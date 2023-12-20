$9.3 million in funding ensures employment of 10,000 NSW creative workers

The first round of Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP) for 2023/24 awarded more than $9.3 million to 138 creative and culture projects and programs. Together, these projects will employ almost 10,000 artists, creative industry leaders and cultural workers across Aboriginal arts and culture, dance, festivals, history and museums, literature, music, theatre and visual arts.

Chief Executive of Create NSW, Annette Pitman says in the media release (20 December): ‘By bringing 138 incredible projects and programs to life through our Arts and Cultural Funding Program, the remarkable cultural contribution of thousands of artists and creative industry workers will be shared with millions of people in every corner of our state.

’The work by our visionary creatives and cultural teams tells our unique stories through the power of arts and culture, connecting us in an unforgettable way.’

Funded projects include a writing program for people with disability in the Blue Mountains, a new local music and arts festival in Wollongong, an Aboriginal cultural festival Mimma Warrabinya Condo SkyFest 2024, an original theatre production written and performed by creatives in the Northern Rivers and more vibrant and impactful programs.

Story Factory, based in Western Sydney, is one of the recipients and will use the funding to deliver Postcode Stories, a writing mentorship to spotlight underrepresented stories from local communities. The project will involve 60 young people in Western Sydney, connecting them with authors and mentors to develop their creative voice and publish their writing. Together, they will tell the stories that are grounded in the places they live.

Dr Catherine Keenan, co-founder and Executive Director of Story Factory Inc, says: ‘We are delighted that Create NSW will support us to deliver this exciting project, in which young people will create stories that truly represent them and the worlds they know and love. These young writers will become part of the next generation of authors, empowered with the skills and confidence to enrich Australian literature.’

Breaking down the stats

The ACFP program incorporates different types of funding categories, including $500 to $5000 Small Project Grants, Projects Funding for Individuals and Groups, Creative Koori Projects Funding for Aboriginal artists and organisations, annual program funding, four-year funding and regional arts touring funding. Applications are assessed and ranked in order of merit and impact by the Artform Advisory Boards.

Applicants for Creative Koori Projects Funding were able to apply for up to $60,000. A total of 14 recipients have been announced this year to share a total of $635,404, including a First Nations dance program, contemporary music touring, NSW Aboriginal Culture Heritage and Arts Association Conference 2024, Baaka Cultural Centre’s inaugural exhibition and more.

In the Project Funding for Individuals and Groups category, $3,332,878 has been dispersed to individuals this year, with 96 people receiving funding and 35 local government areas benefitting. The names of grant recipients have been removed for privacy reasons.

Organisations that received funding include Accessible Arts’ NEXT LEVEL Creative Mentorship’s 2024 ($60,000), Australian Theatre for Young People to present JUST A KID ($53,000), Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival ($40,000), Diversity Arts Australia’s Shifting the Balance Leadership Program ($60,000), New Ghosts Theatre Company’s New Works Festival ($60,000), Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) presentation of Wildskin ($60,000), Wollongong Conservatorium of Music’s Get them young! ($29,950) and more. A total of $3,036,078 was distributed this year to organisations. View the full list of recipients in Project Funding for Organisations.

In terms of Annual Funding for Organisations (up to $200,000), Percussion Australia, NSW Aboriginal Culture Heritage and Arts Association and Penrith Regional Gallery emerged as major recipients in terms of funding amounts. A total of $4,747,689 in annual funding was shared between 43 organisations. View the full list of recipients.

Applications for Round 2 of the 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program open 15 January 2024.