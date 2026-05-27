Darwin Festival announces 2026 program

Among the many highlights of the 2026 Darwin Festival are cult alt-rock band TISM (This Is Serious Mum), best known for their satirical lyrics and balaclava-clad performances; The Nanna Effect, an intergenerational performance from Tracks Dance Company connecting the company’s Grey Panthers seniors dance troupe with community members aged 12 and under; and the perennially popular National Indigenous Music Awards and National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art Awards.

Celebrating Top End culture

Darwin Festival’s closing weekend at the Ski Club includes an array of live bands in 2026, including TISM. Photo: George Fragopoulos.

The full festival program ably reflects Darwin’s rich cultural diversity – three in four people in the Northern Territory are Aboriginal and one in seven were born overseas. This year’s program sees members of the South East Asian diaspora especially well-represented through events such as Pencelupan – Immersion, a performance celebrating Rifa’iyah batik through dance, music and botanical-inspired visuals; Global Rhythms, a concert featuring music from across South Asia, the Pacific and the Northern Territory; and Goldfish, a puppetry production from Australian company Terrapin and Japan’s Aichi Prefectural Art Theater, which explores disaster recovery, imagination and survival.

The 2026 program also highlights the festival’s successful juxtaposition of artforms, which allows Top End audiences – many of whom are generally forced to fly to the East Coast capitals to catch performances that otherwise don’t tour to Darwin – to attend classical ballet performances one night, and live comedy the next.

Staged during the Territory’s dry season, when humidity drops significantly and temperatures range from 21°C to 32°C, Darwin Festival also successfully pitches itself as a cultural tourism destination, promising audiences from southern states an array of First Nations arts events along with a chance to escape the winter chill.

Luminous Productions’ Gunamidirra, an immersive work for families exploring the underwater life of Saltwater Country, will have its world premiere at Darwin Festival 2026. Photo: Supplied.

This year’s program includes the world premiere of Gunamidirra, an immersive work for families exploring the underwater life of Saltwater Country, and the Darwin season of Gapu Ŋupan, a cross-cultural dance and music performance uniting Yolŋu and Taiwanese storytelling traditions, in addition to the aforementioned National Indigenous Music Awards and National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art Awards.

‘Darwin is a world away in the best possible sense, and Darwin Festival captures its magic, vibrancy and cultural connections unlike any other festival in the country,’ said Artistic Director Kate Fell.

‘Where else could you watch a cult band like TISM, eat a Sri Lankan hopper by a MasterChef alumni, join in a surreal marathon aerobics session, head off to a Teddy Bear’s Picnic, become part of a roller-skating show, and engage with Indigenous art and culture in a single event?

‘Everyone will find something they’ll love – or are curious about – with the extraordinary mix of local talent, international and national legends, unforgettable human stories, art and connection to cultures,’ said Fell, whose tenure ends later this year after the conclusion of her fourth and final Darwin Festival this August.

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Darwin Festival CEO James Gough added: ‘Darwin Festival is all about connection. In August, there is no better place to experience that than Darwin during festival time. We are proud to not only deliver a memorable experience, but to generate meaningful social impact – bringing communities together, supporting local artists and businesses, and contributing to the Territory’s visitor economy.’

His words were echoed by the NT’s Minister for Tourism and Hospitality the Hon Marie-Clare Boothby, who said: ‘The essence of our unique Territory lifestyle is on full display during the Darwin Festival, and the Finocchiaro CLP Government is proud to back this iconic event.’

Darwin Festival 2026: additional program highlights

Live comedy is a staple of the Darwin Festival program. Acts programmed this year include Brett Blake, Tom Gleeson, Josh Thomas, Bron Lewis, Rove McManus, Michelle Brasier, Tokyo’s Takashi Wakasugi, Lauren Brady and Mango Madness, a new show from Darwin-raised comedian Amy Heatherington.

A comedy show for families, Darwin Kids Comedy Club at Brown’s Mart Theatre, also debuts at this year’s festival.

Live music highlights include TISM, returning to Darwin for the first time since 1996, their only previous appearance in the city to date; garage rockers The Drones, who are kicking off their 2026 Australian tour in Darwin; ARIA-winning artist Paul Dempsey (one third of Something for Kate); Big Noter – aka Briggs – swapping hip-hop beats for guitar riffs; Burarra woman Ursula Yovich performing the songs of Nina Simone; and a closing night party with the Grammy-nominated Hiatus Kaiyote and their blend of funk, progressive R&B, hip hop, rock and jazz.

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Other performance highlights include Belloo Creative’s Back to Bilo, a theatrical retelling of the story of Priya and Nades Nadesalingam, their daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa, and their connection to the Queensland town of Biloela, which ArtsHub praised as ‘a powerful piece of theatre with connection, care and community at its core’ in four-and-a-half star review of its 2025 Brisbane Festival premiere.

Also featured in the festival program are The Great First Nations Songbook, offering swing and soul reinterpretations of classic First Nations songs; Sydney Dance Company’s Engine, a triple bill of works from choreographers Fran Diaz, Melanie Lane and SDC’s Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela; and The Australian Ballet’s The Nutcracker Act II and Other Works, which is presented in partnership with The Australian Ballet School and runs alongside a separate Youth Masterclass for ages 13 to 18, with a minimum of Grade Six ballet experience.

The 2026 Darwin Festival runs from 5 to 23 August at venues across the city.

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