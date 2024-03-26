Brisbane’s Open Season returns in 2024

Brisbane’s Open Season began in 2020 due to the venue, The Tivoli, losing all interstate and international artists in COVID-19. It spans multiple venues across the winter months and has just launched its 2024 season.

‘Open Season brings Brisbane to life over the typically quieter winter months, promoting togetherness and celebrating artistic adventure. We are stoked with this year’s line-up and proud that Open Season has become such a huge highlight in the city’s cultural calendar,’ says The Tivoli and Princess Theatre Creative Director Dave Sleswick.

Soul artist Iniko will make her Australian debut this year. Other headliners include popular rock group Explosions in the Sky, country and folk artist Marlon Williams and singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira. The season also features Black Day Out, a celebration of Indigenous artists, headlined by Emma Donovan. Australian hip-hop label Elefant Traks will pay homage to its 25-year history with an evening dedicated to its impressive and influential range of artists. They will include Horrorshow, Hermitude and many more.

The season goes beyond music acts, spilling out onto King Street and beyond with street parties, food festivals and street art.

It includes experimental performances in Queer PowerPoint, a cult phenomenon making its Brisbane debut. A group of local queer artists are invited to explore and share an idea, current obsession or ongoing fascination using Microsoft PowerPoint, hosted by Xanthe Dobbie and Harriet Gillies.

Families are also welcome, and long established alternative rock band Regurgitator has designed a special all-ages performance. The band has teamed up with jazz punksters Party Dozen and glitter-pop duo Cry Club to deliver a special performance. Kids can also attend all-ages rock shows from Bunny Racket.

The fourth iteration of Open Season runs from late May to July 2024 at The Tivoli, The Princess Theatre and a number of pop-up locations across the city. Tickets are on sale now.