westwood archive.

What will the exhibition look like?

L-R: Comme des Garçons, Tokyo (fashion house), Rei Kawakubo (designer), Look 28, from the 2 Dimensions collection, Autumn-Winter 2012, Paris, 3 March 2012. Image: Copyright Comme des Garçons, Look 4, from the Blood and Roses collection, Spring-Summer 2015. Paris, 27 September 2014. Image: Copyright Comme des Garçons. Model: Andrea Hrncirova.

To navigate the rich history and impact on decades of fashion these two designers (and the Comme des Garçons brand) have had, viewers will move through a series of themes. They will start with the punk zeitgeist of the mid-1970s moving on to interrogating the idealised body in The Body: Freedom and Restraint, as well as themes of Rupture, Reinvention and The Power of Clothes – all challenging the very language and function of clothing.

Highlights will include a romantic MacAndreas tartan gown from Westwood’s Anglomania collection (Autumn-Winter 1993-94), famously worn by Kate Moss on the runway; the original version of the corseted Wedding dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and The City: The Movie; and the petal ensemble worn by Rihanna on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2017 – as well as other key designs worn by Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.

Simply, NGV International has done it again. Westwood | Kawakubo follows successful exhibitions that blur the boundaries of fashion and art, with exposés of the fashion oeuvres of Martin Grant, Jean Paul Gaultier and Alexander McQueen, as well as thematic exhibitions like Africa Fashion and the current exhibition Kimono, making it the leader in this genre in Australia.

Westwood | Kawakubo will be a world-premiere exhibition, and will be ticketed.