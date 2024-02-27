A trifecta of design news

Melbourne is Australia’s uncontested home of design. It is not surprising then, ahead of Melbourne Design Week’s program announcement, three organisations have announced headlining designers who will be showing in Australia: Christien Meindertsma, Visnja Brdar and Pierre Yovanovitch.

Dutch designer Christien Meindertsma awarded major Australian commission

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has announced Netherlands-based designer and innovator Christien Meindertsma as the recipient of the 2024 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission.

She is the third recipient of the annual commission series, which invites renowned female designers to create groundbreaking new work for the NGV Collection. What is exciting about Meindertsma’s design principles is her material innovation – “nothing is waste” is her philosophy. She believes that we are on the brink of a new material era and, through the use of everyday materials, works to shift thinking and language so that perceived waste is treated as a valuable design resource.

The Gallery explains that, for the 2024 Commission, Meindertsma will ‘focus her attention on wool as a material deeply enmeshed in human culture that may offer the potential for design and industrial applications never before imagined’.

‘With the global market for wool dominated by fine yarn varieties such as Merino, vast quantities of more coarse wool traditionally grown in Europe have to date been seen as unusable and are simply being discarded,’ says the NGV.

Installation image of Christien Meindertsma’s work ‘Fibre Market’ 2016 in the exhibition ‘Fear and Love’ at the Design Museum. Photo: Luke Hayes.

Meindertsma’s commission will take the form of a large-scale installation, and will use cutting-edge technology (developed in partnership with Netherlands-based start-up company Tools for Technology) to reimagining wood as a ‘3D-printable super-material’.

Jo Horgan AM, Founder and co-CEO MECCA says: ‘Christien Meindertsma is not only reshaping industries, but also inspiring women to redefine the boundaries of design.’

Meindertsma will join Horgan in Melbourne on 9 March – and previous recipients Bethan Laura Wood and Tatiana Bilbao, who will be live via video link – in a conversation to mark International Women’s Day. The commission can be viewed at NGV International from 4 October 2024 to February 2025. Free entry.

Visnja Brdar. Photo: Micaela Rossato.

New York-based Australian designer Visnja Brdar celebrated

Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) will present the debut exhibition of Australian-born, New York-based designer Visnja Brdar, in what it is describing as ‘Australia’s first significant exhibition of a female graphic designer’.

The exhibition, titled Visnja Brdar: Design Exalted, will walk through her 37-year design career. Rebecca Coates, Director of MUMA, says, ‘Visnja Brdar’s story is a testament to the power of design in shaping narratives and transcending boundaries. Having worked with some of the world’s leading brands, her design practice is singular, exemplified by its independence, elegance, simplicity and dynamism.’

Brdar says, ‘I strive to push the boundaries of design, the boundaries of possibility, in pursuit of the new, the surprising and the poetic, the profound and extremely beautiful. In a society that glorifies the disposable and inessential, I aim for my work to have substance and aesthetic power that stand the test of time.’

The daughter of Croatian refugees, Brdar’s journey reflects a blend of grit, self-possession and creative commitment. Hailing from Geelong in Victoria, she conquered the New York design scene, and has worked with brands such as Estée Lauder, Armani, Issey Miyake, Michael Kors, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander and Bally, and also creatives like architect Norman Foster and world-renowned photographer Richard Avedon. She founded her creative agency, BRDAR in 2003.

Brdar says, ‘As I look back at most of my work, I wouldn’t change a thing.’

Visnja Brdar: Design Exalted opens from 11 April to 15 June 2024, and has been curated by Hannah Mathews. The exhibition will form part of 2024 Melbourne Design Week. It also coincides with the first monograph on Brdar’s work, co-published by MUMA and Powerhouse Publishing. MUMA is located at Monash University’s Caulfield Campus in Melbourne.

L-R: Portrait of Pierre Yovanovitch. Photo: © Alessio Boni. Mama Bear Armchair. Photo: © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt.

Designer Pierre Yovanovitch makes Australian debut

The celebrated French designer Pierre Yovanovitch will be heading to Melbourne next month to create an immersive installation at Criteria Gallery. He is known for his unique furniture designs and this will be his first presentation in Australia.

Yovanovitch founded his Paris-based design atelier in 2001 after a career as a menswear designer for Pierre Cardin. His passion, however, was for interior architecture and design, and his signature designs today incorporate that haute couture aesthetic with architectural elements and vintage furniture. Key for him is the immersion of contemporary art within the interiors he creates.

‘Pierre Yovanovitch is a rare creative visionary whose avant-garde concepts reflect a deep understanding of colour, composition, space and texture. I believe his kind of genius only comes along every so often and, when it does, the product of that genius is so powerful and exciting that it elicits a profound response in those who see it,’ says Rachael Fry, Founder and Creative Director of Criteria.

From Central Park penthouses via five-star hotels in Paris to a 17th century chateau in Provence – with offices in both Paris and New York City, Yovanovitch leads a team of over 90 employees and, in May of 2021, he launched his own furniture brand, Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier. Both strands of his work will be profiled in Melbourne.

Criteria will showcase a selection of contemporary artworks curated by the designer alongside new atelier designs. Showing 14 March through to 2 May at Criteria Gallery’s South Yarra showroom.