A new era for Artspace begins

Let’s face it. The art world in Australia is pretty small. And most who are engaged with the visual arts sector will have at some point worked in The Gunnery at Woolloomooloo (Sydney), stayed there as a resident artist or have frequented exhibitions at Artspace.

It is this very sense of community and connection – not to mention an ecology’s history – that has been at the heart of the redevelopment of Artspace. This weekend, the organisation will throw open its doors in a program of celebration.

ArtsHub walked through the rejuvenated space ahead of opening, with Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor and Deputy Director Michelle Newton. And, as one who also once worked in this building, I have to say the transformation is jaw-dropping.

Changes to the building revealed

Standing in the new entrance – which now faces the plaza where audiences can spill out during events – vast windows open up to the city skyline. The two-storey space is flooded with light, and the window peels back to bring the outside in.

‘Ten years ago, when I started, the building wasn’t fit for purpose, it was leaking. There was a fork in the road where it could have been deaccessioned, and this organisation could have been rehoused somewhere else,’ explains Glass-Kantor.

‘It’s a totally different building,’ she adds. ‘And, I know this is going to sound weird, but aurally it’s different. The sound has been dampened, and it’s not raggedy?’

We are standing in the new lower gallery space, which is currently housing Wiradyuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones’ exhibition.

There is a kitchen-cum-bar service area for openings. Another full commercial kitchen is a level up for events and hire, and then a third on the top level for studio artist and staff. ‘We’ve never had that before. It’s pretty exciting, it’s a brave new world,’ says Glass-Kantor, welcoming the reality of no longer having to schlepp glasses for handwashing.

While the practical and flexible function of the building has been cleverly designed by DunnHillam Architects, so too has the attention to detail and materials. The main wood staircase that carries visitors between levels is stunning, while a cosy book-lined nook overlooks the foyer as the home to the Artspace archive. ‘Anyone can come in and access this, and work anytime,’ says Glass-Kantor, proudly acknowledging the democratic ethos that runs across the organisation.

Entrance area, Artspace in The Gunnery, 2023. Photo: Katherine Lu.

This also manifests in the staff office area and collective dining area, where staff and studio artists can organically meet and share ideas. The Artspace team worked closely with the architects to embed these values into the design.

There is also a new learning studio where they plan to welcome school students, and a meeting room and large multipurpose space that can be hired out to bolster income streams. Glass-Kantor says, ‘It’s good not to have that in the budget yet, so that it doesn’t become a pressure or a goal to become a service provider for venue hire. But it allows us that space to grow our ambitions.’

The multipurpose space has been created to enable everything from dance to live art performances to dinners and lecture series. With the venue located just down the road from Sydney Modern – and constantly in sight of it through its expansive windows – collaboration and education are strands the Artspace directors also intend to grow.

The pandemic too informed the design, with a space created adjacent to the open office area, ‘where people can retreat to be quiet or where people can be socially distanced, understanding that we want people to feel comfortable to work from here,’ explains Glass-Kantor.

‘We’ve grown the staff in 10 years from four-and-a-half to nine, but it’s going to be tough with an operation like this. One of our salaries is covered by a philanthropist. That’s really visionary, that kind of investment,’ she adds.

The new one-year studio spaces are also each funded by a philanthropist over a five-year period, again building that connection and community with the organisation and the artists.

Negotiate like you own the table

The organisation raised $2.8 million – its target was $2 million. ‘We have now stretched it to $4 million with inflation. But that’s for five years. So, when Michelle and I leave, and someone comes in, they’ll have an endowment, they’ll have a 35-year lease and they’ll have everything functioning,’ says Glass-Kantor.

‘The transformation campaign was about investing in the organisation with a five-year commitment. People pay annually for five years, rather than one-off donations, so we can actually build capacity in income generation.’ Glass-Kantor notes that the model they have created required a lot of negotiation. ‘And that took time in itself,’ she says.

