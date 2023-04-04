Australian playwright wins Olivier Award for Prima Facie

Australian lawyer turned playwright Suzie Miller has won one of the UK’s most prestigious theatre awards, the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play, for her acclaimed one-woman drama, Prima Facie.

The Melbourne-born playwright, who moved to the UK in 2010, was presented with her Olivier Award on Sunday night UK time.

Jodie Comer, who performed Prima Facie in its UK season at the Harold Pinter Theatre (in a searing performance recorded for posterity by National Theatre Live) received the Oliver Award for Best Actress.

Other award-winners on the night included Ireland’s Paul Mescal for Best Actor (A Streetcar Named Desire at The Almeida Theatre, which also won the Olivier for Best Revival), Phelim McDermott for Best Director (My Neighbour Totoro at The Barbican Theatre) and Ivan Michael Blackstock for Best New Dance Production (Traplord at 180 Studios, The Strand).

Prima Facie tells the story of Tessa, a lawyer who defends men charged with rape and who is subsequently raped herself, but nonetheless decides to take her case to court despite knowing the pitfalls and challenges she faces.

Accepting the award on Sunday, Miller said: ‘I am so overwhelmed – this is just the most extraordinary honour.’

She went on to thank ‘the three Js who are part of Prima Facie: James Bierman … the producer, who worked doggedly to bring this to London and now to Broadway; to Justin Martin, my director, who is insightful, talented and such a collaborator … and to Jodie Comer, who’s stood on stage every night on her own, and she’s delivered the lines just beautifully every night – what a talent, what a magnificent person and, seriously, what a courageous actor.

‘I want to thank all of the artists who are involved in Prima Facie – we are a family now, we’ve really made a family. I’d also like to thank a theatre in Australia, the Griffin Theatre, who first spied this play. And I’d like to thank the barristers and the judges of the Old Bailey, who came on board and supported us… I had some fantastic conversations, so thanks to them as well,’ Miller said, before adding her thanks to her agent, her husband and their ‘beautiful children’, and her family.

Following on from Miller, producer James Bierman said: ‘Prima Facie without doubt has been the honour of a lifetime to produce. It’s an extraordinary piece of work. I’ve known Suzie for 16 years – that’s what a producer’s life is like sometimes, just playing the long game.

‘It’s a phenomenal show, it’s a very serious show, and I’ve grown up believing in the arts being a real powerhouse thing that can change society, and … this play does that.

‘Just to be serious, every two minutes somebody is sexually assaulted in this country – that’s every two minutes. This play deals with that and at the end asks us all to have a conversation because something has to change – and that’s why we do theatre, that’s why we do the arts, so that we can get these messages out and we can start those conversations,’ he said.

After winning the 2018 Griffin Theatre Award as an unproduced script with a different title, Prima Facie had its world premiere at Griffin’s SBW Stables Theatre in 2019, starring Sheridan Harbridge as Tessa and directed by Lee Lewis.

The critically acclaimed original production is currently touring Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

A new Australian production of Prima Facie, starring Caroline Craig and directed by David Mealor, opens in Adelaide on 28 April, produced by State Theatre Company South Australia.

The UK production of Prima Facie will shortly open in New York City at the Golden Theatre, with Jodie Comer making her Broadway debut in a limited 10-week season commencing on 11 April.