Breaking news: Critical Stages goes into liquidation

National touring body Critical Stages Touring announced late Friday that its Board had made ‘the difficult decision to place the company into liquidation’.

The news was announced on social media at 3pm AEST.

Critical Stages staff, including CEO Robbi James, Programming Producer Scarlet McGlynn, and Senior Producer Melanie Carolan, are no longer employed by the company.

Established in 2005, Critical Stages was renowned for extending the lives of independent productions by touring them nationally and regionally (in order to ensure regional communities have the same access to high quality theatre as metropolitan audiences).

The future of any Critical Stages tours planned for the remainder of 2023, including Otto & Astrid’s Joint Solo Project (which has a number of dates booked in regional Victoria in November) are currently unknown, as is the status of tours planned for 2024 and beyond.

Clare Bartholomew, who has a close relationship with Astrid Rot and her brother Otto, and is a co-producer of Otto & Astrid’s Joint Solo Project together with creative partner Daniel Tobias, said the duo currently had dates confirmed at Frankston Performing Arts Centre, Portland Performing Arts Centre, The Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool and The Potato Shed in Drysdale.

Having contacted all four venues today, Bartholomew said: ‘They all want to go ahead. One venue said they will pay us the whole fee no matter what, even if they lose money on the deposit [to Critical Stages]. I think the others just need to find out if they can get their deposits back. But I think we can make it happen with the other three. It’ll just be less money [for us] and it also means Dan and I now have to do all the administration for the tour – but luckily we’re very good at it.’

What will happen to Critical Stages’ allocation of Touring Australia funding (Critical Stages was one of only four companies nationally awarded National Touring Status through Playing Australia by Creative Australia, formerly the Australia Council for the Arts) is currently unknown.

Presumably the funding will be returned to Creative Australia by the Critical Stages Board, but how and if it is reallocated thereafter is currently unclear.

With this story breaking late on Friday, ArtsHub has chosen to publish the public statement appearing on Critical Stages Touring’s Facebook page today in full.

We will publish additional information about the company’s liquidation, including statements from artists impacted by the Board’s decision and with the Chair of the Critical Stages Board, Mark Thomas, as soon as details are available.

Statement from Critical Stages Touring

‘On the evening of Monday 16 October, the Board of Critical Stages Touring made the difficult decision to place the company into liquidation. As a result, the company has ceased to trade and our team was no longer employed.

‘2023 has been an incredibly difficult year for CST financially. The touring landscape changed dramatically following the COVID shutdown period, with sharp increases in freight and travel costs coupled with decreased engagement and available investment in the marketplace. While audiences were starting to return to see live performance with more confidence, this has been slower than anticipated and impacted further this year with ongoing economic pressures.

‘We understand the tremendous impact that this decision will have on so many, along with all of CST’s stakeholders, friends, and family. The impact it will have on the independent theatre sector, and our amazing community partners, is heartbreaking beyond words.

‘Right now, our primary focus is to support our team in Sydney and Melbourne, our touring parties, and all of the artists and crew members who have been directly affected by this news in the short term.

‘Everyone here at Critical Stages greatly appreciates your understanding and support during this challenging time.

‘To all of those who have been a part of our amazing legacy of independent storytelling and live theatrical experiences, we send a heartfelt thank you.

‘We sincerely believe that from this devastating news there is hope, and that there is still a deep need for the work that CST does. We look to the future optimistic that a new kind of Critical Stages is yet possible.

‘Thank you,

‘The Critical Stages Touring Team’

Note: This article was updated after publication to include a statement from Clare Bartholomew.