Much of this was around a new lease, and protecting the organisation against staged increases in that lease. ‘I think the key point is, the way we put our financials together is very sustainable,’ she says. ‘And if we ever come unstuck, that we need to renegotiate, we can go back to government and represent our financials, because the intention is that they would want to keep us in place, now that the building has been designed for our space.

‘I think the 35-year lease is a real win for the organisation. When I started, we didn’t actually have a lease at all, and we’ve been without a lease for two years. So in terms of security for the next generation, it gives them real capacity to develop a vision,’ explains Glass-Kantor.

The organisation employed a lawyer to facilitate the negotiations with the government. ‘We were coming out of the back of the pandemic, and with what had happened to Carriageworks and even the Museum of Contemporary Art, we’ve all had to make some changes with our models.

‘The problem with arts organisations, especially lean arts organisations, is you constantly have this bureaucracy of applying for things, be it funded or negotiating a leasehold. We brought in expertise – we engaged a lawyer – because organisations like us actually need people with expert knowledge to advocate for us.

‘They also shield us from government in a way too, because we need to maintain those relationships with government. When people like the director and the deputy director are negotiating these things with government, you’re burning bridges. It’s such a tricky one for organisations who have to do everything themselves,’ she continues. ‘You just don’t have to accept things at face value. Actually, you have someone who comes from a totally different perspective saying, “You don’t have to accept these things”.’

The Artspace Board and team did all the hard work preparing the strategy documents to take to the table. ‘It was as big as a multi-year funding application [and] we had to demonstrate why we should be in the building and why we needed the lease, but then putting all the economics together, the cost benefit ratios, all of these things. But it actually served us really well, as we went into the negotiation and the lawyer just took that pressure off us,’ Glass-Kantor says.

The outcome is a radically transformed organisation and building.

Installation View, ‘Jonathan Jones, untitled (transcriptions of country)’, main galleries, Artspace, 2023. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

The opening program

The reopening commences on Friday evening, 15 December with a Welcome to Country on Forbes Street Plaza. Activating the exterior building will be Dennis Golding’s artwork, Colouring Memory, on the inaugural Banner Project, followed by the official opening of Wiradyuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones’ exhibition untitled (transcriptions of country). As the inaugural exhibition in Artspace’s new main galleries, it explores colonial transport, trade and the acclimatisation of Indigenous plants, animals and objects, along with the colonisation of local knowledge.

Jones has worked with historical material from the 1800 – 1803 French expedition under the command of Captain Nicolas Baudin. The exhibition has been co-curated by Artspace, Sydney and Palais de Tokyo, Paris, and again points to the deep roots and respect the organisation has within global art circles.

Friday evening will move into “party mode” with live performances by Wiradjuri and Gadigal singer- songwriter Akala Newman and a DJ set by Rosano Martinez.

Saturday’s celebrations commence at 11am with a talk from Jonathan Jones on the cultural significance of Baudin’s voyage. This will be followed by a discussion with Jones and collaborators from the Arts + Cultural Exchange Embroiderers Collective (Asana Abdul Azim, Rabia Azizi, Khyati Gathani, Lida Haydari, Shabnam Mukhi, Ayusha Prasad, Fariba Rahimi, Sharadha Sivaraman and Seethalakshmi Srinivasan).

From 12.15pm until 4pm there will be a line-up of artist floor talks and performances, including a performance from Wiradyuri poet and Artspace studio artist Jazz Money, the official book launch of Jonathan Jones: untitled (transcriptions of country) and a floor talk with Debra Phillips on her work in the Ideas Platform, LOUPE.

To conclude the celebrations, there will be a panel discussion with Artspace artist alumni, followed by open studios with the 2024 One Year Studio Program artists.

The celebration also marks Artspace’s 40th birthday.

15 Friday December – Saturday 16 December 2023



Jonathan Jones: untitled (transcriptions of country)

15 December 2023 – 11 February 2024