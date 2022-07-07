How grassroots creativity fostered Indigenous fashion

Many visiting Cairns don’t know that the city is a major hub for Indigenous fashion. The first show dates back to 1991 organised by Adeline Chong, who later envisioned the Regional Indigenous Fashion and Textiles Showcase (RIFTS).

RIFTS was then passed on to be managed by the Dawul Wuru Aboriginal Corporation in 2011, and in 2012, community leaders Bronwyn Singleton and Maria Laxton took it to the next level. They organised the first RIFTS Fashion Show with five Indigenous designers. By its second iteration there were 16 designers. And so grows the story of this sector’s success.

Acclaim came with designer Cheryl Creed, and her label MURRI QUU COUTURE – the first Indigenous label to show at Milan Fashion Week – and models, who were previously untrained, following through with professional careers, including participation at Australian Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

Come full circle back to Cairns, and it was in 2013 that artist, designer and RIFTS participant Grace Lillian Lee initiated the first Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) fashion show.

Read: Reflecting the voices of Australian fashion

The latest fashion exhibition, titled Fashion Story, has been co-curated by Francoise Lane of Indij Design and Janina Harding, CIAF Artistic Director, and opens today as part of CIAF 2022. It is the first time that CIAF traces the development of Indigenous fashion from all around Queensland.

The exhibition also includes previously undisplayed garments from CIAF shows across 2020 and 2021 (interrupted by the pandemic).

Lane said at the exhibition’s launch: ’These collections showcase the breadth of Indigenous fashion and design, and have the viewer question “what is indigenous fashion?” [It allows them] to move beyond a recognisably Indigenous textile and design methodology, assemblage techniques and execution of the finished product.’

She continued: ‘The pandemic made the presentation of the fashion performances digital. Design and Collections were filmed on the Country that the designers were from, and where they couldn’t do this they searched out models with bloodlines who have connection to that Country to wear the garments.’

On view are the wearable ghost-net adornments from Pompuraaw Art & Cultural Centre, many of which were photographed worn by models in conjunction with garments by Simone Arnol Designs.

In the main gallery, five collections form a spiralling display of creative talent, from flowing dresses with dazzling patterns (Irene Robinson) to stylish swimwear offering top quality sun protection (Kamara Australia).

A collection of Creed’s sustainable haute couture is also on view, made entirely with second-hand clothes (also known as dead stock). They are all ‘void’ of colour, made in black with elaborate cuts and fabrics.

Fashion Story, installation view as part of CIAF 2022. Photo: Paul Furse, Frontrow Foto.

Connecting Country and tradition

Coinciding with CIAF each year is a fashion performance that brings together designers from across Queensland, and draw upon CIAF’s theme.

Simone Arnol, award winning designer and curator of CIAF’s fashion performance (2018 – 2020) said: ’For each performance, we consider culture, truth-telling, protocols, and educating audiences with current events and messages from our people.’

Led by Lynelle Flinders this year, the fashion show once again brings First Nations knowledge to the fore. ‘From Simone Arnol and Bernard Singleton Junior’s shimmering tiered dresses in the collection Aura, to the garments brought by Yarrabah Arts & Cultural Precinct, tradition become timeless inspirations.’

Also featured is Robert Pau’s collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Torres Strait flag brings fresh energy to the stage with a selection of men’s and gender neutral pieces, and a mesmerising showcase of Pormpuraaw wearable art – giant adornments of silver fishes, crabs, pelicans and a figure sitting on one’s shoulder – made by Thaayorre woman Alma Norman.

In the performance they are brought to life by the models who pace, glide and circle the stage, transforming it into a wondrous storybook. It is clear that fashion intersects with dance, craft, music and narration for a holistic experience on Country. We are Masters of Country, the title of this year’s performance, is a living affirmation of this industries growth, and its future.

CIAF Fashion Story is on view until 30 July at The Court House; CIAF Fashion Performance: We are Masters of Country is held at the Tanks Arts Centre on 8 July, 6pm and 8.30pm.

ArtsHub travelled to Cairns as a guest of CIAF.