News

 > All Arts > News

$9.3 million in funding ensures employment of 10,000 NSW creative workers

138 creative and culture projects and programs share in funding for 2023/24, ArtsHub breaks down the stats.
20 Dec 2023
ArtsHub
Young writers from Story Factory programs benefit in Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP). Photo: Aamina Musthafa. Three figures stand with a book in hand smiling towards the viewer with a green lawn behind them. The women on the left is wearing a black hijab and black long sleeve dress. The figure in the middle has black long hair and brown skin, wearing a black cardigan and light jeans. The figure on the right has light skin and dark brown long hair, wearing a white t shirt and jeans.

Writing and Publishing

Young writers from Story Factory programs benefit in Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP). Photo: Aamina Musthafa.

Share Icon

The first round of Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP) for 2023/24 awarded more than $9.3 million to 138 creative and culture projects and programs. Together, these projects will employ almost 10,000 artists, creative industry leaders and cultural workers across Aboriginal arts and culture, dance, festivals, history and museums, literature, music, theatre and visual arts.

Chief Executive of Create NSW, Annette Pitman says in the media release (20 December): ‘By bringing 138 incredible projects and programs to life through our Arts and Cultural Funding Program, the remarkable cultural contribution of thousands of artists and creative industry workers will be shared with millions of people in every corner of our state.

’The work by our visionary creatives and cultural teams tells our unique stories through the power of arts and culture, connecting us in an unforgettable way.’

Funded projects include a writing program for people with disability in the Blue Mountains, a new local music and arts festival in Wollongong, an Aboriginal cultural festival Mimma Warrabinya Condo SkyFest 2024, an original theatre production written and performed by creatives in the Northern Rivers and more vibrant and impactful programs.

Story Factory, based in Western Sydney, is one of the recipients and will use the funding to deliver Postcode Stories, a writing mentorship to spotlight underrepresented stories from local communities. The project will involve 60 young people in Western Sydney, connecting them with authors and mentors to develop their creative voice and publish their writing. Together, they will tell the stories that are grounded in the places they live.

Dr Catherine Keenan, co-founder and Executive Director of Story Factory Inc, says: ‘We are delighted that Create NSW will support us to deliver this exciting project, in which young people will create stories that truly represent them and the worlds they know and love. These young writers will become part of the next generation of authors, empowered with the skills and confidence to enrich Australian literature.’

Breaking down the stats

The ACFP program incorporates different types of funding categories, including $500 to $5000 Small Project Grants, Projects Funding for Individuals and Groups, Creative Koori Projects Funding for Aboriginal artists and organisations, annual program funding, four-year funding and regional arts touring funding. Applications are assessed and ranked in order of merit and impact by the Artform Advisory Boards.

Applicants for Creative Koori Projects Funding were able to apply for up to $60,000. A total of 14 recipients have been announced this year to share a total of $635,404, including a First Nations dance program, contemporary music touring, NSW Aboriginal Culture Heritage and Arts Association Conference 2024, Baaka Cultural Centre’s inaugural exhibition and more.

Read: 159 organisations receive four-year funding from Creative Australia

In the Project Funding for Individuals and Groups category, $3,332,878 has been dispersed to individuals this year, with 96 people receiving funding and 35 local government areas benefitting. The names of grant recipients have been removed for privacy reasons.

Organisations that received funding include Accessible Arts’ NEXT LEVEL Creative Mentorship’s 2024 ($60,000), Australian Theatre for Young People to present JUST A KID ($53,000), Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival ($40,000), Diversity Arts Australia’s Shifting the Balance Leadership Program ($60,000), New Ghosts Theatre Company’s New Works Festival ($60,000), Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) presentation of Wildskin ($60,000), Wollongong Conservatorium of Music’s Get them young! ($29,950) and more. A total of $3,036,078 was distributed this year to organisations. View the full list of recipients in Project Funding for Organisations.

In terms of Annual Funding for Organisations (up to $200,000), Percussion Australia, NSW Aboriginal Culture Heritage and Arts Association and Penrith Regional Gallery emerged as major recipients in terms of funding amounts. A total of $4,747,689 in annual funding was shared between 43 organisations. View the full list of recipients.

Applications for Round 2 of the 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program open 15 January 2024.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 22-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Education & Student News Features Installation Museums Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
From Robert MacPherson to Callum Morton, 'Halfway' showcases some of the finest artists our country has produced since the beginning of the 20th century. Photo: ArtsHub.
Amplify Collective

Exhibiton review: Halfway, Yarrila Arts and Museum

Yarrila Arts and Museum is geographically positioned at a midpoint between Meanjin/Brisbane and Eora/Sydney – hence the name of this…

Pamela See
Photo: Arisa Chattasa via Unsplash. Photo of a bauble made out of wood with the word ‘HOPE’ engrained on it, hanging from a Christmas tree.
Amplify Collective

The five creatives of Christmas

ArtsHub speaks with five regional creatives who recap 2023 and share their hopes for 2024.

Christine Davey
Two male circus performers, one leaning on a table, the other balancing on top of it.
Reviews

Circus review: You & I, Airborne, Borderville Festival

A world premiere and a well-rehearsed work were among the circus delights on offer at the 2023 Borderville Festival.

Richard Watts
A mural featuring a Christmas Beetle on the side of the 7-eleven on the corner of Errol St and Queensberry St, North Melbourne, made by Blender Studios.
Features

Fun arts and crafts for kids and teens this school holidays

Egyptology, circus lessons and street art classes are some of the more unexpected creative offerings to get kids through the…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
ArtsHub editors Thuy On and Richard Watts presenting the Crafting Insightful Criticism workshop at The Channel, Arts Centre Melbourne. Photo: ArtsHub. Two figures sit on stage beside a small coffee table with purple lighting. The figure on the left has black long hair and wearing a black dress with stockings and ankle boots. The figure on the right has grey short hair and a mid-length beard, wearing a black shirt, black pants and converse sneakers.
Features

ArtsHub writing workshop 1: Crafting insightful criticism

Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts, and our Reviews Editor, Thuy On share their tips and examples on what makes a…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login