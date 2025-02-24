News

A town of street art welcomes the return of Wall to Wall Festival

Many Australians wouldn’t know where Mordi Village is, but it is on the radar for many international street artists.
24 Feb 2025 18:05
Gina Fairley
Man walking past a large street art mural at dusk. Wall to Wall festival

Smug, Wall to Wall 2024. Image: Supplied.

The Wall to Wall Festival – Australia’s most celebrated street art festival – is held in the outer metropolitan hub of Mordialloc, about a 45-minute drive south-east of Melbourne’s CBD. Now in its 10th edition, it has garnered a reputation as an unforgettable immersive street party, where visitors can wander the streets and see an open-air gallery emerge in real time.

More than 100 street murals have been created over the history of the festival, making Mordi Village a great tourist destination.

This year, Wall to Wall Festival falls on the final weekend of daylight savings and the start of the school holidays – the weekend of Saturday 5 to Sunday 6 April – and has been curated and produced by Juddy Roller (Silo Art Trail, Collingwood Housing Project).

Roller says the free festival is “more than just an art event – it’s a cultural celebration,” adding that the timing makes it the perfect family event to delve into the power of street art.

The artists

Jason Parker will be returning in 2025 for the Wall to Wall festival. Image: Supplied.

Marking its first decade, Roller adds that the history of the event has created an incredible gallery, which is added to each year.

“We’re celebrating the over 110 stunning murals that we’ve brought to life across four different locations, and the inspiring legacy that endures long after the walls are painted. It’s amazing to see the journey we’ve been on – from the underground scene that helped launch artists like Rone and Adnate, to now embracing all forms of creativity, including live music, interactive workshops and so much more.”

building painted with red and orange abstract mural reflected in water on ground. Street art
DREZ, installation view mural Wall to Wall Festival. Image: Supplied.

The artists who will be creating new street art murals this year are: rising star Drez, who will bring his signature portal artwork to Mordialloc; Smug, known for his stunning, hyperrealistic murals; and Minna Leunig, a Victoria-based artist and the daughter of the late Michael Leunig, will offer her poetic and thought-provoking artistry.

Heading to Victoria also is LA-based Lauren YS, whose murals boldly express queerness and identity, and who will transform a vintage 1980s Porsche 911 into a psychedelic canvas on wheels.

Person walking past street art of a bottle with a figure inside. Street art
LA-based street artist Lauren YS heads to Victoria for Wall to Wall 2025. Image: Supplied.

Other notable artists contributing their works to the 2025 program include Bidju, a First Nations artist who combines contemporary styles with traditional motifs; Ellen Porteus, an illustrator, muralist and animator with a hyper-colour aesthetic; Claudio Mantuano, a vibrant and playful local street artist from the Kingston area; Sofles, the graffiti lord and industry legend whose intricate murals push the boundaries of urban art; Jason Parker, a fine artist with a vibrant emotionally evocative colour pallet; and Jasmine Crisp, a young and incredibly talented Adelaide-based painter who blends traditional oil painting techniques with contemporary themes.

The block party includes food trucks, beats by a line-up of Melbourne DJs and market stalls, as well as guided tours of the street murals to learn about the process behind these incredible works of art.

Mordi Village Arts and Cultural Precinct is located along Lamana Road and surrounding laneways in Mordialloc, Victoria. It is a free event.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

