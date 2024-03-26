News

 > News

Brisbane’s Open Season returns in 2024

Open Season has just launched its 2024 season, with a diverse range of acts coming to Brisbane from May to July.
26 Mar 2024
David Burton
Open Season. The image shows three young men in streetwear leaning forward towards the camera, holding their chins thoughtfully, against a bright red background.

Music

Regurgitator will be joined by a diverse group of local and international acts in Open Season 2024. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Brisbane’s Open Season began in 2020 due to the venue, The Tivoli, losing all interstate and international artists in COVID-19. It spans multiple venues across the winter months and has just launched its 2024 season. 

‘Open Season brings Brisbane to life over the typically quieter winter months, promoting togetherness and celebrating artistic adventure. We are stoked with this year’s line-up and proud that Open Season has become such a huge highlight in the city’s cultural calendar,’ says The Tivoli and Princess Theatre Creative Director Dave Sleswick.

Soul artist Iniko will make her Australian debut this year. Other headliners include popular rock group Explosions in the Sky, country and folk artist Marlon Williams and singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira. The season also features Black Day Out, a celebration of Indigenous artists, headlined by Emma Donovan. Australian hip-hop label Elefant Traks will pay homage to its 25-year history with an evening dedicated to its impressive and influential range of artists. They will include Horrorshow, Hermitude and many more.  

The season goes beyond music acts, spilling out onto King Street and beyond with street parties, food festivals and street art. 

It includes experimental performances in Queer PowerPoint, a cult phenomenon making its Brisbane debut. A group of local queer artists are invited to explore and share an idea, current obsession or ongoing fascination using Microsoft PowerPoint, hosted by Xanthe Dobbie and Harriet Gillies.

Families are also welcome, and long established alternative rock band Regurgitator has designed a special all-ages performance. The band has teamed up with jazz punksters Party Dozen and glitter-pop duo Cry Club to deliver a special performance. Kids can also attend all-ages rock shows from Bunny Racket. 

The fourth iteration of Open Season runs from late May to July 2024 at The Tivoli, The Princess Theatre and a number of pop-up locations across the city. Tickets are on sale now.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Features Dance News Visual Arts Cabaret All Arts Circus
More
audience at music festival
Features

Australian music festivals are increasingly affected by climate change

Is the industry doing enough to mitigate the impact of climate change on music festivals?

The Conversation
Still from ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus’. Image: Supplied. A black and white image of Sakamoto, a Japanese man in his 70s with white hair, tortoiseshell glasses and a black blazer at the piano. He is sifting through some sheet music.
Reviews

Screening review: Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus, Melbourne Recital Centre

With deep involvement from the late composer’s son and wife, ‘Opus’ captures Ryuichi Sakamoto in dazzling body and soul.

Celina Lei
Emma Dean, a Brisbane artist, plays the piano and sings in the microphone. She and other artists compete with international star Taylor Swift.
Features

Is Taylor Swift a good role model for Australian artists?

Taylor Swift has changed everything about the music industry. But where does that leave Aussie artists?

David Burton
Four people stand in a forest wearing long black coats. The three women also wear tall black hats, the man a tall white one.
Opinions & Analysis

5 things about WOMADelaide for 2025

Even the most well-established festivals welcome newcomers every year. For those considering WOMADelaide next year, here are some things you…

Madeleine Swain
A ballet dancer dressed in a white frog costume is in mid air with his legs kicking out behind him. On the stage is Alice, with shoulder length dark hair, wearing a purple dress and carrying a red rose. Behind them is an image of a cottage on a wall hanging; it looks embroidered.
Reviews

Ballet review: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Arts Centre Melbourne

An immersive spectacle, sure to unsettle and astound lovers of the classic tale.

Savannah Indigo
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login