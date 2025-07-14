Australian Indigenous artists making an impact abroad

Our sector should be proud of the achievements of our artists and their work internationally but, sadly, it largely falls off the radar domestically. Let’s change that! ArtsHub pays a nod to recent – and upcoming – events and achievements across the world’s great art cities.

We start with a focus on major international exhibitions by First Nations artists.

Arles, France: Indigenous and non-Indigenous photography at Rencontres d’Arles 2025

Opened last week (7 July – 5 October), an exhibition of 15 photographers is being presented at the Rencontres d’Arles Photography Festival. The project is an initiative by PHOTO Australia Melbourne, and the organisation’s first-ever major presentation of Australian photography abroad. It is also the French festival’s first regional focus section.

Curated by Elias Redstone (Founder and Artistic Director, PHOTO Australia), Kimberley Moulton (Yorta Yorta), Pippa Milne and Brendan McCleary, On Country: Photography from Australia brings together more than 200 powerful photographic works by 17 Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australian artists. They range from Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidindji/Kuku Yalanji), Maree Clarke (Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boonwurrung), Brenda L Croft (Gurindji/Malngin/Mudburra) and Atong Atem, to dynamic emerging talents making their international debut.

‘On Country: Photography from Australia’, Rencontres d’Arles 2025. Courtesy PHOTO Australia. Photo: Will Hamilton-Coates.

Redstone says: ‘This exhibition is the result of years of dedicated advocacy by PHOTO Australia to ensure Australian photographers are seen, heard and celebrated internationally. By bringing these works to Arles, we are not only elevating the voices of these artists but also reinforcing Australia’s significant contribution to contemporary photography.’

The On Country exhibition has been placed front and centre in the largest city venue for the festival, the Église Sainte-Anne. Fifteen of the exhibiting artists are attending the opening week events. A catalogue has been published by Melbourne’s Perimeter Editions and will be launched at the Arles Book Fair on 8 July.

London, UK: Emily Kam Kngwarray at Tate

In a partnership between the National Gallery of Australia and the Tate Modern, a major survey exhibition of preeminent First Nations painter, senior Anmatyerr woman Emily Kam Kngwarray’s work has opened this past week (10 July – 11 January 2026).

‘The show will further elevate the voices and stories of First Nations artists, women artists and Australian artists to international audiences,’ says Dr Nick Mitzevich, National Gallery Director, adding that this is the first large-scale presentation of Kngwarray’s work to be held in Europe.

Emily Kam Kngwarray installation view at Tate Modern 2025. © Emily Kam Kngwarray, Copyright Agency. Licensed by DACS 2025. Photo: © Tate (Kathleen Arundell).

The exhibition features over 70 works from across Kngwarray’s astonishing career, most of which have never been shown outside Australia. The exhibition is based on the National Gallery of Australia Emily Kam Kngwarray exhibition held in 2023/24 curated by Kelli Cole (Warumunga and Luritja peoples) and Hetti Perkins (Arrernte and Kalkadoon peoples).

‘This project encapsulates what Tate Modern is all about: celebrating the world’s most significant artists – those who shape international art history, speak to our times and imagine new futures – and giving our visitors the opportunity to experience extraordinary works of art,’ says Karin Hindsbo, Director of Tate Modern.

It is a ticketed exhibition.

Paris, France: Grace Lillian Lee at Haute Couture week

Cairns artist Grace Lillian Lee has presented her fashion designs at the Paris Haute Couture fashion week – the first First Nations designer to do so. Lee is currently in Paris on a Creative Australia scholarship with Cité Internationale des Arts. Lee presented nine garments, all hand dyed and made in Cairns.

‘For me, this represents true self-determination,’ Lee told Vogue Australia. ‘I was told the industry could be brutal and that I should think twice, but I saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’

A weaver working with the grasshopper narrative of her ancestors, Lee’s shift to fashion has been more recent. ‘I have come to understand that repetition gives the pieces life and allows me to sculpt something truly tangible around the body,’ she told Vogue.

The opportunity to show in Paris came about after encouragement from her friend Jelka Music – publicist for Jean Paul Gaultier. Lee debuted her designs internationally last November, at the Australian Fashion Now exhibition in New York, after which she travelled to Paris to meet Gaultier and his archive.

In 2024 Lee collaborated with Gaultier on his Fashion Freak Show at the Brisbane Festival, then exhibited The Dream Weaver: Guardians of Grace at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) – which later acquired the work. Lee is of Torres Strait, Chinese and European heritage.

As the Cairns Art Fair and its celebrated Fashion Show opened this past week for another edition, Lee’s garment captured the eye of the Parisian scene.

Washington, US: Survey of Australian Indigenous Art at the National Gallery of Art

Recently appointed Artistic Director and CEO of ACCA, Myles Russell-Cook, is the curator behind The Stars We Do Not See: Australian Indigenous Art – the largest exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art to be presented internationally to date.

It will be opening at the National Gallery of Art, Washington in October this year (18 October – 1 March 2026), before touring to Denver Art Museum (Colorado), Portland Art Museum (Oregon), Peabody Essex Museum (Massachusetts) and Royal Ontario Museum (Toronto).

The exhibition was developed when Russell-Cook was with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and has been curated especially for North American audiences. It will feature over 200 works by more than 130 artists.

The US has shown a solid interest in Indigenous Australian art for a number of years now, first driven by private collectors, and today with significant holdings across the nation. This exhibition is important in taking that interest to a broader audience.

New York, US: Māori and Pasifika artists in The Met rehang

Creative New Zealand is supporting seven invited Māori and Pasifika artists to attend the reopening of the Arts of Oceania galleries at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Michael C Rockefeller Wing reopened on 31 May after a multi-year renovation.

Overseen by Māori (Ngāi Tai) curator, Dr Maia Nuku, the Arts of Oceania galleries have undergone a significant revitalisation with the addition of new works from New Zealand artists, including Dr Fiona Pardington MNZM (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Mamoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Clan Cameron of Erracht), who will represent Aotearoa at the Venice Biennale in 2026.

Virginia, US: Survey of Australian Desert Painting at Kluge-Ruhe

The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia has long nurtured international relations with the Indigenous arts community. But perhaps this is its biggest project to date – Irriṯitja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past and Present Together): Contemporary Aboriginal Painting from the Australian Desert, which is the first US exhibition to survey Australia’s Papunya Tula Artists.

The exhibition maps out five decades of activity across 127 works by over 80 artists produced between 1971 and 2021. It includes masterworks by leading artists such as Johnny Warangkula Tjupurrula, Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri, Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, Makinti Napanangka and Yukultji Napangati.

The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese MP, said of the exhibition: ‘Each artwork is extraordinary. Gathered together, they are a profound expression of power, grace and beauty from members of the world’s oldest continuous culture. I am glad they are here [in the US] to be seen, appreciated and loved.’

Organised by Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection in conjunction with Papunya Tula Artists, the exhibition is the result of a 30-year association between the two organisations.

Irriṯitja Kuwarri Tjungu opens at Brigham Young University Museum of Art, Utah UT from 18 July – 26 December, and will then tour to The Grey Art Museum, New York University and The Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art, University of Oklahoma, in 2026/27.

