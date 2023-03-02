Canberra art and about

The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has announced major touring programs of its collection in 2023 across Australia and New Zealand.

The Gallery will launch its National Collection initiative in July this year, funded under the Australian Government’s new National Cultural Policy ‘Revive’, which will see long-term loans of the NGA collection to galleries across Australia.

Celebrated First Nations exhibition Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia will continue its international tour to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, New Zealand, while the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony is travelling through Shepparton Museum of Art (Vic), Araluen Arts Centre (NT) and Samstag Museum of Art SA.

Andrew Snelgar, Ngemba people, installation view, ‘4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony’, The University of Queensland Art Museum, 2022, image courtesy the University of Queensland Art Museum © the artist. Photo: Marc Pricop.

NGA’s gender equity initiative and exhibition, Know My Name: Australian Women Artists will begin its journey at Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery (Vic) from November.

In addition, Spowers & Syme will travel to Queensland University of Technology, and Judy Watson & Helen Johnson: red thread of history, loose ends will head to Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie (MAC yapang) (NSW).

Read: Canberra aspires to be nation’s arts capital

A series of works will also head out on the road to regional galleries as part of NGA’s Regional Initiatives program supporting short-term loans.

Find the full touring program.

More art and music in Canberra

Canberra will come alive at night as Enlighten Festival kicks off from 3-19 March with special after-hours access, light shows, live performances and more.

The Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) at Old Parliament House is hosting special events to take visitors back in time.

The People’s House celebrates those that have made the house a hive of activity for over 60 years with untold stories of people who kept the clocks ticking, meals cooked, hair styled, memos types and the parliamentary record accurate.

Stephanie Bull, who recently stepped into the role as the new Director of MoAD, says: ‘Many people think of MPs, senators and ministers when they think of Old Parliament House, yet there were so many people in other important roles that kept the place humming.’

MoAD will be filled by performers who bring these occupations to life, and invites audiences to take on a crash course in these jobs to complete tasks to see if they have what it takes.

Visitors will also encounter the work of Trevor Dickson – known for his iconic Canberra bus shelter designs – who created illustrations based on iconic places, eras and objects from the building.

Enlighten will also mark the first time since COVID-19 and building fire closures that the Museum will be able to open.

Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 program, Chroma, will kick off with the first concert on 5 March, presenting a kaleidoscopic orchestral performance inspired by visual art, landscape and philosophy.

Inspired by the colours and contours of the natural world, the program features world premieres from contemporary Australian composer Connor D’Netto, Miriama Young, Noongar man Aaron Wyatt, Melbourne-based Louisa Trewartha and Yuwaalaraay musician Nardi Simpson.

Also exclusive to Canberra is a new major exhibition marking the National Portrait Gallery’s (NPG) third decade. Portrait23: Identity features 23 Australian artists and collectives who have created new works that push at the boundaries of conventional portraiture.

Read: What prime ministers’ portraits say about our leaders

NPG Director of Collection and Exhibitions, Sandra Bruce, says: ‘Each of the artists selected is well-known and influential in their own right, but many would not consider themselves to be portraitists. Through directly engaging with these artists, who represent some of Australia’s most exciting contemporary artists, the exhibition presents diverse concepts and perspectives around the genre, and its inherent universal theme of identity.’

Artists include Vipoo Srivilasa, Sally Smart, Dylan Mooney, Angelica Mesiti, Kaylene Whiskey, Nell, Atong Atem, artists from Arts Project Australia in collaboration with independent photographers, and more.

Portrait23 is curated by Penny Grist and NPG First Nations Curator, Meriam Mer woman Rebecca Ray, who says: ‘While identity has always remained a core feature of portraiture, this exhibition reveals a shift in the genre towards honouring the power of storytelling. What we see are deeply personal evocations of themes that resonate collectively – cultural knowledge, the body, feminism, visibility and invisibility, activism, community, legacies of ongoing colonisation and journeys of migration.’

Portrait23: Identity is on view from 10 March to 18 June; free.