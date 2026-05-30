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Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives this week

Opportunities for 1 to 7 June include major fellowships to Paris and a free Sydney rehearsal space.
30 May 2026 9:00
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Photo: Francesco Gallarotti / Unsplash.

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Photo: Francesco Gallarotti / Unsplash.

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This week, there are opportunities to travel to Paris, secure a free short-term rehearsal space in Sydney and get some help planning your AusArt Day arts giving campaign.

Next Wave has also opened up the next round of its 18-month development program for emerging Victorian artists working in any field. In this case, the definition of ’emerging’ is quite open, which is great to see. While traditionally defined as the first five years after tertiary study, artists can emerge in many different ways and at any age.

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