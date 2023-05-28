Arts community pledge for ‘fossil free sponsorship’

Creative activism group 350 Australia recently launched a ‘fossil free sponsorship’ pledge to celebrate arts, community and sporting groups that rule out partnerships with coal, gas and oil companies. Early sign-ons, including RISING Festival, La Mama Theatre and Revelation Film Festival, immediately jumped on board to voice their support.

Alongside the pledge is an interactive database that tracks major fossil fuel sponsorships across arts, community and sporting groups. While momentum has been growing to end unethical sponsorship agreements, the database reveals that there are at least 407 current fossil fuel sponsorships across arts, sports, education and cultural institutions.

Big players in the arts include AGL, which sponsors Enlighten Festival, Newcastle Fringe and West Australian Ballet; BHP with ties to Newcastle Museum and Art Gallery of South Australia; and Woodside’s connection to ArtRage, Barking Gecko Theatre, Fringe World, West Australian Ballet, Western Australian Museum, and Western Australian Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra.

One of the advocates for the pledge is Hannah Fox, Co-Artistic Director of RISING Festival. Fox says: ‘RISING is committed to taking action on climate change, which informs many decisions on how and where we operate, and who we partner with. It’s our responsibility to artists and audiences to reduce and minimise the impact the Festival has on the natural environment.’

Arrernte playwright Declan Furber Gillick, whose play Jacky opened on Saturday 27 May as part of RISING, adds: ‘Despite all the multimillion-dollar PR pivots and greenwashed rhetoric, we know that fossil fuel corporations and their lobbyists still have their hands in the pockets of politicians and their boots on the throats of our ecological futures.’

Gillick applauds the commitment of RISING, which has ‘recently pledged to get out bed with the fossil fuel industry’.

He says: ‘From record-breaking fires and catastrophic floods the world over, to the Pasifika First Nations communities facing real and immediate rising sea levels, to Natasha Fyles’ frack-happy NT Government endangering Aboriginal homelands, selling out giant underground basins and polluting remote drinking water, it’s never been clearer or more desperate: the time is now to fight the fossil fuel industry with anything and everything we’ve got.’

The pledge follows a recent wave of arts organisations axing their ties with fossil fuel sponsorships, including Darwin Festival, Queensland Ballet, South Australia Museum, Opera Australia and more.

The organisation 350.org was founded in 2008 in the US and is a global grass-roots creative activism group. The number 350 refers to the aim to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from its current level of 415 ppm (parts per million) to below 350 ppm.

The CEO of 350 Australia, Lucy Manne, shares her optimism for change: ‘We know that the momentum is already there – in the past two years, we’ve tracked 17 organisations that have cut ties with fossil fuel sponsors, and many more that have put in place ethical screens ruling out future association with these harmful companies.’

The pledge is about making a positive declaration and Gillick extends this call to arms to the arts sector: ‘Artists and arts workers have voices and a responsibility to use them. Arts organisations big and small can and do make a difference to public opinion, culture and industrial and economic trajectory.

‘Artists and arts workers have had enough. The stage, the page and the arts workers’ wage are no place for climate change hush money,’ he concludes.

The pledge states: