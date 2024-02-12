Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure

The craft community was shocked by the news last week that Sturt Gallery and Studios (Sturt) will be closing its doors while it is placed under review.

The news broke via a letter on 2 February from Head of Frensham Schools, Geoff Marsh. For over 80 years, Sturt has belonged to the Frensham Schools network as part of the legacy of founder, Winifred West.

In recent years, Sturt has celebrated the 80th anniversary of its internationally recognised Wood Studio (2021) and 70 years of its Sturt Pottery (2023). In an interview reflecting on these anniversaries, Kristie Phelan, Head of Sturt, told ArtsHub: ‘Never has Sturt been more relevant than now – demand to learn fine furniture-making, ceramics, jewellery and weaving is at an all-time high, and appreciation and sales of hand-made furniture and Australian contemporary craft, textiles and sculptural basketry is having a huge resurgence.’

Located in the Southern Highlands, just over an hour’s drive from Sydney, the school has co-mingled education and creativity since 1941. It has hosted artists from the UK, the US, Europe and Japan, and created a foundation of deep respect for object-based disciplines. Most of Australia’s craft practitioners have had some connection with Sturt, or have been taught by someone who trained there. A comment heard often this past week has been, ‘without Sturt, Frensham is just another regional school’.

Marsh explained in his letter: ‘Sturt’s current operating model has seen it face some operational and financial challenges. In the context of these challenges, it is neither responsible nor feasible for Sturt’s present operating model to continue … the Board has decided that a detailed review of Sturt’s operations needs to be conducted. This review is an important and exciting step towards ensuring Sturt’s sustainability and viability.’

‘Exciting’, followed by ‘we are communicating separately with Sturt employees and others directly affected by this decision’, has been received poorly by the community.

More on the review

One of the greatest criticisms over the past few days has been: why the need to close the doors to do a review, to lay off staff and to halt programming?

In the comments to Sturt’s Instagram post of the announcement (7 March), artist and documentary maker Sean O’Brien @seano1963 wrote: ‘This rings alarm bells. All these things at Sturt could easily continue while a “review” takes place. Frensham is not a cash-strapped organisation. Concerning.’

Furniture maker Roy Schack @bluecheak added in the thread: ‘I know this post would have been really difficult to make, by those who have their hands tied, and are essentially helpless. I’ve read the letter. It smacks of corporate gaslighting. I hope I’m wrong. It smacks of disrespect to a beautiful community of students, practitioners, art and craft lovers. I hope l’m wrong. It seems to be heading toward a narrow-minded end result. I hope I’m wrong. And whether I’m wrong or not, please make it make sense. Head of @frensham1913, please give this community more information, lest arrogance is the desired perception.’

Understandably, there is fear and anger that has followed the abrupt announcement, coupled with closures.

Key to the review will be an assessment by a committee appointed by the Board of Governors, ‘comprising individuals with relevant expertise and an understanding of the important role Sturt plays (the Sturt Review Committee),’ outlined Marsh.

Lisa Cahill, Director of the Australian Design Centre, responded on Instagram, saying, ‘On behalf of the Australian Craft and Design Centres Network, we are looking forward to participating in the review process to support the continuance of Sturt as a hugely important part of the craft community in Australia.’

Sturt School of Wood Graduates’ exhibition. Image: Courtesy Sturt Gallery and Studios.

Timeline for review and closures

During the review period, the Certificate IV in Furniture Design and Manufacturing will continue for 2024 and the renting of workshop spaces will continue where appropriate. However, during this period the rest of Sturt will pause.

Operation of the Sturt Café paused last week.

The Sturt Shop will pause its operations from 1 March 2024.

Term 1 adult classes for Ceramics, Weaving, Jewellery and Woodcraft will continue for those already enrolled, but adult classes will be paused from Term 2 in 2024.

Gallery exhibitions booked through to 30 June will continue, but gallery operations will be paused from July, pending the outcome of the review. The next exhibition opening, on 10 March, will be its last until further notice.

The Winter School and Anagama Firing Workshop will pause for 2024.

The aim is for the review to be completed by the end of June this year, when it will be tabled to the Board of Governors. No date has been specified for action thereafter.

If you would like to contribute a statement for consideration by the review committee, you can email feedback@frensham.nsw.edu.au.