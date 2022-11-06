In 2018 and 2019, the Australia Council responded to calls from sector participants to move forward the idea of a national body for First Nations arts and culture with the working title ’National Indigenous Arts and Cultural Authority (NIACA)’.

This was followed by a sector and country-wide consultation, involving surveys, forums, regional summits and roundtables for young people and industry. More than 500 First Nations people attended the forums with consultation findings published in a new report titled ‘Bringing It Forward’, which was launched at the recent Purrumpa: First Nations Arts & Culture National Gathering 2022.

Franchesca Cubillo, Australia Council’s Executive Director, said during her keynote speech: ’Our arts, our culture and our knowledge have been passed from generation to generation over thousands of years. It’s about bringing it forward, holding and caring for our cultural inheritance and the journey of those who came before us.

‘The discussion about a national body is much bigger than the recent NIACA consultation in 2018 and 2019. It has a long history and is inextricably linked to broader conversations about protection of Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) and self-determination in First Nations arts and culture. Some of these discussions have circled around and around over the past 50 years, and are now picking up momentum once again, giving us an important opportunity at this moment in history.’

Priorities highlighted for a national body

‘Bringing It Forward’ presents key findings, which point to an overwhelming call for a First Nations-led arts and culture body at the national level, and the importance of what the report describes as a ’non-hierarchical structure that reflects First Nations cultures as ”an assembly of nations”’.

Survey respondents had strong feelings regarding the protocols around consent for the use of cultural material and on providing advice to strengthen ICIP.

Cubillo continued: ’The research shows how high the consultation burden around ICIP protection has been with very few outcomes. It is vital that any future discussions build on previous consultations and collective efforts, and learn from the challenges faced along the way.

‘There was strong support for advocacy on issues such as legislative change, and awareness-raising campaigns. Participants highlighted that cultural appropriation is an issue that goes beyond the visual art market. It crosses art forms and cultural spaces, and is also carried out by other First Nations peoples.’

The report also tracks historical developments to inform present and future decisions, including the rise and demise of previous national bodies such as The National Indigenous Arts Advocacy Association, which failed to effectively govern fake Aboriginal art and was defunded in 2002.

The path towards building a national body also raises concerns around the demands of funding in a sector that’s already oversubscribed, as well as the delegation of power and authority.

Cubillo said: ‘Some thought “authority” was the wrong concept altogether. Several forums discussed the challenges around a NIACA policing culture between First Nations people and in spaces of trauma.’

What is clear is that ‘a national body must be First Nations-led and run where sovereignty and self-determination are the key themes,’ she added.

A vision on the way forward

Many report participants shared their vision for the national body. One proposal suggested, ‘[The] first stage is just to resource the organisations [that] already exist to come together and form NIACA.’ An alliance and network with existing organisations could also bypass the risk of duplicating what’s already been done or competing with other non-profits.

The national body would then be able to work as a referral agency that helps connect the network comprising the First Nations arts and culture sector with industry and government, where decision-making happens at the local and regional level, before being amplified nationally.

While a collective voice is important, the national body would also need to take care to avoid homogenising diverse experiences.

The other function a national body could have is to help those within the sector navigate communities, networks and service – a two-way connector and coordinator for both those within the sector and higher governing bodies outside of it.

Cubillo concluded: ’While there were some different ideas about the specific priorities and tools a national body would use, which could change over time, there was consensus about the core values of a national body: self-determination, empowerment, connecting and amplifying existing strengths, growing opportunities, and protecting cultural and creative rights for future generations.’

The full ‘Bringing It Forward’ report can be downloaded from the Purrumpa Australia Council website.