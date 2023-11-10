Alternative art fair returns with new curators and heritage-listed venue

Alternative art fairs have gained their fair share of popularity in the past decade or so. Often housed in unconventional settings that diverge from the standard booth model, these fairs aim to platform underrepresented artists with a strong curatorial focus, while giving art lovers the opportunity to financially support bold, experimental work.

The SPRING/BREAK Art Show in New York is one example, while in Melbourne, the biennial NotFair returns this December for its 11th iteration. This year, NotFair founders Sam Leach, Tony Lloyd and Ash Crawford have handed the reins to artists and NotFair alumni, Darren Tanny Tan and Linsey Gosper.

Each NotFair iteration is held in a different venue to which the public perhaps wouldn’t ordinarily have access, let alone envision an art show in the space – industrial factories and abandoned schools, for example. This year, NotFair will be presented at the Gothic-style building that was originally the Hawksburn Primary School and most recently Leonard Joel Auction Rooms (before its move to larger premises in Hawthorn).

NotFair will be the last major event to be held in the heritage-listed venue before it is taken over by Australian fashion brand Scanlan Theodore for its global headquarters. It’s a prime example of cross-industry collaboration, with artists, industry partners, sponsors and local council coming together to help stage what will be NotFair’s largest fair.

Tan and Gosper have brought together 41 artists who are mostly based in Naarm/Melbourne, but around a quarter of whom are from interstate or international with Australian connections. Both the co-curators list the alternative format, unconventional venue and networking opportunities as things they appreciated the most as previous participants. Tan explains some of their foremost considerations regarding artist selection: ‘First of all, our artists do not have ongoing commercial gallery representation. We also made sure that we have no repeating artists from previous years, because both Linsey and I felt there is a huge pool of underrepresented artists.’

He continues: ‘We spent a lot of time trying to make sure that we have a diverse range of artists, across identities, but also various mediums.’ The title of the show and umbrella theme, Alchemy, considers materiality and spirituality, and suggests “a boiling pot, a concoction”. To a certain extent, NotFair has always been grounded in an underground or dark aesthetic that prompts as much reflection as marvel. Its website describes it as “unruly”, a concept that calls for “radical shifts” in the commercial art sector.

Since NotFair was first presented in 2010, it has played a major role in addressing ‘a huge gap between ARIs (artist run initiatives) and the commercial [sector] when artists are trying to financially support [their] practice,’ says Tan.

Gosper adds: ‘NotFair is essentially artist-run, so we understand the difficulty of affording to make your work and exhibit it without any returns – it’s always a risk. It’s been around for a long time with a good following of collectors, which is something that the NotFair Board bring in too.’

She continues: ‘Darren and I have selected artists’ works that are sellable to a degree, but we’re also making sure that the artists are able to include works that perhaps aren’t sellable [but are] a really important part of their practice to present them to people. For us, it’s important to have that balance.’

NotFair 2023 participant Jarrad Martyn, ‘Host’, 2021. Image: Courtesy of the artist and NotFair Art Foundation.

The 41 selected artists are: Alexandra Nemaric, Ali McCann, Barry William Hale, Bon Mott, Chas Glover, Chelsea Lehmann, Chloe Tizzard, Christopher Koller, Claybia Ceramics (Molly O’Shaughnessy and Cassandra Chilton), Clinton Hayden, Dominic Kavanagh, George Goodnow, Jamie Edward, Jarrad Martyn, Jemima Lucas, Jo Lane, Jonathan McBurnie, Katie Breckon, Kia Zand, Kohl Tyler, Kylie Lydia Blackley, Lily Palmer, Lucia Canuto, Mattia Cicoli, Melody Spangaro, Melody Woodnutt, Michelle Hamer, Mike Singe, Noah Thompson, Olivia Mròz, Pimpisa Tinpalit, Rowan Cassidy, Ruby Knight, Ryan Andrew Lee, Sis Cowie, Sorcha Mackenzie, Stef Kam, Tajette O’Halloran, Teva Cosic, Tom Dunn and Zac Chester.

A satellite exhibition, Das Kapital, will accompany the main fair, with video and new media works curated by VCA staff, Brie Trenerry, Amanda Morgan and Kieran Boland. It will be held at a former bank building at 236 Chapel Stree, Prahran.

NotFair returns 8-12 December at 333 Malvern Road, South Yarra Melbourne.