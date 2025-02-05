News

 > News

Cape York’s Laura Quinkan Indigenous Dance Festival delayed following management review

The Festival has run biennially for 40 years, but will not proceed in 2025 amid organisational challenges.
5 Feb 2025 0:17
David Burton
Laura Quinkan Indigenous Dance Festival is hoping to proceed in 2026.

Dance

Laura Quinkan Indigenous Dance Festival is hoping to proceed in 2026. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

One of Australia’s longest-running Indigenous festivals, the Laura Quinkan Dance Festival in Cape York, has been postponed for 2025. The announcement came shortly before the region experienced historic rainfall and flooding. Organisers cited costs and organisational delays as the reason for cancelling in 2025.

The festival, held every two years, attracted 5000 artists and 240 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in 2023. It had been run by the Ang-Gnarra Aboriginal Corporation, but began accepting governance advice from advocacy body United Uprise in January. 

“We’ve had two weeks to have a look at the festival … and what we did find was that there’d been no pre-work done by the previous management to enable the festival to go ahead this year,” United Uprise chief executive Debbie Ross told the ABC

Arts Queensland had previously provided funding for the event, but said no funding had been released for the 2025 festival. Ang-Gnarra Aboriginal Corporation did not hold its 2024 annual general meeting, but did secure an extension from the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations. 

Ross said the event would aim to recommence in June 2026. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

G Flip is just one of the biggest trending artists represented in this year's Triple J Hottest 100. (Image: Supplied)
Features

'Who's Chappell Roan?' – a guide to the Triple J Hottest 100

The Triple J Hottest 100 can too often leave everyone but Gen Z behind. There's plenty of great music for…

David Burton
A photographic work depicting two Asian men with eyes closed and a leafy branch reading between them, rendered on grid paper.
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants open for applications, plus winners of GradFoto award, finalists of National Designer Award and National Graduate Showcase, and more!

Celina Lei
Two female performers are entwined on a trapeze.
Reviews

Performance review: Tender, Gasworks, midsumma festival

A sexy production for fans of aerial performance.

Jenna Schroder
The album cover of Slowly Slowly's 'Forgiving Spree' feature male figures in black and white, with their heads not in frame.
Reviews

Album review: Forgiving Spree, Slowly Slowly

The new album is slowly gathering success for this pop punk and indie rock band.

David Burton
Splendour in the Grass has confirmed it won't return in 2025.
News

Splendour in the Grass won't return in 2025, showing a festival sector in crisis

Splendour in the Grass has confirmed it won't return again in 2025. Questions abound about the sustainability of the Australian…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login